Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.7: Full notes and updates

Teamfight Tactics Set Three: Galaxies is off to a hot start. But there are still a few tweaks that need to be made.

TFT Patch 10.7 is taking some strength out of the ever-powerful, five-cost units (cough, MF, cough, GP, cough). And the Dark Star and Mana-Reaver traits are being reworked to give them more consistency and usefulness in the current meta.

The patch also balances out a number of overpowered or underwhelming champions and traits in an effort to create a fair autobattling experience.

Here are the full notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.7.

System

Galaxies Mechanic

The Neekoverse: Everyone gets two free copies of Neeko’s Help.

Lilac Nebula: The first carousel contains only four cost units.

Medium Legends: Little Legends are larger and you have plus 25 starting health.

Other System Stuff

Shop level eight drop rates changed from 13/20/35/25/7 percent to 14/20/35/25/6 percent.

The rules for which items stay and which bounce off when combining champions now prioritizes items on champs on the board over those you get from the carousel.

The odds of seeing a special carousel has been reduced.

Removed the additional five seconds per planning phase that is done at the start of each set. Timers are now back to normal.

Traits

Blademaster chance to activate changed from 30/55 percent to 30/60 percent.

Brawler health changed from 300/750 to 300/700.

Chrono attack speed changed from 15/35/65 percent to 15/35/75 percent.

Dark Star reworked: When a Dark Star Champion dies, all other allied Dark Star Champions gain plus 25 (three-unit bonus), plus 35 (six-unit bonus) attack damage and spell power.

Mana-Reaver reworked: Two-unit bonus is now Mana-Reaver attacks increase the mana cost of their target’s next spell by 40 percent. There is no longer a four-piece bonus.

Mystic magic resist changed from 30/120 to 35/105.

Sniper bonus damage changed from 12 percent to 15 percent.

Champions

Tier one champions

Caitlyn spell cast time changed from 1.5 seconds to 1.1 seconds.

Caitlyn now resumes attacking more quickly after firing her bullet.

Xayah attack speed changed from 0.75 to 0.8.

Ziggs total mana changed from 40 to 45.

Zoe mana changed from 90/120 to 70/100.

Zoe spell damage changed from 150/225/300 to 150/225/400.

Tier two champions

Darius health changed from 650 to 750.

Xin Zhao total mana changed from 50 to 60.

Xin Zhao spell damage changed from 175/250/350 to 200/275/375.

Tier three champions

Ezreal mana changed from 60/120 to 50/125.

Ezreal spell damage changed from 250/350/700 to 200/300/600.

Kassadin total mana changed from 100 to 80.

Shaco spell bonus damage changed from 250/325/450 percent to 250/325/400 percent.

Tier four champions

Soraka total mana changed from 150 to 125.

Soraka spell healing changed from 300/450/2,000 to 350/500/2,000.

Vel’koz total mana changed from 80 to 70.

Wukong health changed from 850 to 950.

Tier five champions

Aurelion Sol Spell Damage changed from 120/175/750 to 100/150/750.

Aurelion Sol’s target selection per fighter launched is now random (from weighted random favoring nearby).

Ekko spell damage changed from 250/450/2,000 to 225/400/2,000.

Gangplank mana changed from 50/150 to 75/175.

Gangplank spell damage changed from 650/850/9,001 to 450/600/9,001.

Lulu attack speed changed from 0.85 to 0.8.

Miss Fortune

Attack Speed changed from 1.1 to 1.0.

Mana changed from 50/150 to 75/175.

Spell damage changed from 70/90/999 percent to 60/80/999 percent.

Items

Morellonomicon and Red Buff burn damage changed from 30 percent to 27 percent.

Statikk Shiv Damage changed from 75 to 80.

Warmog’s health regen changed from four percent to five percent.

Miscellaneous

Ekko, Irelia, Lucian, Xin Zhao, and Ekko’s attacks performed as a part of their spell can now trigger the effects of Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Runaan’s Hurricane.

Champions now celebrate when they are victorious in combat.

Graves Splash Art has been updated to more closely match his in-game model.

Bug fixes

Hand of Justice healing no longer scales with AP.

Rebel Shield no longer scales with AP.

Lucian’s Relentless Pursuit now properly counts as an attack for the purposes of the Blaster Trait.

Fixed an issue where Miss Fortune would sometimes not turn during Bullet Time if there were no enemies being hit by her cone.

Aurelion Sol now works properly after GA triggers.

Clarified Shaco’s spell tooltip: the ability causes a critical hit on top of the spell’s bonus damage.

Updated Zoe’s tooltip to specify she deals magic damage.

Updated Poppy’s tooltip to specify she deals magic damage.

Hextech Gunblade now correctly heals when dealing damage against shields.

Space Pirates no longer generate gold from attempting to deal lethal damage to Fiora while she’s invulnerable.

