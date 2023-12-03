The best openers for Patch 13.23 in TFT Set 10

How you start a match in Teamfight Tactics is arguably the most important aspect of the entire game. Whether you go in with a plan or come up with one as you go, some specific starting units are better than others.

Here are three of the best TFT Set 10 openers for Patch 13.23 and why they’re so useful to develop into late-game compositions.

The best early builds for Patch 13.23 in TFT Set 10

The Superfan opener

The Superfan opener in TFT Set 10. Image via tactics.tools

With how Set 10 revolves around Headliner units, the Superfan trait is key to making whoever that Headliner unit is better. For context, the Superfan trait, when active, gives the Headliner specific buffs increased by the more Superfan units you have. It starts with a bonus item, then increases to health and Omnivamp, and lastly, upgrades that same item to Radiant level.

For powerful cheap units that you can get as a Headliner early on like Jinx or Annie, getting Superfan to make them stronger can lead to easy win streaks. The key three units that players will notice a lot early on will be Kennen, Lillia, and one of Gnar or Neeko as the trait activates with three of those four units on the board. That doesn’t even include the possibility of one of those three Superfan units being the Headliner, which also has the chance for Superfan to be active quickly. Get that Headliner to three-star, and you have a great opener that can essentially secure a top-four finish.

Plus, with the traits that these units share, you can rotate to go to trait builds like K/DA, True Damage, or Spellweaver easily depending on which units you get through drops or the shop.

The Punk opener

The Punk opener in TFT Set 10. Image via tactics.tools

Another good way to start any TFT game in Patch 13.23 is if you get the right luck in the shop with the Punk trait. Getting an early two-cost Jinx, whether through chance or the Headliner slot and adding a Pantheon or Twitch to the mix can be another way to win-streak. Depending on if other players in your lobby are also building Punk, then you can decide whether to stick with the trait and try to go for three stars or if you need to rotate off.

By no means is this the best opener, but it is a great option if the dice fall your way early on. If you hunt for this opener, just know that other players who do the same could ruin that good start. Aside from building Punk in the late game, this opener also allows for late-game options like Guardian, Rapidfire, and Executioner.

The Disco opener

The Disco opener in TFT Set 10. Image via tactics.tools

Last but not least, Disco is a trait that doesn’t make your team do a lot of damage early on but it can essentially make you outlive your opponent due to the healing and attack speed buffs it offers your team. It has cheap units you can find early on and try three-starring like Nami and Taric, but also underrated units that can absorb damage like Gragas and Ekko.

Where this opening finds its value is if you can get a Headliner that offers a boosted Disco trait so that the team becomes extremely hard to finish off. Then, as the game goes on, there are multiple end-game options, like Disco, EDM, Dazzler, or even Spellweaver.