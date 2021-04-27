It’s the moment of truth, Teamfight Tactics fans. Reckoning is finally here.
The gigantic set features new champions and traits, along with the Shadow mechanic, new Armory shops, and the game’s first lab, Hyper Roll. Reckoning, according to the devs, brings players “more dynamic moments” to highlight their decision-making “like never before.”
The set also includes a new ranked season, as always, with new items and units that “deepen positional play” and traits that bring “unprecedented flexibility.”
But there’s more. Players will be able to flaunt their style and show off to their opponents with three new Little Legends, a Splash Party Arena, and more.
Here’s the full list of notes for TFT Patch 11.9.
Reckoning Pass and Pass+ exclusives
Here are some highlights from the new 1295 RP Pass+ during TFT: Reckoning. As with past passes, you’ll get rewards for gathering XP. But to unlock all the exclusives listed below, you’ll have to upgrade to the Pass+.
- Emotes: God King Faceoff, Evil Grin, Please Ruin Me, and more
- Booms to celebrate your victories: Infernal Flock, Rune Surge, and Prismatic Smite
- Star Shards to star-up your favorite Little Legends
- LL Eggs: Magical Misfit Eggs, and more
- Arenas: Sanctum of Order, Realm of Harmony, and Court of Chaos
- Chaos Pengu and Chaos Sprite
Little Legends
Dowsie
Do you want to add a mystical mer-mage to your party? Look no further. Dowsie can adapt to nearly all surroundings, so you’ll have to lure them out.
Fenroar
Fenroar are fiercely loyal warriors. But don’t let the sword intimidate you. They become eternally bound to their Puproar as well as their friends, which they make quite easily after a round or two of fetch the orbs.
Nimblefoot
A cunning master of speed, traps, and thievery, Nimblefoot quickly turns any journey into a mischievous misadventure.
Ranked
- When Reckoning goes live in your region with Patch 11.9, you’ll be able to start climbing the ladder in this set’s first ranked stage. As a reminder, Grandmaster and Challenger are unlocked right out of the gates.
- Everyone will start Reckoning in Iron II.
- You’ll get five provisional matches after the reset, meaning you won’t lose any LP for sub-top-four placements in your first five ranked games of the new stage. You’ll also gain extra LP for finishing top-four.
- Fates ranked rewards will be given out in Patch 11.10.
- Players who reached Gold or higher at any point in the Fates set will receive the Victorious Protector.
- Players who managed to reach Gold or higher in both halves of the set will receive the Fates-themed Triumphant Protector as well.
- Competitive play in Hyper Roll is going to work a bit differently. Everyone will start in Gray tier and progress throughout a Color system climaxing in Hyper Tier.
Hyper Roll
It’s here, TFT’s first official Lab, Hyper Roll, where you can roll faster and harder than a three-star Dango.
Reckoning set mechanic
Shadow Items are the new set mechanic. You can read about them in detail here.
Shadow items
- Shadow Components can appear in every carousel after the first one, as well as in the Armory.
- You only need one Shadow component to create a completed Shadow Item. The other component can be a normal one. Two shadow components also create a completed Shadow Item.
- When used correctly, Shadow Items are more powerful than base items. But if used carelessly, they can cause your team more harm than good.
The Armory
The Armory isn’t exclusive to Reckoning, but it’s making its debut here. It’s core to Hyper Roll and it’ll likely stick around for TFT’s future.
The Armory is a pop-up shop where you select an item from a couple of options as you would a champion. These items are free, but you can only take one per Armory. You can, and often should, pick up Shadow components here.
Systems
Unit movement
Champions now evaluate their movements before committing when chasing enemy units
- Old: If a unit’s target moves out of its Attack Range, it will move one hex to attempt to get back in range, and then re-evaluate its target if still not in range
- New to Reckoning: If a unit’s target moves out of its Attack Range, it will evaluate if moving one hex would put it back into range. If not, it will immediately re-evaluate its target
- Assassins now consistently jump first before other champions move at the start of combat.
