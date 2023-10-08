The first North American Teamfight Tactics tournament after the Mid-Set Update, the Noxus Cup, featured 152 players competing for invites to the Regional Finals.

Competition for the NA Noxus Cup began over the weekend of Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. No changes in format were applied from Set Nine to Set 9.5 Cup tournaments. Only 32 players advanced to the second weekend, which also featured the top 32 that earned a bye for the first two days of the Noxus Cup. The top four players at the TFT Set 9.5 Noxus Cup earned a direct invite to the Runeterra Reforged Regional Finals at the end of Nov.

Players who had already qualified for the NA Set 9.5 Regional Finals prior to the Noxus Cup were TL Kurumx, Darth Nub, Prestivent, Tleyds, Dishsoap, Guubums, Setsuko, and Casparwu.

Oct, 7 TFT Set 9.5 NA Noxus Cup standings

Day three of the NA Noxus Cup featured six rounds of gameplay with lobbies getting rotated every two rounds. Only the top 32 of the 64 attendees advanced to the final day. Bonus points were awarded to players who placed in the top 12 on day three.

After three rounds played on day three, Ymdn sat atop the leaderboard with 22 points, followed by Setsuko, Casparwu, and TL Rereplay tied with 21 points.

Noxus Cup day three standings after 3 rounds. Image via Riot Games and Wisdom Noxus Cup day three standings after 3 rounds. Image via Riot Games and Wisdom

Heading into the last game of day three at the NA Noxus Cup, Robivankenob had taken over first place with 34 points. Close behind him was Setsuko with 33 points and Guubums with 31 points. Sitting on the bubble were players like PockyGom, Darth Nub, Wasianiverson, Emily Wang, and Frodan.

Noxus Cup standings after 5 games. Image via Riot Games and Wisdom Noxus Cup standings after 5 games. Image via Riot Games and Wisdom

Just missing the top 32 cut were Aesah, Frodan, and Davidas on 27 points. Winning the tie-breaker at 27 points was DPEI.

Noxus Cup overall standings. Image via Riot Games and Wisdom Noxus Cup overall standings. Image via Riot Games and Wisdom

Earning three bonus points heading into the final day of the NA Noxus Cup was Setsuko with 41 points, Guubums with 38 points, and Ramkev with 37 points. Only the top 32 players advanced to the final day of competition.

Updates to NA Noxus Cup TFT Set 9.5 will resume on Oct. 8 with the final day that features the top 32 getting cut down to the top eight.

