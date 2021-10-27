TFT Set 6 Oct. 27 PBE patch: Full notes and updates

A final and last-minute Teamfight Tactics Set Six patch was uploaded to the PBE on Oct. 27 prior to the official launch notes.
A total of 10 TFT Set Six champions were hit with balance changes following the enormous Oct. 26 PBE patch. No other adjustments are scheduled to take place until the official release of Gizmos and Gadgets on Nov. 3.
A bug fix was also applied to the Imperial trait, along with several other issues getting resolved. The bear unit from the Innovator trait had its armor and magic resistance reduced from 70 to 60. And the Set Six Hextech Augment Hyper Roll had its bonus gold dropped from three to two, along with it being moved from tier two to one.
Here are the notes for Oct. 27’s TFT Set Six PBE patch.
Set Six champion balance changes
Tristana and Jayce are slated to get nerfed while Heimerdinger was given a slight buff. Shaco’s attack speed buff from the TFT Oct. 26 patch was reverted and Taric will now target a unit with the lowest HP percentage instead of the lowest HP.
One-cost
- Poppy: Spell shield nerfed at two-star from 300 to 275
Two-cost
- Katarina: Katarina missing her ability will happen less frequently
- Lulu: Mana adjusted from 60/120 to 60/125
- Swain: Spell damage buffed from 250/350/500 to 250/375/525
- Talon: Spell damage at three-star reduced from 1200 to 1100
- Tristana: Attack damage nerfed from 60 to 55
- Tristana: Spell base damage nerfed at three-star from 225 to 175
Three-cost
- Heimerdinger: Spell damage buffed from 65/90/120 to 65/95/130
- Lissandra: Spell damage buffed from 250/325/550 to 25/350/575
- Shaco: Attack speed reduced from 0.8 to 0.75
- Taric: Taric targets units with the lowest HP percentage
Five-cost
- Jayce: Melee spell attack damage percentage reduced from 170/180/1000 to 160/170/1000 percent
- Jayce: Ranged spell attack damage percentage reduced from 170/180/500 to 160/170/500 percent
Bug issues resolved
- Spotlight from the Socialite trait visuals resolved upon reconnecting
- Broken Stopwatch Augment not triggering properly was resolved
- The Yordle Lord trait now counts towards the Activate a trait at Prismatic level mission
- Darius will only cast his ability if at least one enemy unit is within range
- The correct icon has been applied to the Bruiser trait
- Portable Forge Augment items now have the proper visual effects
- Upon Broken Stopwatch activating, Urgot’s Purge spell will stop firing
- The bear within the Innovator trait will no longer allow mana-locked units to start gaining mana
- Zac will now eliminate enemies with his spell instead of leaving them at one health. Units pulled by Zac are no longer invulnerable to getting eliminated.