Mana generation
In previous sets, if you put a lot of tanky items on a character, they become more efficient at generating mana. Now, stacking defensive items won’t allow you to generate wild amounts of mana. But it’ll still be good.
- Old: Six percent of damage taken pre-mitigation is gained as mana
- New: One percent pre-mitigation and seven percent post-mitigation damage taken is gained as mana
Ability and item conventions updates
Some ability terms and interactions are being updated for consistency.
- Attack Range is now calculated in Hexes
- Spell Power is renamed to Ability Power
- Basic attacks are renamed to just “attacks”
- All physical damage, from abilities or attacks, can now critically strike and be dodged
- All Active Abilities (abilities that are not Passive, like Vayne’s Silver Bolts) can now be blocked by Trap Claw
- Item icons have been updated
Shop card glow
If you own a copy of a champion, cards of the same champion will glow in your shops.
Shop odds
During Fates, hitting a three-star four-cost was made easier with the Chosen system. With its removal, the devs are rebalancing some of the Shop odds changes they had to make to balance the Chosen system.
- Level 7: 22/35/30/12/1 percent ⇒ 19/35/30/15/1 percent
- Level 8: 15/25/35/20/5 percent ⇒ 15/20/35/25/5 percent
Round timers
The devs have cut a few seconds out of moments where you’re not doing much to allow for more playtime and less “dead” time. This is especially important because the devs are adding time onto a few stages with the new Armory system.
- Opening Carousel: Time To Gate Opening: 13 seconds to 11 seconds
- Opening Carousel: Pick Time: 10 seconds to eight seconds
- Stage 1-2 Planning Phase: 12 seconds to six seconds
- Stage 1-3 Planning Phase: 20 seconds to 15 seconds
- PVE Rounds Arrival Time: Six seconds to four seconds
- All Carousels Pick Time: Eight seconds to six seconds
- All Carousels Additional time for final picks: Five seconds to three seconds
Carousel odds
Less randomness, slightly more Spatulas, still a bit of variance.
- Stage 2 and 4 Carousel: One of all: 80 percent to 76 percent
- Stage 2 and 4 Carousel: One of all and 1 Spat: 15 percent to 22 percent
- Stage 2 and 4 Carousel: 3 Spats and Random Items: Five percent to two percent
- Stage 3 Carousel: One of all: 30 percent to 50 percent
- Stage 3 Carousel: 9 Random Components: 50 percent to 33 percent
- Stage 3 Carousel: One of all and 1 Spat: 15 percent
- Stage 3 Carousel: 3 Spats and Random Items: Five percent to two percent
Tiebreaker update
The devs have added a new tiebreaker, which kicks in if players are still tied after the first two tiebreakers (negative health and health prior to elimination). The new tiebreaker is “won a round more recently.”
The player who won a round more recently in a situation where multiple players are eliminated with the same health prior to elimination will finish ahead of the other.
Updated items
Item raw state deflations
Most base stats for component items and the completed items they produce have been reduced. This will slow down the power ramp that champions experience when getting their items.
- Spell Power to Ability Power
- BF Sword Attack Damage: 15 to 10
- Recurve Bow Attack Speed: 15 percent to 10 percent
- Needlessly Large Rod Spell Power: 15 to 10
- Chain Vest Armor: 25 to 20
- Negatron Cloak Magic Resist: 25 to 20
- Giant’s Belt Health: 200 to 150
- Sparring Gloves Crit Chance: 10 percent to five percent
- Some Completed items built from Sparring Gloves lost five percent Dodge instead
- Infinity Edge did not lose five percent Crit because we want it to still grant 100 percent Crit Chance
Updated classic items
Returning items have been updated to accommodate the changes in Reckoning. These items have deflated raw stats based on their components (see above). A few of these items have been reworked, while many have just been adjusted.
