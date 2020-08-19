Teamfight Tactics patch 10.17: Full updates and notes

Meant to be more of a hotfix than a full update, patch 10.17 in Teamfight Tactics contained mostly minor changes and one significant adjustment to Titan’s Resolve.

Patch 10.17 dropped a day early due to an error on the part of lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, which directly affected players competing at the LATAM Qualifier Finals on Aug. 18. Mortdog apologized to the players, and the LATAM Riot team postponed the final rounds until Sunday, Aug. 23, to give the players time to prepare.

Galaxies

Binary Star was removed in patch 10.17 and replaced with Manatee’s Delight. The new Galaxy gives every player a spatula at the start of the game, providing additional options when building comps.

Items

A majority of the adjustments in patch 10.17 were minor tweaks, with the exception of a nerf applied to Titan’s Resolve. Often played on Rumble in a variety of Mech comps, Titan’s Resolve max stacks was reduced from 50 to 25. Hand of Justice was also tweaked, reducing damage and healing from 50 to 45 percent.

Traits

Only one trait was changed in patch 10.17. Due to Astro Snipers being a top-four comp with a high first-place finish percentage, Sniper damage bonus per hex was reduced from 10/18 to 9/16 percent.

Champions

Notable changes made to TFT champions in patch 10.17 included a nerf to Master Yi and Gangplank, along with a buff to Riven.

Jarvan IV

Armor reduced from 45 to 40.

Poppy

Magic resist increased from 30 to 35.

Blitzcrank

Armor increased from 45 to 60.

Cassiopeia

Noxious Blast damage increased at three-star from 3,000 to 3,500.

Master Yi

True damage reduced from 75/100/150 to 70/95/145.

Neeko

Pop Blossom damage reduced at three-star from 500 to 450.

Shaco

Armor decreased from 25 to 20.

Riven

Health increased from 800 to 850.

Magic resist increased from 20 to 30.

A small bug affecting Riven’s attack speed ration was also fixed.

Gangplank

Orbital Strike damage reduced from 550/700/9,001 to 525/975/9,001.

Xerath

Abyssal Bombardment damage increased from 300/400/2,500 to 320/440/2,500.

Abyssal Bombardment splash damage increased from 75/100/2,500 to 80/110/625.

Only one TFT update remains before the launch of Set Four.