Top-ranked TFT streamers battle to raise money for Women Win organization

Eight Master-ranked and higher Teamfight Tactics streamers will compete in the Women in Leadership series this weekend, raising money for the Women Win charity organization.

Hosted by Giant Slayer TV, the Women in Leadership series will showcase eight of the best woman TFT players while raising money for the Women Win organization. Coverage of the event begins at 8pm CT on March 27, with casters ItsRissakah and NekkraGaming at the helm.

Here are the eight streamers, and links to their Twitch channels, who are competing in the Women in Leadership series.

Each of the eight competitors peaked within TFT Set 4.5 at the rank of Master or higher. Competitors like Emily Wang have a rank of Grandmaster, while Yi competed in the first Fates Open Qualifier and the Team Liquid Open Qualifiers. And Luna has an LP of 667 in TFT while also being a Hearthstone Grandmasters champion in 2019 and 2020.

Women Win is an organization that was created in 2017 with a focus on addressing gender-based violence, health, rights, and economic empowerment. Players competing in the Women in Leadership TFT series are raising money for The ONSIDE Fund, an initiative that’s an “advocate for gender justice to through esports and gaming.”

Fans can watch the Women in Leadership TFT series via Giant Slayer TV on Twitch or through the individual streams of the players who are competing in the event. The start time is at 8pm CT and will showcase five rounds of gameplay. Fans can also donate directly here if they’re unable to watch the tournament this weekend.

