Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.20: Full notes and updates

The theme for this week’s Teamfight Tactics patch is more buffs and fewer nerfs. Underperforming one-cost and two-cost champions are getting buffed in Patch 10.20, while others like Xin Zhao and Jinx are getting their spell interactions smoothed out.

A Combat Recap upgrade displaying defensive stats is also coming to the game, alongside a few item adjustments and a long list bug fixes. Additionally, a systems change that reduces the number of four-cost champions available at level eight will be making its way to TFT.

Here’s the full list of changes coming on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Systems and UI

Combat recap

The combat recap panel has new capabilities and will now display total damage blocked, shields, and healing for your team.

Round timer

Riot removed the extra five seconds of planning per round for the start of each Set.

Champion shop

Riot is dialing down the frequency of three-star tier four champions showing up at level eight to make sure that their rarity is more appropriate.

Champion probability by tier at level 8: 14/20/35/25/6 percent to 14/25/35/20/6 percent

Items

Titan’s Resolve max stacks: 50 to 25

Hand of Justice damage and healing: 50 percent to 45 percent

General balance

Traits

General balance

Cultist (3) Tyrant Galio: Attack Damage: 150 to 125

Cultist (3) Tyrant Galio: Health: 1800 to 1600

Dusk Team Spell Power: 20/20/50 to 20/20/40

Dusk Spell Power: 0/50/75 to 0/50/70

Keeper Shield: 175/250/325 to 175/250/400

Mage Spell Power: 70/110/180 percent to 80/110/180 percent

Spirit Attack Speed: 35 percent/90 percent to 35 percent/80 percent

Fortune

Increased the approximate gold value of Fortune three at all levels and also removed the “All Gold” drops at higher levels of losses. Spatulas can also drop from 5+ losses.

Zero losses: Two gold to three gold

One loss: 4.5 gold to 6.5 gold

Two losses: Eight gold to 11.5 gold

Three losses: 13 gold to 17 gold

Four losses: 18.5 gold to 24 gold

Five losses: 23.5 gold to 31 gold

Six losses: 29 gold to 38 gold

Seven losses: 35 gold to 45 gold

Eight losses: 41.5 gold to 55 gold

Nine losses: 55 gold to 70 gold

Riot has also generally increased the payouts from the Fortune six loot table:

Average value: 9.25 gold to 10.25 gold

Removed the all Gold drop

Added a Spatula drop

Added a very rate “Jackpot” that includes lots of items

Champions

One-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Diana number of orbs: 3/4/6/10 to 4/5/6/10

Lissandra 1000 daggers damage: 300/400/600/900 to 350/450/600/900

Lissandra 1000 daggers second damage: 150/200/300/450 to 175/225/300/450

Nami Aqua Prison stun duration: 2/2.5/3 to 2.5/3/4 seconds

Vayne attack speed: 0.8 to 0.9

Two-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Annie burst shield damage: 200/300/450 to 250/350/450

Annie burst shield: 400/600/900 to 500/700/900

Aphelios turret duration: 6/7/9/11 to 7/8/9/11

Hecarim Spirit of Life healing: 250/350/500 to 250/400/600

Jax attack speed: 0.65 to 0.75

Jax starting/total mana: 50/125 to 50/100

Three-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Jinx’s spell is now an actual spell instead of an auto-attack override

Xin Zhao total mana: 50 to 30

Xin Zhao’s spell now properly flows through the basic attack system. He no longer heals from Hextech Gunblade but instead benefits from Bloodthirster. Additionally, his spell cast will count as a single attack for Statikk Shiv and Rageblade

Yuumi Zoomies healing: 30/45/60 percent to 30/45/75 percent

Yuumi Zoomies attack speed: 30/40/50 to 30/40/60 percent

Veigar now targets lowest current health instead of lowest percent health

Veigar Butterfly Blast damage: 500/650/1150 to 500/650 1000

Veigar Butterfly Blast spell power gain on kill: 1/2/5 to 1/2/4

Four-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Riven Sweeping Strikes shield: 175/250/1000 to 175/250/750

Riven Sweeping Strikes damage: 180/250/1000 to 175/250/750

Riven Sweeping Strikes wave damage: 300/450/2000 to 300/450/1500

Shen armor: 50 to 60

Shen starting/total mana: 60/125 to 50/100

Shen Shadow Dash shield and taunt duration: 4/4/4 to 4/4/8 seconds

Five-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Lee Sin total mana: 50 to 40

Sett starting/total mana: 50/125 to 70/175

Yone total mana: 100 to 80

Zilean can no longer cast his ultimate on himself. He may still cast on other Zileans

Items

Luden’s Echo damage: 180 to 200

Statikk Shiv damage: 80 to 85

Statikk Shiv bonus damage: 80 to 85

Sunfire Cape burn damage cadence: One second to two seconds

