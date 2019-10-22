TFT ranked season one ends after Patch 9.21

With the release of Patch 9.21 for both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics tomorrow, Riot Games has released its usual patch notes to let players know what to expect.

Alongside the list of champion changes, gameplay tweaks, and the usual array of bug fixes and issues, Riot also announced that season one of ranked for TFT is coming to a close at the end of the patch. This means that players only have two more weeks left to climb the rankings.

This follows further information about season two of TFT ranked, which is set to begin in Patch 9.23. Ranked will be down for Patch 9.22 to give players time to test out the new Rise of the Elements expansion that comes out at that time.

It’s unclear if there will be any end-of-season ranked rewards for TFT, similar to how League ranked play works, or if you’ll be able to show off your previous rank in some way.

Regardless, players have less than two weeks to climb the ladder and finish the first season on a positive note. Anyone looking to escape bronze or finish their placements to get a better end-of-season rank will need to act fast.