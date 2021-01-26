TFT 11.2 B-patch nerfs Rakan and Aurelion Sol, buffs Yone

A number of nerfs were rolled out in today’s Teamfight Tactics B-patch, as well as one solo buff for the legendary Yone.

It’s been just under a week since the official launch of TFT Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts. Upon its release, the meta seemed mostly balanced. But as tacticians started to understand the new champions and traits, a few units began to stand out as overpowered. In an attempt to tone down some champions while providing non-performing comps a chance in the Patch 11.2 meta, a B-patch was released today on the TFT live servers.

Here are the patch notes for the B-Patch that should be going live in the next hour or so. Will tweet again to confirm it's live. pic.twitter.com/8krYt1ORMo — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) January 26, 2021

Notable nerfs that just about everyone in the community was expecting were applied to Diana, Rakan, Xayah, and Aurelion Sol. Diana has been thriving within her re-roll build while Rakan and A Sol have been dominating the late game via Elderwood and Mage. A bug was also fixed with Rakan that allowed him to gain mana while his shield was active near the end of its duration.

Diana: Orbs 4/5/7 reduced to 4/5/6

Rakan: Mana adjusted from 40/80 to 60/120. Shield nerfed from 300/550/950 to 200/400/800.

Zed: Attack damage stolen nerfed from 20/30/40 percent to 20/25/30 percent

Asol: Nerfed from 350/550/1750 to 325/500/1750

Xayah: Spellcast mana lock increased from one to 1.5 seconds.

In addition to the five nerfs, Yone was buffed. His armor and MR shred were increased from 40/40/40 to 60/60/80 percent.

The next TFT Set 4.5 Patch, 11.3, is scheduled to take place on Feb. 3.