- The following items are now Unique (don’t stack them, it won’t work well): Trap Claw, Sunfire Cape, Guardian Angel, Frozen Heart
- Bloodthirster NEW EFFECT: The first time the wearer would fall below 40 percent Health, they gain a shield equal to 30 percent maximum Health for 5 seconds. It still gives Lifesteal as well
- Dragon’s Claw REWORKED: Grants 200 bonus Magic Resist (including components)
- Frozen Heart Attack Speed Slow: 50 percent to 35 percent
- Frozen Heart Radius: One to two Hexes
- Gargoyle Stoneplate Armor and Magic Resist per Enemy: 20 to 18
- Giant Slayer Bonus Damage over 1,750: 80 percent to 70 percent
- Hand of Justice Now grants +40 Attack Damage and Spell Power instead of +40 percent increased damage
- Luden’s Echo to Archangel’s Staff
- Archangel’s Staff (Luden’s Echo REPLACEMENT): Each time the wearer casts their spell, they gain Spell Power equal to 35 percent of their maximum Mana
- Rapid Firecannon Bonus Attack Range: +200 percent to +1 Hex
- Rapid Firecannon Attack Speed: 20 percent to 40 percent, a heavy compensation for losing some attack range
- Redemption REWORKED: The wearer radiates an aura to allies within one Hex, healing them for 25 percent of their missing Health every five seconds. Allies affected by the aura take 40 percent reduced damage from area-of-effect attacks
- Morellonomicon Healing Reduction: 75 percent to 50 percent
- Runaan’s Hurricane Bolt Damage: 80 percent to 75 percent of Attack Damage
- Spear of Shojin now grants Mana On Attack instead of On Hit, thereby removing its synergy with Hurricane
- Spear of Shojin Mana per on Attack: Five to eight
- Statikk Shiv can no longer crit
- Statikk Shiv Magic Resist Shred: On Crit to On Hit
- Statikk Shiv Magic Resist Shred: 60 percent to 70 percent
- Statikk Shiv Magic Resist Shred: Six to five seconds
- Titan’s Resolve stacks now increase Attack Damage and Spell Power by two instead of increasing damage by two percent
- Zeke’s Herald Attack Speed: 30 percent to 25 percent
- Zephyr now pierces CC immunity effects (ie: Quicksilver, Verdant)
- Zz’Rot taunt now happens immediately. Taunt is an instant effect that no longer compels enemies that are taunted to chase the target for one second. Instead, enemies can retarget once if no longer in range
- Zz’Rot Health and Attack Damage now scale based on the current Stage rather than the Star Level of the wearer
Shadow items
Shadow items are made with a shadow component and either a regular or a shadow component. They’re powerful but have trade-offs. Here’s a list of what each shadow item does.
|Sacrificial Infinity Edge
|Grants 75 percent Critical Strike Chance (including components). Each point of Critical Strike Chance above 100 percent becomes +1 percent Critical Strike Damage. The holder also gains 30 percent Critical Strike Damage. Each time the holder critically strikes, they deal 3 percent of their maximum Health to themselves as true damage
[Unique – Only One Per Champion]
|BF Sword and Sparring Gloves
|Shroud of Darkness
|When combat begins, the holder shoots a beam straight ahead and behind that delays affected enemies’ and allies’ first ability cast, increasing their maximum Mana by 65 percent until they cast
[Unique – Only One Per Champion]
|Chain Vest and Sparring Gloves
|Trickster’s Gloves
|At the beginning of each planning phase, the holder equips 2 temporary items. These are always full shadow items.
