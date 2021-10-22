TFT Set 6 Oct. 22 PBE patch: Full notes and bug fixes

A huge number of changes are locked in for weekend gameplay.

The Teamfight Tactics Set Six Oct. 22 PBE update will contain over 50 balance changes, hitting everything from champions and traits to Hextech Augments.

Today’s update is scheduled to drop around 2pm CT. No further PBE patches are scheduled until Oct. 26.

Over 30 Hextech Augments will receive a balance change, with two getting removed. And 30 Set Six champions will be hit with buffs and nerfs, along with seven Gizmos and Gadgets traits. Two changes are also being made to Hyper Roll in Set Six, with the first Augment Armory getting shifted from Stage 2-1 to 3-1 and the first item Armory shifted from Stage 3-1 to 3-2.

From another Tahm Kench Glutton rework to five-cost champions like Jayce and Viktor getting buffs, here’s every change taking place in the TFT Set Six PBE Oct. 22 patch.

Hextech Augments

Scoped Weapons and Tinker for the Scrap trait were the first two Set Six Hextech Augments to get removed from the list of possible effects. A total of 30 were given balance changes.

All for One (Imperial): Moved from tier one to two with maximum HP increased from 25 to 40 percent

Broken Stopwatch: (Clockwork): Delay was reduced from eight to six seconds

Built Different: HP was buffed from 200/300/400 to 300/450/600

Chemical Overload (Chemtech): HP explosion damage was nerfed from 40/60/80 to 30/45/60 percent

Cybernetic Implants: HP was nerfed from 300/450/600 to 200/300/400

Dual Rule (Imperial): Moved from tier two to one

Featherweights: Attack speed was nerfed from 50/75/100 to 45/65/90 percent

Gold Reserves (Mercenary): Moved from tier three to two

Golden Ticket: Refresh chance increased from 35 to 40 percent

Instant Injection (Chemtech): Moved from tier one to two

Junkyard (Scrap): Moved from tier three to two

Self Repair (Innovator): Revive time increased from four to six seconds

Share the Spotlight (Socialite): Moved from tier two to three with an increase in bonus percentages from 50 to 100 percent

Smoke Bomb (Assassin): Moved from tier one to two

Spell Blade (Arcanist): Ability power damage increased from 30 to 40 percent

Payday (Syndicate): Moved from tier three to two

Sharpshooter (Twinshot): Bounce damage reduction increased from 20 to 40 percent less damage

Stand Behind Me (Bodyguard): Ally armor that is granted was reduced from 100 to 75 percent

Thrill of the Hunt: Heal was buffed from 300/450/600 to 300/500/750

Woodland Charm: Clone health reduced from 1500 to 1350

Champions

A total of 30 TFT Set Six champions were hit with balance changes in the Oct. 22 PBE patch.

One-cost

Caitlyn: Mana buffed from 0/120 to 0/110

Graves: Health buffed from 650 to 750

Twisted Fate: Mana buffed from 0/45 to 0/40

Twitch: Health nerfed from 500 to 450

Twitch: Armor and magic resistance nerfed from 20 to 15

Ziggs: Spell damage buffed from 300/400/500 to 325/425/525

Two-cost

Katarina: Spell damage buffed from 160/200/280 to 190/240/320

Quinn: Spell disarm duration nerfed from 2.5/3/3.5 to 2/2.5/3

Swain: Health buffed from 750 to 800

Three-cost

Cho’Gath: Spell damage buffed from 700/850/1000 to 800/900/1000

Ekko: Spell damage adjusted from 150/225/400 to 150/200/350

Gangplank: Armor and magic resistance buffed from 35 to 45

Gangplank: Spell attack damage percentage changed from 180/190/210 to 180 percent across the board

Malzahar: Spell damage adjusted from 600/900/1350 to 700/900/1100

Miss Fortune: Spell damage buffed from 200/300/450 to 225/325/500

Zac: Mana changed from 80/120 to 60/100

Zac: No longer gains damage reduction during his spell

Four-cost

Braum: Health buffed from 1000 to 1100

Braum: Spell damage nerfed at three-star from 100/200/1000 to 100/200/600

Fiora: Spell attack damage percentage nerfed from 200 to 160 percent

Fiora: True damage from spell buffed at two-star from 75/100/400 to 75/125/400

Janna: Mana adjusted from 50/125 to 75/150

Janna: Spell healing nerfed from 400/550/2000 to 350/450/1000

Lux: Spell damage nerfed at three-star from 225/375/1337 to 225/375/1000

Dr. Mundo: Spell duration nerfed from eight to five seconds

Dr. Mundo: Maximum HP percentage instant heal from spell buffed from 20 to 50 percent

Dr. Mundo: Maximum HP percentage healing over time from spell nerfed from 90/120/500 to 20/30/100 percent

Orianna: Stun duration reduced at three-star from five to four

Seraphine: Mana adjusted from 75/150 to 80/160

Seraphine: Spell attack speed bonus nerfed from 30/60/200 to 30/50/150 percent

Seraphine: Spell healing and damage adjusted from 225/350/2000 to 250/400/1200

Seraphine: Spell no longer slows the enemies attack speed

Sion: Health buffed from 1400 to 1500

Sion: Spell damage nerfed at three-star from 375/500/2000 to 375/500/1500

Urgot: Spell attacks per second adjusted from 5/7/15 to 5/7/12

Five-cost

Akali: Mana changed from 25/50 to 0/40

Jayce: Ranged attack damage bonus buffed from 20/40/1000 to 25/50/1000

Jinx: Spell damage nerfed from 500/800/8888 to 450/700/8888

Viktor: Spell damage per laser buffed from 275/375/1500 to 325/450/1500

Veigar: Mana nerfed from 0/70 to 0/75

Yuumi: Mana adjusted from 100/200 to 80/200

Tahm Kench: Stats from champions being fed to him are based on traits with attack damage being removed as an option

Traits

The rules for feeding Tahm Kench were reworked, with stats from champions being fed to him based on the TFT Set Six trait on that unit.

Bodyguard provides armor

Enchanter provides magic resistance

Bruiser provides health

Colossus provides health

Protector provides health

And all other traits provide ability power

Tiebreakers have armor and magic resistance winning out over health, with both winning out over ability power.

A total of six other TFT Set Six traits were adjusted in the Oct. 22 PBE patch.

Bodyguard: Armor buffed from 75/150/225/350 to 100/200/300/400

Chemtech: Healing per second nerfed from five to four percent and 10 to six percent at nine Chemtech

Clockwork: Base attack speed nerfed from 25/50/80 to 20/40/70 percent

Innovator: Trait no longer grants attack speed

Innovator: Trait now grants the team 30 attack damage and ability power

Innovator: Dragon base health was buffed from 1650 to 1900

Innovator: Dragon mana was changed from 200/350 to 200/300

Socialite: Three Socialite Omnivamp was buffed from 20 to 30 percent

Twinshot: Bonus attack damage of 5/30/60 was added to the Set Six trait

Bug fixes

A number of bugs are still popping up every day, but the TFT team is working on resolving more with the Oct. 26 PBE patch.