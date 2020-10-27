Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.22: Full notes and updates

A relatively small patch is making its way to Teamfight Tactics this week following the major changes in early October’s Patch 10.21 and 10.21B.

Patch 10.22’s theme is Chosen. Riot is focusing its attention on the mechanic and changing the bonus stats for certain champions to “fit in better with what they do best.”

Here’s the full list of changes for TFT Patch 10.22

Systems

Players now take a minimum of one damage on losses.

Chosen roll chances are now displayed in the Shop tooltip.

Traits

Cultist Chosen now count as two Cultists and will grant Galio double the number of star levels (e.g., a two-star Elise will grant Galio four-star levels instead of two).

Keeper Chosen now count as two Keepers and grant double the amount of shields.

Dazzler Attack Damage Reduction: 50 percent to 50/80 percent

Dazzler Duration: 5/15 seconds to eight seconds

Ninja (4) Attack Damage and Spell Power: 150 to 140

Sharpshooter damage reduction per ricochet: 65/50/35 percent to 55/50/45 percent

Champions

One-cost champions

Fiora Chosen Bonus: Health to Max Mana Reduction

Lissandra 1000 Daggers Targeting: Attack Target to Highest Attack Damage

Vayne Silver Bolts Bonus True Damage: 40/75/125 to 50/90/140

Two-cost champions

Vi Chosen Bonus: Health to Max Mana Reduction

Vi Spell Damage 250/400/600 to 250/400/800

Vi Armor Shred Duration: Six to eight seconds

Three-cost champions

Akali Mana Lock after Spellcast: One second to 1.25 seconds

Evelynn Last Caress Damage: 350/500/900 to 350/500/1400

Nunu and Willump Consume Damage: 450/650/1,300 to 450/650/1,800

Four-cost champions

Ahri Spirit Bomb Damage: 500/750/3,000 to 475/675/3,000

Ashe: Fixed a bug where 4/5 of Ashe’s Flurry shots could not critically strike or be dodged.

Morgana: Updated her spell targeting to be slightly less random.

Five-cost champions

Ezreal Starting Mana: 75 to 90

Lee Sin Primary Stun Duration: 3/4/10 to 1.5/2/10 seconds

Lee Sin Secondary Stun Duration: 1.5/1.5/10 to 1.5/2/10 seconds

Lillia damage to break Sleep: 500/750/1,000 to 500/500/500

Sett Chosen Bonus: Health to Spell Power

Sett Spell Primary Target Damage: 35/45 percent to 40/60 percent max Health

Nunu and Willump will no longer eat Sett if he still needs to do sit-ups

Items

Luden’s Echo Bonus Damage: Crowd-controlled or Shielded to Crowd-controlled targets

Rabadon’s Deathcap Spell Power: 70 to 75

Runaan’s Hurricane Bolt Damage: 75 percent to 100 percent Attack Damage

Statikk Shiv Damage: 75 to 80

Statikk Shiv Bonus Damage: 175 to 240

Statikk Shiv Fixed a bug where it could sometimes target invalid units (ie: during GA revive or Sett sit-ups)

Zeke’s Herald Attack Speed: 40 percent to 35 percent

ZZ’Rot Portal Taunt Duration: Two seconds to secod second

Fixed a bug where the Construct had 10 more AD than intended

Fixed a bug where you could access the initial Taunt by equipping ZZ’Rot mid-combat

Bug fixes