[Consumes Three Item Slots]
|Sparring Gloves and Sparring Gloves
|Vengeful Trap Claw
|Blocks the first enemy ability that hits the holder, then teleports them to the ability’s caster, and causes both units to start targeting each other. They deal 20 percent increased damage to each other
|Sparring Gloves and Giant’s Belt
|Caustic Quicksilver
|The holder is immune to crowd control for the entirety of combat and receives -20 percent maximum Health
[Unique – Only One Per Champion]
|Sparring Gloves and Negatron Cloak
|Final Whisper
|When the holder inflicts a critical hit, both the target’s Armor and Magic Resist are reduced by 50 percent for 5 seconds. The holder’s Armor and Magic Resist are also permanently reduced by 25 percent
[Unique – Only One Per Champion]
|Sparring Gloves and BF Sword
|Sacrificial Gauntlet
|The holder’s magic and true damage from their ability can critically strike. The holder gains +40 percent Critical Strike Damage and 20 percent Critical Strike Chance. After the holder casts their ability, they lose 15 percent of their maximum Health
|Sparring Gloves and Needlessly Large Rod
|Hand of Vengeance
|At the beginning of combat, the holder gains both of the following:
+40 Attack Damage and +40 Ability Power
Basic Attacks and abilities heal for 40 percent of damage dealt
These bonuses expire after each takedown and renew on the next
|Sparring Gloves and Tear
|Spectral Spear of Shojin
|The holder’s attacks restore 14 Mana on-hit. The holder deals 20 percent less damage
|Tear and BF Sword
|Frozen Dark Heart
|Reduces the Attack speed of all enemies within 2 hexes by 50 percent. The Attack Speed of allies (except the holder) within 1 hex(es) is reduced by 50 percent
|Tear and Chain Vest
|Sacrificial Redemption
|The holder radiates an aura to all allies on the board except themself and heals them for 20 percent of their missing Health every 5 seconds. Each time this happens, the holder damages themself for 10 percent of their current Health as true damage
|Tear and Giant’s Belt
|Chalice of Malice
|When combat begins, all of the holder’s allies within 1 hex in the same row gain 50 Ability Power for the rest of combat. The holder loses 20 Ability Power instead of gaining any
|Tear and Negatron Cloak
|Statikk Stiletto
|Every other attack from the holder unleashes chain lightning that strikes 4 enemies, dealing 55 magic damage and reducing their Magic Resist by 70 percent for 5 seconds. The holder receives -33 percent Attack Damage
|Tear and Recurve Bow
|Archdemon’s Staff of Immortality
|Each time the holder casts their ability, they gain empty maximum Health equal to 300 percent of their maximum Mana. The holder then heals for the Health that was gained from that ability cast
|Tear and Needlessly Large Rod
|Very Dark Blue Buff
|After casting their ability, the holder gains 15 Mana. If the holder has less than 60 percent Health, this is increased to 50
[Unique – Only One Per Champion]
|Tear and Tear
|Hextech Gunblade of Immortality
|The holder’s magic and true damage from Abilities heals the nearest ally with missing Health for 60 percent of the damage dealt. This healing cannot affect the holder
|BF Sword and Needlessly Large Rod
|Locket of the Silver Lunari
|When combat begins, the holder and all allies within 2 hexes in the same row gain 60 bonus Armor and Magic Resist, but gain 5 less Mana per attack
|Needlessly Large Rod and Chain Vest
|Mor-evil-lonomicon
|When the holder deals magic damage with their ability, they burn the target, dealing 100 percent of the target’s maximum Health as true damage over 25 seconds, and reducing healing by 50 percent for the duration of the burn. The holder’s ability deals 50% less damage
[Unique – Only One Per Champion]
|Needlessly Large Rod and Giant’s Belt
|Ionic Dark-Spark
|Enemies and allies within 2 hexes are zapped when they cast an ability, taking magic damage scaling with their maximum Mana. Enemies take 200 percent of their maximum Mana, and allies take 100 percent of their maximum Mana. Whenever an ally or enemy is zapped, the holder gains 5 Ability Power for the rest of combat
