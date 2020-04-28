Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.9: Full notes and updates

New Galaxies are coming to TFT.

Two new Galaxies are coming to Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.9, along with trait and champion adjustments, item system changes, and Odyssey-themed arenas.

The focus on this week’s patch is to give more power to three-star, one-cost units. Riot is lowering the power of the larger vertical traits and buffing some of the smaller supplemental traits.

Here are the full notes and updates for TFT Patch 10.9.

Systems

Champion shop drop rates

Level three: 70/30/0/0/0 percent to 75/25/0/0/0 percent

Level four: 50/35/15/0/0 percent to 60/30/10/0/0 percent

Level five: 35/40/20/5/0 percent to 40/35/20/5/0 percent

Level six: 20/35/35/10/0 percent to 25/35/30/10/0 percent

Level seven: 14/30/40/15/1 percent to 19/30/35/15/1 percent

Item and drop changes

Players can no longer sell units if doing so would cause an item to be deleted.

Players can no longer open loot orbs if their item bench is full.

Now all players drop at least one small orb in the first three PvE rounds.

New Galaxies

Treasure Trove: Every minion and monster in the game drops a loot orb.

Star Cluster: All Tier 1/2/3 champions on carousels have two stars.

Galaxy odds

Treasure Trove – 12.5 percent of games

Star Cluster – 12.5 percent of games

The Neekoverse – 7.5 percent of games

Lilac Nebula – 7.5 percent of games

Medium Legends – 7.5 percent of games

Superdense Galaxy – 7.5 percent of games

Trade Sector – 10 percent of games

Normal – 35 percent of games

Traits

Blademaster proc chance: 30/60/100 percent to 30/55/100 percent

Blademaster: Increased the speed of the bonus attacks

Blaster bonus attacks: 3/6 to 3/5

Brawler bonus Health: 300/700 to 350/650

Celestial: 15/40/65 to 15/35/60

Cybernetic: 350 and 35/750 and 75 to 350 and 35/700 and 70

Darkstar Attack Damage and Spell Power: 25/30/35 to 20/25/35

Infiltrator Attack Speed Bonus: 50/80/125 to 50/75/120

Infiltrator: Now refreshes on takedown at all levels

Protector Shield: 20/30/45 to 25/30/40 percent

Rebel Shield: 150/225/350 to 150/210/330

Sorcerer Spell Power: 20/45/80/125 to 20/40/75/120

Star Guardian Mana: 30/60 to 30/50

Vanguard Armor: 60/250 to 125/250

Chrono Attack Speed: 15/35/75 percent every four seconds to 15 percent every 8/4/2 seconds

Chrono: First tick now happens immediately on start of combat.

Mech Pilot Mana granted to Pilots on Mech death: 25 to 0

Mech Pilot Base Health: 1,800 to 1,500

Starship: 20 mana per second to 40 mana per second

Valkyrie Critical Strike threshold: 50 percent to 40 percent or below

Champions

One-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Fiora Riposte Stun: 1.5/1.5/1.5 to 1.5/1.5/3 seconds

Graves Smoke Grenade Blind Duration: 4/4/4 to 3/4/5 seconds

Kha’zix Taste their Fear Damage: 175/250/400 to 200/275/500

Leona Eclipse Damage Reduction: 40/80/120 to 40/80/200

Malphite Energy Shield: 40 percent/45 percent/50 percent to 40 percent/45 percent/60 percent

Twisted Fate Wild Cards Damage: 200/300/500 to 200/300/550

Ziggs Bomb! Damage: 250/325/550 to 300/400/700

Two-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Annie Health: 600 to 700

Lucian: Will now target the nearest enemy with his Double Tap after dashing if his current target is dead

Sona Aria of Perseverance Cleanse: All Debuffs to Only Stuns

Sona Aria of Perseverance Heal amount: 100/150/200 to 150/200/300

Rakan Grand Entrance Targeting: Farthest unit within three Hexes to farthest unit within attack range plus one Hex

Yasuo Last Breath Targeting: Highest item unit to farthest unit within attack range plus two Hexes

Three-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Master Yi Chosen One Healing: Eight percent/10 percent/15 percent to 12 percent at all levels

Rumble Flame Spitter Damage: 250/400/800 to 350/500/1,000

Four-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Jinx Rocket Magic Damage: 100/175/750 to 125/200/750

Five-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Aurelion Sol Mana: 30/80 to 40/120

Gangplank Mana: 75/175 to 100/175

Gangplank Faster Impact Update: One second to 0.3 seconds delay

Bugfixes

Star Guardian Three is now a Bronze Trait.

Fixed a bug where Xerath could continue firing meteors while reviving from Guardian Angel if he started casting right before he died.

Fixed a bug where Xerath would lose his transformed state when activating Guardian Angel.

Fixed a bug where Xerath would get stuck in his idle animation if stunned while transformed.

Ahri now waits until her first orb returns to cast another one.

Mobile