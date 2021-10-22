TFT Set 6 Oct. 22 PBE patch: Full notes and bug fixes

The Teamfight Tactics Set Six Oct. 22 PBE update will contain over 50 balance changes, hitting everything from champions and traits to Hextech Augments.
Today’s update is scheduled to drop around 2pm CT. No further PBE patches are scheduled until Oct. 26.
Over 30 Hextech Augments will receive a balance change, with two getting removed. And 30 Set Six champions will be hit with buffs and nerfs, along with seven Gizmos and Gadgets traits. Two changes are also being made to Hyper Roll in Set Six, with the first Augment Armory getting shifted from Stage 2-1 to 3-1 and the first item Armory shifted from Stage 3-1 to 3-2.
From another Tahm Kench Glutton rework to five-cost champions like Jayce and Viktor getting buffs, here’s every change taking place in the TFT Set Six PBE Oct. 22 patch.
Hextech Augments
Scoped Weapons and Tinker for the Scrap trait were the first two Set Six Hextech Augments to get removed from the list of possible effects. A total of 30 were given balance changes.
- All for One (Imperial): Moved from tier one to two with maximum HP increased from 25 to 40 percent
- Broken Stopwatch: (Clockwork): Delay was reduced from eight to six seconds
- Built Different: HP was buffed from 200/300/400 to 300/450/600
- Chemical Overload (Chemtech): HP explosion damage was nerfed from 40/60/80 to 30/45/60 percent
- Cybernetic Implants: HP was nerfed from 300/450/600 to 200/300/400
- Dual Rule (Imperial): Moved from tier two to one
- Featherweights: Attack speed was nerfed from 50/75/100 to 45/65/90 percent
- Gold Reserves (Mercenary): Moved from tier three to two
- Golden Ticket: Refresh chance increased from 35 to 40 percent
- Instant Injection (Chemtech): Moved from tier one to two
- Junkyard (Scrap): Moved from tier three to two
- Self Repair (Innovator): Revive time increased from four to six seconds
- Share the Spotlight (Socialite): Moved from tier two to three with an increase in bonus percentages from 50 to 100 percent
- Smoke Bomb (Assassin): Moved from tier one to two
- Spell Blade (Arcanist): Ability power damage increased from 30 to 40 percent
- Payday (Syndicate): Moved from tier three to two
- Sharpshooter (Twinshot): Bounce damage reduction increased from 20 to 40 percent less damage
- Stand Behind Me (Bodyguard): Ally armor that is granted was reduced from 100 to 75 percent
- Thrill of the Hunt: Heal was buffed from 300/450/600 to 300/500/750
- Woodland Charm: Clone health reduced from 1500 to 1350
Champions
A total of 30 TFT Set Six champions were hit with balance changes in the Oct. 22 PBE patch.
One-cost
- Caitlyn: Mana buffed from 0/120 to 0/110
- Graves: Health buffed from 650 to 750
- Twisted Fate: Mana buffed from 0/45 to 0/40
- Twitch: Health nerfed from 500 to 450
- Twitch: Armor and magic resistance nerfed from 20 to 15
- Ziggs: Spell damage buffed from 300/400/500 to 325/425/525
Two-cost
- Katarina: Spell damage buffed from 160/200/280 to 190/240/320
- Quinn: Spell disarm duration nerfed from 2.5/3/3.5 to 2/2.5/3
- Swain: Health buffed from 750 to 800
Three-cost
- Cho’Gath: Spell damage buffed from 700/850/1000 to 800/900/1000
- Ekko: Spell damage adjusted from 150/225/400 to 150/200/350
- Gangplank: Armor and magic resistance buffed from 35 to 45
- Gangplank: Spell attack damage percentage changed from 180/190/210 to 180 percent across the board
- Malzahar: Spell damage adjusted from 600/900/1350 to 700/900/1100
- Miss Fortune: Spell damage buffed from 200/300/450 to 225/325/500
- Zac: Mana changed from 80/120 to 60/100
- Zac: No longer gains damage reduction during his spell
Four-cost
- Braum: Health buffed from 1000 to 1100
- Braum: Spell damage nerfed at three-star from 100/200/1000 to 100/200/600
- Fiora: Spell attack damage percentage nerfed from 200 to 160 percent
- Fiora: True damage from spell buffed at two-star from 75/100/400 to 75/125/400
- Janna: Mana adjusted from 50/125 to 75/150
- Janna: Spell healing nerfed from 400/550/2000 to 350/450/1000
- Lux: Spell damage nerfed at three-star from 225/375/1337 to 225/375/1000
- Dr. Mundo: Spell duration nerfed from eight to five seconds
- Dr. Mundo: Maximum HP percentage instant heal from spell buffed from 20 to 50 percent
- Dr. Mundo: Maximum HP percentage healing over time from spell nerfed from 90/120/500 to 20/30/100 percent
- Orianna: Stun duration reduced at three-star from five to four
- Seraphine: Mana adjusted from 75/150 to 80/160
- Seraphine: Spell attack speed bonus nerfed from 30/60/200 to 30/50/150 percent
- Seraphine: Spell healing and damage adjusted from 225/350/2000 to 250/400/1200
- Seraphine: Spell no longer slows the enemies attack speed
- Sion: Health buffed from 1400 to 1500
- Sion: Spell damage nerfed at three-star from 375/500/2000 to 375/500/1500
- Urgot: Spell attacks per second adjusted from 5/7/15 to 5/7/12
Five-cost
- Akali: Mana changed from 25/50 to 0/40
- Jayce: Ranged attack damage bonus buffed from 20/40/1000 to 25/50/1000
- Jinx: Spell damage nerfed from 500/800/8888 to 450/700/8888
- Viktor: Spell damage per laser buffed from 275/375/1500 to 325/450/1500
- Veigar: Mana nerfed from 0/70 to 0/75
- Yuumi: Mana adjusted from 100/200 to 80/200
- Tahm Kench: Stats from champions being fed to him are based on traits with attack damage being removed as an option
Traits
The rules for feeding Tahm Kench were reworked, with stats from champions being fed to him based on the TFT Set Six trait on that unit.
- Bodyguard provides armor
- Enchanter provides magic resistance
- Bruiser provides health
- Colossus provides health
- Protector provides health
- And all other traits provide ability power
- Tiebreakers have armor and magic resistance winning out over health, with both winning out over ability power.
A total of six other TFT Set Six traits were adjusted in the Oct. 22 PBE patch.
- Bodyguard: Armor buffed from 75/150/225/350 to 100/200/300/400
- Chemtech: Healing per second nerfed from five to four percent and 10 to six percent at nine Chemtech
- Clockwork: Base attack speed nerfed from 25/50/80 to 20/40/70 percent
- Innovator: Trait no longer grants attack speed
- Innovator: Trait now grants the team 30 attack damage and ability power
- Innovator: Dragon base health was buffed from 1650 to 1900
- Innovator: Dragon mana was changed from 200/350 to 200/300
- Socialite: Three Socialite Omnivamp was buffed from 20 to 30 percent
- Twinshot: Bonus attack damage of 5/30/60 was added to the Set Six trait
Bug fixes
A number of bugs are still popping up every day, but the TFT team is working on resolving more with the Oct. 26 PBE patch.
- Hyper Roll first shop will no longer grant a minimum of 12 gold.
- A Loot Orb bug will no longer say there is not enough bench space with an empty bench, while also having too many items.
- Manazane will no longer buff mana and grant it after mana lock for the first spell has ended. It will only restore mana after the first spell’s mana lock ends.
- A Yuumi ghost can now use Cuddle.
- Burning effects will no longer miss the last tick of damage.