|Needlessly Large Rod and Negatron Cloak
|Guinsoo’s Sacrificial Rageblade
|Attacks grant +9 percent bonus Attack Speed for the rest of combat. The bonus Attack Speed can stack any number of times. The holder is dealt 2.5 percent of their maximum Health as true damage each attack
|Needlessly Large Rod and Recurve Bow
|Rabadon’s Caustic Deathcap
|Grants 100 bonus Ability Power (including components) and -20 percent maximum Health
|Needlessly Large Rod and Needlessly Large Rod
|Caustic Deathblade
|Contributing to a kill grants the holder +15 Attack Damage for the rest of combat. This effect can stack any number of times (starting at 3). The holder receives -20 percent maximum Health
|BF Sword and BF Sword
|Fallen Guardian Angel
|Prevents the holder’s first death, placing them in stasis instead. After 2 seconds, they return with 80 percent Health and shed all negative effects. After this effect triggers, the holder’s Attack Speed is reduced by 50 percent for the rest of combat
[Unique – Only One Per Champion]
|BF Sword and Chain Vest
|Zeke’s Bleak Herald
|When combat begins, the holder reduces the Attack Speed of all allies within 1 hex in the same row by -25 percent. The holder gains +40 percent Attack Speed for each affected ally
|BF Sword and Giant’s Belt
|Riskthirster
|Physical damage heals the holder for 40 percent of the damage dealt. Each time the holder heals to 90 percent Health, they gain 30 percent Attack Speed for 3 seconds (does not stack). The holder takes 33 percent of their maximum Health in true damage at the beginning of combat
|BF Sword and Negatron Cloak
|Evil Giant Slayer
|The holder’s Abilities and attacks do 45 percent bonus damage. If the target has less than 1100 maximum Health, the holder’s Abilities and attacks do 15 percent decreased damage instead
|BF Sword and Recurve Bow
|Titan’s Revenge
|Every 4 seconds, the holder’s next basic attack deals 25 percent of the total damage they have taken since the last empowered attack as true damage
|Recurve Bow and Chain Vest
|Unstable Zz’Rot Portal
|When the holder dies, a Construct with 500 Health arises to continue the fight. When it dies it deals 600 true damage to enemies within one hex
|Giant’s Belt and Recurve Bow
|Runaan’s Untamed Hurricane
|The holder’s attacks fire bolts at 2 nearby enemies, dealing 50 percent of the holder’s Attack Damage. These bolts can critically strike but do not apply on-hit effects
|Recurve Bow and Negatron Cloak
|Eclipse Cape
|Every 1.5 seconds, a random enemy within 3 hexes is burned for 25 percent of their maximum Health over 10 seconds. Any healing they receive is reduced by 50 percent. The holder is burned for 4 percent of their maximum Health every second and any healing they receive is reduced by 50 percent
|Giant’s Belt and Chain Vest
|Warmog’s Sacrificial Armor
|Grants 1800 bonus Health (including components). The holder takes 100 true damage each second
|Giant’s Belt and Giant’s Belt
|Turbulent Zephyr
|When combat begins, the holder summons a whirlwind on the opposite side of the arena that removes the closest enemy from combat for 8 seconds. Once the enemy returns to combat, they gain 30 Attack Damage and 30 percent Ability Power for the rest of combat. Ignores CC immunity
[Unique – Only One Per Champion]
|Giant’s Belt and Negatron Cloak
|Gargoyle Stoneplate of Immortality
|The holder heals themself for 45 Health every 2 seconds for each unit targeting them
|Negatron Cloak and Chain Vest
|Refracted Bramble Vest
|Grants 200 bonus Magic Resist (including components)
|Chain Vest and Chain Vest
|Refracted Dragon’s Claw
|Reduces incoming magic damage by 15 percent
Negates bonus damage from incoming critical hits
|Negatron Cloak and Negatron Cloak
|Rapid Deathcannon
|Increases the holder’s Attack Range by 1 hex. Additionally, the holder gains +40 percent bonus Attack Speed when there are no enemies within a 2 hex radius
The holder’s attacks can no longer miss
|Recurve Bow and Recurve Bow