TFT Set 6 release notes: Every change from PBE to live

Riot Games has revealed the final Teamfight Tactics Set Six PBE changes for the launch of Gizmos and Gadgets.
A massive number of balance changes were applied to TFT Set Six prior to Gizmos and Gadgets releasing on Nov. 3. All of the adjustments from this patch will remain in effect until the first official update of the set on Nov. 17 via Patch 11.23.
From traits and Hextech Augments to champions, here’s every TFT Set Six update ahead of its launch.
Set Six Hextech Augment changes
A total of 13 Hextech Augments are being adjusted heading into the release of TFT Set Six, from Phony Frontline and Woodland Charm to Stand United and Broken Stopwatch.
- Built Different: Attack speed buffed from 40/60/80 to 50/65/80 percent
- Runic Shield: Shield reduced from 350/550/700 to 250/375/500 percent
- Stand United: Attack damage and ability power reduced from 3/4/6 to 2/3/4
- Phony Frontline: Health of dummies reduced from 650 to 600
- Weakspot: Armor penetration reduced from 25 to 20 percent and grievous wounds reduced from 10 to five seconds
- Underdogs: Health regeneration reduced from 12 to 10 percent
- Unstable Evolution: Stats adjusted to 600 health, 40 percent attack speed, 40 attack damage, and 40 ability power
- Shrug it Off: Healing increased from two percent to 2.5 percent
- Clear Mind: XP reduced from four to three
- Spell Blade: Ability power on hit increased from 40 to 50 percent
- Sunfire Board: Burn of 30 percent for 12 seconds reduced to 20 percent over the course of eight seconds
- Woodland Charm: Clones health reduced from 1,300 to 1,200
- Broken Stopwatch: Delay reduced from six to five seconds and duration of freeze increased from four to five seconds
Set Six trait adjustments
Synergies play a major role in TFT Set Six, with a total of 13 traits getting adjusted prior to the launch of Gizmos and Gadgets. This includes an Enchanter rework and a number of changes being applied to Mutant and Innovator.
Enchanter
A rework will be applied to Enchanter at the launch of Set Six, increasing bonus healing and shielding while nerfing healing and shielding per individual champions who have the Enchanter trait.
- Enchanter bonus healing and shielding increased from 20/25/30/40 to 25/40/60/100 percent
- Lulu healing is now 325/350/375
- Taric healing is now 375/475/600
- Janna healing is now 275/350/1000
- Orianna shielding is now 100/160/400
Innovator
Spell attack damage and ability power were reduced from 30 to 25 for Tibbers. Hextech Dragon had its spell fear duration increased to four seconds and its crit chance increased to 75 percent. Lightning damage for the Hextech Dragon was also increased from 400 to 750.
Mutant
Mutant has a variety of trait abilities that change each game. Cybernetic, Darkstar, Void, and Elderwood versions were adjusted prior to the release of TFT Set Six.
- Cybernetic: Health increased to 400/800 and attack damage adjusted to 30/60
- Darkstar: Attack damage and ability power per ally upon death was increased to 30/50
- Elderwood: Armor and magic resistance per second reduced to 18/25
- Void: True damage was reduced from 50 to 40 percent
Other trait changes
- Scrap: Shield health per component increased from 20/30/50 to 20/35/60
- Academy: Ability power and attack damage per cast adjusted to 3/5/10/15
- Bruiser: Bonus health changed from 125/250/450/900 to 125/250/450/700
- Challenger: Bonus attack speed increased from 30/50/75/125 to 30/60/90/145 percent
- Clockwork: Base attack speed increased from 10/20/40 to 10/25/50 percent
- Imperial: Tyrant damage buffed from 60/100 to 75/125 percent
- Mercenary: Mercenary seven table nerfed slightly
- Sister: Jinx attack speed nerfed from 60 to 40 percent
- Sniper: Bonus damage per Hex buffed from 7/15/25 to 8/16/30 percent
- Syndicate: Omnivamp reduced from 25 to 20 percent
Set Six champion buffs and nerfs
A large number of champions were either buffed or nerfed, with Malzahar standing out as a champion getting hit the hardest. Jayce’s ranged attack was adjusted and several nerfs were applied to Janna.
One-cost
- Kassadin: Spell damage reduction increased to 35 percent
Two-cost
- Katarina: Health increased to 650 and spell damage nerfed to 180/225/300
- Kog’Maw: Attack damage nerfed to 30 and spell damage buffed to 6/7/10 percent
- Talon: Spell damage nerfed to 450/625/950
- Trundle: Mana adjusted from 0/50 to 40/70
- Warwick: Auto percent healing damage increased to 7/9/12 percent and auto-healing increased to 35/50/75
- Vi: Spell damage changed from 250/400/650 to 250/375/600
- Zilean: Spell damage buffed at three-star to 700
- Zyra: Mana adjusted from 75/125 to 60/120 and attack damage buffed to 50
Three-cost
- Cho’Gath: Attack damage increased to 100 and mana adjusted from 120/180 to 100/160
- Ekko: Spell attack speed changed from 50/70/125 to 40/50/70 percent
- Gangplank: Spell base damage reduced at two-star to 150 and hit spell attack damage percentage reduced to 170 percent
- Heimerdinger: Spell damage buffed from 65/95/130 to 70/100/150
- Lissandra: Range reduced from three to two Hexes and mana adjusted from 50/100 to 70/120
- Malzahar: Spell damage nerfed from 750/950/1200 to 700/850/1000
- Miss Fortune: Spell damage buffed from 275/375/575 to 300/400/600
- Shaco: Attack damage reduced to 85, spell attack damage ratio reduced to 175 percent, and spell base damage nerfed at three-star to 125
- Vex: Health increased to 800
Four-cost
- Janna Health reduced to 700, Mana adjusted from 100/180 to 80/180, and spell stun duration nerfed from 1/1/4 to 0.5/0.5/4 seconds
- Jhin: Attack damage buffed to 95
- Sion: Spell damage nerfed tom 325/400/1000 to 300/360/750
- Urgot: Attack damage increased to 75
Five-cost
- Galio: Mana adjusted from 175/325 to 180/300
- Jayce: Ranged attack damage increased to 170/180/500 percent and ranged attack damage gain increased to 35/60/1000
- Kai’Sa: Spell missiles buffed to 12/18/100 and spell damage buffed at one-star to 80
- Veigar: Spell damage buffed at two-star to 300
- Yummi: Spell damage nerfed from 60/80/247 to 45/80/247
All of these changes will go into effect on the live servers with the launch of TFT Set Six on Nov. 3.