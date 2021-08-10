TFT Set 5.5 Patch 11.16: Full notes and updates

A number of big and small balance changes are slated to take place in the Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.16, along with several significant reworks.

Scheduled to be released on Aug. 11, TFT Patch 11.16 is the first official update since Set 5.5 was released. Big changes include a rework to the Legionnaire trait, along with Nocturne and Lucian. A large number of Radiant items were also buffed or nerfed with the goal of toning down overpowered items while buffing the underperformers. Similar adjustments were applied to Set 5.5 champions, too.

Here are the full notes for TFT Set 5.5 Patch 11.16.

Traits

Image via Riot Games

The Legionnaire trait was given a significant rework in which champions have bonus attack speed and heal for a portion of the damage they deal with attacks and abilities.

Attack speed remains unchanged at 25/65/120/250 percent

New Omnivamp: 15/20/25/35 percent

Small trait changes slightly nerfed Abomination Monstrosity’s stage scaling, while an early-game buff was applied to Hellion and Ranger’s attack speed.

Abomination: Monstrosity stage scaling nerfed from 20 to 16 percent

Abomination: Health reduced from1000/1400/1800 to 900/1400/1900

Abomination: Health per star level reduced from 100/140/180 to 90/140/190

Hellion: Attack speed changed from 5/30/75/150 to 10/30/70/130 percent

Ranger: Attack speed increased from 75/180 to 80/180 percent

Skirmisher: Attack damage per second slightly increased from 3/5/15 to 3/6/15

Nightbringer: Shield reduced from 30/60/100/250 to 30/60/90/200 percent

Nightbringer: Damage reduced from 20/30/40/80 to 20/30/40/70 percent

Sentinel: Attack speed reduced from 30/120/1000 to 25/120/1000 percent

Cannoneer: Attack percent reduced from 250/450/1200 to 225/450/1200 percent

Champions

Image via Riot Games

Nocturne will get a rework in TFT Patch 11.16 in which his spin ability deals bonus physical damage, scaling with ability power, while the Assassin champ’s heal no longer scales with ability power. Lucian will now work with items like Runnan’s Hurricane, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Titan’s Resolve with every other shot from The Culling now counting as an attack. The change to Lucian will make him stronger with these items but he’ll lose power from lost Cannoneer procs.

One-cost

Leona: Starting mana buff from 0/80 to 40/80

Olaf: Berserker Rage heal on basic attack nerfed from 25/35/75 to 20/30/70

Vayne: Attack damage increased slightly from 30 to 35

Senna: Added scaling stun duration to tooltip

Two-cost

Irelia: Attack damage nerfed from 65 to 60

Irelia: Spell damage reduction base changed from 40/50/60 to 30/40/50 percent

Sejuani: Fury of the North bonus armor and magic resistance nerfed from 80/125/250 to 60/100/200

Sett: Armor and magic resistance slightly increased from 35 to 40

Thresh: Death Sentence damage nerfed from 200/400/1,000 to 175/350/800

Tristana: Spell attack speed nerfed from 120/140/160 to 120/130/140 percent

Varus: Attack damage slightly increased from 60 to 65

Three-cost

Nocturne: Umbra Blades bonus damage is now 70/85/110 and scales with AP

Nocturne: Umbra Blades attack damage ratio reduced from 125 to 75 percent

Nocturne: Umbra Blades heal changed from 90/95/100 to 100 percent flat and no longer scales with AP

Nocturne: Umbra Blades attack speed buff changed from 30/35/40 to a flat 35 percent

Lee Sin: Cripple damage nerfed at three-star from 250/350/700 to 250/350/650

Lee Sin: Mana adjusted from 30/70 to 30/80

Lulu: Attack damage buffed from 40 to 50

Lulu: Whimsy ally attack speed buff duration increased from four to five seconds

Riven: Blade of the Dawn bonus attack damage nerfed at three-star from 90/100/130 to 90/100/120 percent

Riven: Attack damage reduced from 85 to 80

Yasuo: Burning Blade damage nerfed at three-star from 250/350/650 to 250/350/600

Yasuo: Burning Blade stacking true damage on hit nerfed at three-star from 25/35/65 to 25/35/60

Yasuo: Attack speed reduced from 1.0 to 0.95

Four-cost

Lucian: Every other shot from The Culling now counts as an attack (which means it works with items like Runaan’s Hurricane, Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Titan’s Resolve)

Lucian: Health reduced from 800 to 700

Karma: Soulflare damage buffed from 210/260/700 to 225/280/750

Galio: Shield of Durand healing buffed from 50 to 60 percent

Galio: Shield of Durand damage nerfed at three-star from 200/300/2,000 to 200/300/1,200

Galio: Shield of Durand duration increased from two to 2.5 seconds

Rell: Health nerfed from 950 to 900

Ivern: Daisy stun duration adjusted from 2/2.5/6 to 1.5/2/6 seconds

Five-cost

Akshan: Heroic Swing attack speed buffed from 60/80/400 to 70/85/400 percent

Garen: God-Lion’s Justice percent health damage increased at two-star from 25/30/200 to 25/35/200 percent

Garen: Mana adjusted from 100/180 to 100/170

Gwen: Skip ‘n Slash armor and magic resistance steal changed from 1/1/11 to 2/2/11

Heimerdinger: Baby dragon fireball damage nerfed at one-star from 450/600/3,333 to 400/600/3,333

Volibear: Stun duration changed from 2.5/3.5/10 to 2/3.5/10

Items

Image via Riot Games

A total of 11 TFT Set 5.5 Radiant items, from Locket of the Targon to Redemption, were either buffed or nerfed. Vanilla items like Quicksilver got an increase in CC duration and Sunfire Cape was slightly nerfed.

Blue Blessing Radiant: Bonus ability power buffed from 30 to 40 percent

Dvarapala Stoneplate Radiant: Armor and magic resistance per enemy increased from 35 to 40

Demonslayer Radiant: Base damage amp increased from 35 to 40 percent

Guinsoo’s Reckoning Radiant: New Radiant bonus of +30 percent attack speed

Covalent Spark Radiant: Bonus health regeneration reduced from two to one percent maximum health

Glamorous Gauntlet Radiant: Critical strike damage increased from 80 to 90 percent

Locket of the Targon Radiant: Prime shield value increased from 500/600/700 to 600/700/800

Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap Radiant: Ability power increased from 110 to 120 percent

Redemption Radiant: Missing health heal reduced from 35 to 25 percent

Statikk’s Favor Radiant: Chain lightning magic damage increased from 100 to 115

Sunlight Cape Radiant: Bonus health regeneration changed from one to 0.5 percent maximum health

Quicksilver: Crowd control immunity duration increased from 12 to 15 seconds

Rabadon’s Deathcap: Ability power slightly buffed from 70 to 75 percent

Redemption: Missing health heal slightly nerfed from 20 to 18 percent

Sunfire Cape: Burn damage nerfed from 25 to 20 percent and duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds.

Sentinel Little Legends

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of two Sentinel bundles that will be available with Patch 11.16. The first bundle is priced at 260 RP or $2 and the second costs 650 RP or $5.

Sentinel starter bundle one

Sentinel Haunting

Bonus Series 1 Little Legend egg

Bonus Series 2 Little Legend egg

Bonus Series 3 Little Legend egg

Sentinel starter bundle two

Sentinel Flutterbug

Bonus Series 4 Little Legend egg

Bonus Series 5 Little Legend egg

Bonus Friends from Afar egg

Bonus Cosmic Companions egg

Bonus Immortal Creatures egg

100 Star Shards

Bug fixes