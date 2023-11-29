Is The Day Before crossplay or cross-platform?

Crossplay and cross-platform are nearly basic features for games nowadays. Because of that, the fans waiting for The Day Before‘s release hope the game comes with crossplay and cross-platform enabled.

When a game has crossplay, players are allowed to connect with friends regardless of whether they bought the game for PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. Cross-platform, on the other hand, allows players to carry on their progress from one platform to another without having to start from scratch. All that said, will The Day Before come with crossplay or cross-platform?

Is The Day Before crossplay?

Though The Day Before is an MMO game that will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, it’s unclear whether it will feature crossplay. As of this article’s writing on Nov. 28, developer FNTASTIC didn’t give a single hint that The Day Before supports crossplay.

Should The Day Before end up not supporting crossplay, this means you and your friends will need to be on the same platform in order to play together. That said, The Day Before will be initially available only on PC via Steam as FNTASTIC wants to hold off releasing the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S until it’s in a good state.

Is The Day Before cross-platform?

The Day Before is finally coming out in December 2023. Image via FNTASTIC

It looks like The Day Before doesn’t support cross-platform as FNTASTIC hasn’t mentioned this feature once. This means if you start a save on one platform (let’s say PC) you won’t be able to carry on your progress if you buy the Xbox Series X|S or PS5 version later on.

Will The Day Before ever support crossplay or cross-platform?

While FNTASTIC hasn’t announced any plans, it’s totally possible the developer enables crossplay and cross-platform for The Day Before later on, especially if the launch is successful and players ask for it. Other games launched without crossplay and cross-platform in the past and successfully implemented these features as time passed.