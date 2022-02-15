TFT Set 6.5 adds champions to over 20 Hextech trait Augments

Set Six trait Hextech Augments that made the Teamfight Tactics Mid-Set cut are gaining a champion in Set 6.5 Neon Nights, in addition to existing effects and abilities.

Dropping onto the live servers on Feb. 16, TFT Set 6.5 contains over 80 new Hextech Augments being added to the existing 100-plus Augments carried over from Set Six. Improving trait Augments Runic Shield or Pirates, the balance team has added champions that will drop upon choosing a trait-related Hextech Augment. Powerful Augments to watch for include Pirates, providing a Quinn, Share the Spotlight with a Senna, and Unstable Evolution with a Rek’Sai.

Here’s every TFT Set 6.5 trait Hextech Augment from Gizmos and Gadgets that now offers a champion in addition to its effects.

Runic Shield : Grants a Swain

: Grants a Swain Runic Shield II : Grants a Vex

: Grants a Vex Ardent Censer : Grants a Lulu

: Grants a Lulu Cutthroat : Grants a Talon

: Grants a Talon Duet : Grants a Senna

: Grants a Senna En Garde : Grants a Warwick

: Grants a Warwick Lifelong Learning : Grants a Syndra

: Grants a Syndra Payday : Grants an Ashe

: Grants an Ashe One for All : Grants an Ashe

: Grants an Ashe Pirates : Grants a Quinn

: Grants a Quinn Self-Repair : Grants a Zilean

: Grants a Zilean Shrug it Off : Grants a Sejuani

: Grants a Sejuani So Small : Grants a Corki

: Grants a Corki Stand Behind Me : Grants a Blitzcrank

: Grants a Blitzcrank Unstable Evolution : Grants a Rek’Sai

: Grants a Rek’Sai Armor Plating : Grants a Cho’Gath

: Grants a Cho’Gath Broken Stopwatch : Grants a Zilean

: Grants a Zilean Gold Reserves : Grants a Quinn

: Grants a Quinn Instant Injection : Grants a Warwick

: Grants a Warwick Junkyard : Grants an Ezreal

: Grants an Ezreal Sharpshooter : Grants a Corki

: Grants a Corki Smoke Bomb : Grants a Talon

: Grants a Talon Spellblade : Grants a Swain

: Grants a Swain Share the Spotlight: Grants a Senna

A number of balance changes were also applied to TFT Hextech Augments that made the Mid-Set cut via Patch 12.4. This includes Heart Augments like Sniper now granting an Ashe and Twinshot now granting a Corki. Runic Shield III and Enforcer Soul were removed from Set 6.5, and Augments like Woodland Charm will no longer appear as a third Hextech Augment option.

Players can test out all the new TFT Set 6.5 Hextech Augment changes with the Mid-Set’s official release on Feb. 16.