TSM signs Kiyoon to TFT roster

The org now has the contracts of three of the most accomplished TFT players across NA.

One of the premier esports organizations in North America TSM added Ki Yoon “Kiyoon” Yoo to their ever-expanding roster of top players competing in Teamfight Tactics today.

“I am super excited and proud to join TSM and represent the org I have been a fan of since season 2 of League,” Kiyoon said. “Special thanks to all my viewers, countless TFT streamers and my friends I have met in the community. I look forward to continued growth as a person, player and streamer with TSM!”

Kiyoon’s most notable competitive achievement was winning the Starside NA vs. China Invitational earlier this year. He’s been a dominant force on the North American TFT ranked ladder, where he has achieved rank one with every set and actively maintains a top-10 spot on the ladder through each evolution of the game.

Despite his success, however, Kiyoon will always be most well known for his charismatic streams in which you can find him forcing mech builds or trying desperately to find the perfect TFT girlfriend.

He joins Souless and Keane, both top-tier TFT competitors, on what now could be the most stacked team for talent in the game.

Kiyoon has been streaming the newly dropped Set Four expansion regularly, so if you want to catch what TSM’s newest TFT representative thinks are the best compositions ahead of the live server release of Fates, you can catch him streaming on his Twitch channel.