Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.7: Full notes and updates

Teamfight Tactics Set Three: Galaxies is off to a hot start. But there are still a few tweaks that need to be made.
TFT Patch 10.7 is taking some strength out of the ever-powerful, five-cost units (cough, MF, cough, GP, cough). And the Dark Star and Mana-Reaver traits are being reworked to give them more consistency and usefulness in the current meta.
The patch also balances out a number of overpowered or underwhelming champions and traits in an effort to create a fair autobattling experience.
Here are the full notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.7.
System
Galaxies Mechanic
- The Neekoverse: Everyone gets two free copies of Neeko’s Help.
- Lilac Nebula: The first carousel contains only four cost units.
- Medium Legends: Little Legends are larger and you have plus 25 starting health.
Other System Stuff
- Shop level eight drop rates changed from 13/20/35/25/7 percent to 14/20/35/25/6 percent.
- The rules for which items stay and which bounce off when combining champions now prioritizes items on champs on the board over those you get from the carousel.
- The odds of seeing a special carousel has been reduced.
- Removed the additional five seconds per planning phase that is done at the start of each set. Timers are now back to normal.
Traits
- Blademaster chance to activate changed from 30/55 percent to 30/60 percent.
- Brawler health changed from 300/750 to 300/700.
- Chrono attack speed changed from 15/35/65 percent to 15/35/75 percent.
- Dark Star reworked: When a Dark Star Champion dies, all other allied Dark Star Champions gain plus 25 (three-unit bonus), plus 35 (six-unit bonus) attack damage and spell power.
- Mana-Reaver reworked: Two-unit bonus is now Mana-Reaver attacks increase the mana cost of their target’s next spell by 40 percent. There is no longer a four-piece bonus.
- Mystic magic resist changed from 30/120 to 35/105.
- Sniper bonus damage changed from 12 percent to 15 percent.
Champions
Tier one champions
- Caitlyn spell cast time changed from 1.5 seconds to 1.1 seconds.
- Caitlyn now resumes attacking more quickly after firing her bullet.
- Xayah attack speed changed from 0.75 to 0.8.
- Ziggs total mana changed from 40 to 45.
- Zoe mana changed from 90/120 to 70/100.
- Zoe spell damage changed from 150/225/300 to 150/225/400.
Tier two champions
- Darius health changed from 650 to 750.
- Xin Zhao total mana changed from 50 to 60.
- Xin Zhao spell damage changed from 175/250/350 to 200/275/375.
Tier three champions
- Ezreal mana changed from 60/120 to 50/125.
- Ezreal spell damage changed from 250/350/700 to 200/300/600.
- Kassadin total mana changed from 100 to 80.
- Shaco spell bonus damage changed from 250/325/450 percent to 250/325/400 percent.
Tier four champions
- Soraka total mana changed from 150 to 125.
- Soraka spell healing changed from 300/450/2,000 to 350/500/2,000.
- Vel’koz total mana changed from 80 to 70.
- Wukong health changed from 850 to 950.
Tier five champions
- Aurelion Sol Spell Damage changed from 120/175/750 to 100/150/750.
- Aurelion Sol’s target selection per fighter launched is now random (from weighted random favoring nearby).
- Ekko spell damage changed from 250/450/2,000 to 225/400/2,000.
- Gangplank mana changed from 50/150 to 75/175.
- Gangplank spell damage changed from 650/850/9,001 to 450/600/9,001.
- Lulu attack speed changed from 0.85 to 0.8.
Miss Fortune
- Attack Speed changed from 1.1 to 1.0.
- Mana changed from 50/150 to 75/175.
- Spell damage changed from 70/90/999 percent to 60/80/999 percent.
Items
- Morellonomicon and Red Buff burn damage changed from 30 percent to 27 percent.
- Statikk Shiv Damage changed from 75 to 80.
- Warmog’s health regen changed from four percent to five percent.
Miscellaneous
- Ekko, Irelia, Lucian, Xin Zhao, and Ekko’s attacks performed as a part of their spell can now trigger the effects of Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Runaan’s Hurricane.
- Champions now celebrate when they are victorious in combat.
- Graves Splash Art has been updated to more closely match his in-game model.
Bug fixes
- Hand of Justice healing no longer scales with AP.
- Rebel Shield no longer scales with AP.
- Lucian’s Relentless Pursuit now properly counts as an attack for the purposes of the Blaster Trait.
- Fixed an issue where Miss Fortune would sometimes not turn during Bullet Time if there were no enemies being hit by her cone.
- Aurelion Sol now works properly after GA triggers.
- Clarified Shaco’s spell tooltip: the ability causes a critical hit on top of the spell’s bonus damage.
- Updated Zoe’s tooltip to specify she deals magic damage.
- Updated Poppy’s tooltip to specify she deals magic damage.
- Hextech Gunblade now correctly heals when dealing damage against shields.
- Space Pirates no longer generate gold from attempting to deal lethal damage to Fiora while she’s invulnerable.
Mobile Corner
- We’ve made some changes to the way phone keyboards work. You shouldn’t notice any difference unless things get better, in which case: You’re Welcome.
- Mysterious account errors during login have been unmasked and destroyed. Begone.
- When you’ve completed all your available missions you will see a fun little pengu friend instead of… a bunch of completed missions you didn’t care about.
- No more mysterious enemy missing pings. Or any pings, why did we even have pings?