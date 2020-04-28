Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.9: Full notes and updates

Two new Galaxies are coming to Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.9, along with trait and champion adjustments, item system changes, and Odyssey-themed arenas.
The focus on this week’s patch is to give more power to three-star, one-cost units. Riot is lowering the power of the larger vertical traits and buffing some of the smaller supplemental traits.
Here are the full notes and updates for TFT Patch 10.9.
Systems
Champion shop drop rates
- Level three: 70/30/0/0/0 percent to 75/25/0/0/0 percent
- Level four: 50/35/15/0/0 percent to 60/30/10/0/0 percent
- Level five: 35/40/20/5/0 percent to 40/35/20/5/0 percent
- Level six: 20/35/35/10/0 percent to 25/35/30/10/0 percent
- Level seven: 14/30/40/15/1 percent to 19/30/35/15/1 percent
Item and drop changes
- Players can no longer sell units if doing so would cause an item to be deleted.
- Players can no longer open loot orbs if their item bench is full.
- Now all players drop at least one small orb in the first three PvE rounds.
New Galaxies
- Treasure Trove: Every minion and monster in the game drops a loot orb.
- Star Cluster: All Tier 1/2/3 champions on carousels have two stars.
Galaxy odds
- Treasure Trove – 12.5 percent of games
- Star Cluster – 12.5 percent of games
- The Neekoverse – 7.5 percent of games
- Lilac Nebula – 7.5 percent of games
- Medium Legends – 7.5 percent of games
- Superdense Galaxy – 7.5 percent of games
- Trade Sector – 10 percent of games
- Normal – 35 percent of games
Traits
- Blademaster proc chance: 30/60/100 percent to 30/55/100 percent
- Blademaster: Increased the speed of the bonus attacks
- Blaster bonus attacks: 3/6 to 3/5
- Brawler bonus Health: 300/700 to 350/650
- Celestial: 15/40/65 to 15/35/60
- Cybernetic: 350 and 35/750 and 75 to 350 and 35/700 and 70
- Darkstar Attack Damage and Spell Power: 25/30/35 to 20/25/35
- Infiltrator Attack Speed Bonus: 50/80/125 to 50/75/120
- Infiltrator: Now refreshes on takedown at all levels
- Protector Shield: 20/30/45 to 25/30/40 percent
- Rebel Shield: 150/225/350 to 150/210/330
- Sorcerer Spell Power: 20/45/80/125 to 20/40/75/120
- Star Guardian Mana: 30/60 to 30/50
- Vanguard Armor: 60/250 to 125/250
- Chrono Attack Speed: 15/35/75 percent every four seconds to 15 percent every 8/4/2 seconds
- Chrono: First tick now happens immediately on start of combat.
- Mech Pilot Mana granted to Pilots on Mech death: 25 to 0
- Mech Pilot Base Health: 1,800 to 1,500
- Starship: 20 mana per second to 40 mana per second
- Valkyrie Critical Strike threshold: 50 percent to 40 percent or below
Champions
One-cost units
- Fiora Riposte Stun: 1.5/1.5/1.5 to 1.5/1.5/3 seconds
- Graves Smoke Grenade Blind Duration: 4/4/4 to 3/4/5 seconds
- Kha’zix Taste their Fear Damage: 175/250/400 to 200/275/500
- Leona Eclipse Damage Reduction: 40/80/120 to 40/80/200
- Malphite Energy Shield: 40 percent/45 percent/50 percent to 40 percent/45 percent/60 percent
- Twisted Fate Wild Cards Damage: 200/300/500 to 200/300/550
- Ziggs Bomb! Damage: 250/325/550 to 300/400/700
Two-cost units
- Annie Health: 600 to 700
- Lucian: Will now target the nearest enemy with his Double Tap after dashing if his current target is dead
- Sona Aria of Perseverance Cleanse: All Debuffs to Only Stuns
- Sona Aria of Perseverance Heal amount: 100/150/200 to 150/200/300
- Rakan Grand Entrance Targeting: Farthest unit within three Hexes to farthest unit within attack range plus one Hex
- Yasuo Last Breath Targeting: Highest item unit to farthest unit within attack range plus two Hexes
Three-cost units
- Master Yi Chosen One Healing: Eight percent/10 percent/15 percent to 12 percent at all levels
- Rumble Flame Spitter Damage: 250/400/800 to 350/500/1,000
Four-cost units
- Jinx Rocket Magic Damage: 100/175/750 to 125/200/750
Five-cost units
- Aurelion Sol Mana: 30/80 to 40/120
- Gangplank Mana: 75/175 to 100/175
- Gangplank Faster Impact Update: One second to 0.3 seconds delay
Bugfixes
- Star Guardian Three is now a Bronze Trait.
- Fixed a bug where Xerath could continue firing meteors while reviving from Guardian Angel if he started casting right before he died.
- Fixed a bug where Xerath would lose his transformed state when activating Guardian Angel.
- Fixed a bug where Xerath would get stuck in his idle animation if stunned while transformed.
- Ahri now waits until her first orb returns to cast another one.
Mobile
- Equipping Items in out of game loadouts screen will now be much faster.
- Took out the tuning fork and made sure the “Login Successful” SFX now plays correctly.
- Your loadout will no longer get messed up when you log out of the app.
- Arena Skins Icons are no longer uncomfortably zoomed in and will show what the skin is (entirely).
- You can now remove a friend from your friends list, we’ve all been there.
- If you don’t select the “stay signed in” option, you will no longer stay signed in. Crazy.
- The Stage indicator panel will no longer be wonky (it’s a technical term) if you surrendered in previous games.
- Little Legends rarity is now shown on the loadouts panel.
- The Ready Check indicator and Social Panel got a bunch of small visual fixes. They should be generally cleaner now.
- Redistribution of phones by quality (updating buckets)
- Begone! Expired missions do not show up in the missions panel anymore.
- Social Auth accounts can now access their inventory when they first login and play the game.
- Game no longer crashes when opening a trait panel in Team Planner, whoops.