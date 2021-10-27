TFT Set 6 Oct. 27 PBE patch: Full notes and updates

One week of PBE testing remains before the official launch of Set Six.

A final and last-minute Teamfight Tactics Set Six patch was uploaded to the PBE on Oct. 27 prior to the official launch notes.

A total of 10 TFT Set Six champions were hit with balance changes following the enormous Oct. 26 PBE patch. No other adjustments are scheduled to take place until the official release of Gizmos and Gadgets on Nov. 3.

A bug fix was also applied to the Imperial trait, along with several other issues getting resolved. The bear unit from the Innovator trait had its armor and magic resistance reduced from 70 to 60. And the Set Six Hextech Augment Hyper Roll had its bonus gold dropped from three to two, along with it being moved from tier two to one.

Here are the notes for Oct. 27’s TFT Set Six PBE patch.

Set Six champion balance changes

Tristana and Jayce are slated to get nerfed while Heimerdinger was given a slight buff. Shaco’s attack speed buff from the TFT Oct. 26 patch was reverted and Taric will now target a unit with the lowest HP percentage instead of the lowest HP.

One-cost

Poppy: Spell shield nerfed at two-star from 300 to 275

Two-cost

Katarina: Katarina missing her ability will happen less frequently

Lulu: Mana adjusted from 60/120 to 60/125

Swain: Spell damage buffed from 250/350/500 to 250/375/525

Talon: Spell damage at three-star reduced from 1200 to 1100

Tristana: Attack damage nerfed from 60 to 55

Tristana: Spell base damage nerfed at three-star from 225 to 175

Three-cost

Heimerdinger: Spell damage buffed from 65/90/120 to 65/95/130

Lissandra: Spell damage buffed from 250/325/550 to 25/350/575

Shaco: Attack speed reduced from 0.8 to 0.75

Taric: Taric targets units with the lowest HP percentage

Five-cost

Jayce: Melee spell attack damage percentage reduced from 170/180/1000 to 160/170/1000 percent

Jayce: Ranged spell attack damage percentage reduced from 170/180/500 to 160/170/500 percent

Bug issues resolved