TFT Set 6 release notes: Every change from PBE to live

A massive number of changes were applied prior to the official release of Set Six.

Riot Games has revealed the final Teamfight Tactics Set Six PBE changes for the launch of Gizmos and Gadgets.

A massive number of balance changes were applied to TFT Set Six prior to Gizmos and Gadgets releasing on Nov. 3. All of the adjustments from this patch will remain in effect until the first official update of the set on Nov. 17 via Patch 11.23.

From traits and Hextech Augments to champions, here’s every TFT Set Six update ahead of its launch.

Set Six Hextech Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

A total of 13 Hextech Augments are being adjusted heading into the release of TFT Set Six, from Phony Frontline and Woodland Charm to Stand United and Broken Stopwatch.

Built Different: Attack speed buffed from 40/60/80 to 50/65/80 percent

Runic Shield: Shield reduced from 350/550/700 to 250/375/500 percent

Stand United: Attack damage and ability power reduced from 3/4/6 to 2/3/4

Phony Frontline: Health of dummies reduced from 650 to 600

Weakspot: Armor penetration reduced from 25 to 20 percent and grievous wounds reduced from 10 to five seconds

Underdogs: Health regeneration reduced from 12 to 10 percent

Unstable Evolution: Stats adjusted to 600 health, 40 percent attack speed, 40 attack damage, and 40 ability power

Shrug it Off: Healing increased from two percent to 2.5 percent

Clear Mind: XP reduced from four to three

Spell Blade: Ability power on hit increased from 40 to 50 percent

Sunfire Board: Burn of 30 percent for 12 seconds reduced to 20 percent over the course of eight seconds

Woodland Charm: Clones health reduced from 1,300 to 1,200

Broken Stopwatch: Delay reduced from six to five seconds and duration of freeze increased from four to five seconds

Set Six trait adjustments

Image via Riot Games

Synergies play a major role in TFT Set Six, with a total of 13 traits getting adjusted prior to the launch of Gizmos and Gadgets. This includes an Enchanter rework and a number of changes being applied to Mutant and Innovator.

Enchanter

A rework will be applied to Enchanter at the launch of Set Six, increasing bonus healing and shielding while nerfing healing and shielding per individual champions who have the Enchanter trait.

Enchanter bonus healing and shielding increased from 20/25/30/40 to 25/40/60/100 percent

Lulu healing is now 325/350/375

Taric healing is now 375/475/600

Janna healing is now 275/350/1000

Orianna shielding is now 100/160/400

Innovator

Spell attack damage and ability power were reduced from 30 to 25 for Tibbers. Hextech Dragon had its spell fear duration increased to four seconds and its crit chance increased to 75 percent. Lightning damage for the Hextech Dragon was also increased from 400 to 750.

Mutant

Mutant has a variety of trait abilities that change each game. Cybernetic, Darkstar, Void, and Elderwood versions were adjusted prior to the release of TFT Set Six.

Cybernetic: Health increased to 400/800 and attack damage adjusted to 30/60

Darkstar: Attack damage and ability power per ally upon death was increased to 30/50

Elderwood: Armor and magic resistance per second reduced to 18/25

Void: True damage was reduced from 50 to 40 percent

Other trait changes

Scrap: Shield health per component increased from 20/30/50 to 20/35/60

Academy: Ability power and attack damage per cast adjusted to 3/5/10/15

Bruiser: Bonus health changed from 125/250/450/900 to 125/250/450/700

Challenger: Bonus attack speed increased from 30/50/75/125 to 30/60/90/145 percent

Clockwork: Base attack speed increased from 10/20/40 to 10/25/50 percent

Imperial: Tyrant damage buffed from 60/100 to 75/125 percent

Mercenary: Mercenary seven table nerfed slightly

Sister: Jinx attack speed nerfed from 60 to 40 percent

Sniper: Bonus damage per Hex buffed from 7/15/25 to 8/16/30 percent

Syndicate: Omnivamp reduced from 25 to 20 percent

Set Six champion buffs and nerfs

Image via Riot Games

A large number of champions were either buffed or nerfed, with Malzahar standing out as a champion getting hit the hardest. Jayce’s ranged attack was adjusted and several nerfs were applied to Janna.

One-cost

Kassadin: Spell damage reduction increased to 35 percent

Two-cost

Katarina: Health increased to 650 and spell damage nerfed to 180/225/300

Kog’Maw: Attack damage nerfed to 30 and spell damage buffed to 6/7/10 percent

Talon: Spell damage nerfed to 450/625/950

Trundle: Mana adjusted from 0/50 to 40/70

Warwick: Auto percent healing damage increased to 7/9/12 percent and auto-healing increased to 35/50/75

Vi: Spell damage changed from 250/400/650 to 250/375/600

Zilean: Spell damage buffed at three-star to 700

Zyra: Mana adjusted from 75/125 to 60/120 and attack damage buffed to 50

Three-cost

Cho’Gath: Attack damage increased to 100 and mana adjusted from 120/180 to 100/160

Ekko: Spell attack speed changed from 50/70/125 to 40/50/70 percent

Gangplank: Spell base damage reduced at two-star to 150 and hit spell attack damage percentage reduced to 170 percent

Heimerdinger: Spell damage buffed from 65/95/130 to 70/100/150

Lissandra: Range reduced from three to two Hexes and mana adjusted from 50/100 to 70/120

Malzahar: Spell damage nerfed from 750/950/1200 to 700/850/1000

Miss Fortune: Spell damage buffed from 275/375/575 to 300/400/600

Shaco: Attack damage reduced to 85, spell attack damage ratio reduced to 175 percent, and spell base damage nerfed at three-star to 125

Vex: Health increased to 800

Four-cost

Janna Health reduced to 700, Mana adjusted from 100/180 to 80/180, and spell stun duration nerfed from 1/1/4 to 0.5/0.5/4 seconds

Jhin: Attack damage buffed to 95

Sion: Spell damage nerfed tom 325/400/1000 to 300/360/750

Urgot: Attack damage increased to 75

Five-cost

Galio: Mana adjusted from 175/325 to 180/300

Jayce: Ranged attack damage increased to 170/180/500 percent and ranged attack damage gain increased to 35/60/1000

Kai’Sa: Spell missiles buffed to 12/18/100 and spell damage buffed at one-star to 80

Veigar: Spell damage buffed at two-star to 300

Yummi: Spell damage nerfed from 60/80/247 to 45/80/247

All of these changes will go into effect on the live servers with the launch of TFT Set Six on Nov. 3.