What’s getting changed in Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.24b?

Riot Games released the holiday patch for Teamfight Tactics today. It includes changes to new units Amumu and Senna and alterations for the balance of three-star units and various other champions and items.

Three-star units will be getting a small nerf when moving from tier two to tier three, receiving health and damage scaling of 1.8 as opposed to 2.0.

Riot communications strategist Blake “Riot Beernana” Edwards said that this will expand design opportunities for three-star units and enable Riot to “put that power elsewhere, such as ability scaling.”

Another notable change in the patch is to Assassins, who are getting a sizeable nerf stemming from what Riot Beernana calls a “lack of counter options due to their movement pattern” after Phantom Dancer nerfs last patch removed a traditional Assassin counter.

The three-Assassin ability is losing 25 percent crit damage. Nocturne and Zed are losing healing and attack damage and armor, respectively.

Additionally, Hush and Swordbreaker are receiving a nerf to their proc rates to mitigate what Riot Beernana calls their “I don’t get to play” effects.

Zyra, Rek’Sai, and Senna are getting small damage nerfs, while Brand and Amumu’s mana costs will both be slightly lowered. Two-Electric and three-Shadow will see small nerfs to their damage while Inferno is getting a buff to damage scaling at six and nine units.

Tier-four rangers were also buffed, giving Ashe more damage on her extra arrows and Twitch more damage and a lower cost for his ability.

This will be the last patch of the year for TFT, so players should look over the full patch notes before trying to climb in rank this holiday season.