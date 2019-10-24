Teamfight Tactics origins and classes cheat sheet: Rise of the Elements

The first season of Teamfight Tactics is drawing to a close. The old champions, origins, and classes will be replaced by an entirely new set that’s ready to launch in the early stages of November.

The autobattler’s second set may come as a surprise to some. This cheat sheet should help you learn the ins and outs of TFT and update your knowledge in time for Rise of the Elements.

Origins

Cloud All allies gain dodge chance.

(2) 25 percent dodge chance.

(3) 40 percent dodge chance.

(4) 60 percent dodge chance. Units: Yasuo (2), Janna (4).

Crystal Crystal champions have a maximum amount of damage they can take from a single hit.

(2) 100 max damage.

(4) 40 max damage. Units: Skarner (2), Ashe (4), Taric (5).

Desert Reduces each enemy’s armor.

(2) 50 percent armor reduction.

(4) 90 percent armor reduction. Units: Renekton (1), Azir (3), Sivir (3), Kha’Zix (4).

Electric Electric champions shock nearby enemies whenever they deal or receive a critical strike.

(2) 60 damage.

(3) 200 damage.

(4) 500 damage. Units: Ornn (1), Volibear (2), Zed (5).

Glacial Basic attacks from Glacials have a chance to stun their target for 1.5 seconds.

(2) 20 percent chance to stun.

(4) 40 percent chance to stun.

(6) 60 percent chance to stun. Units: Warwick (1), Braum (2), Volibear (2), Ezreal (3), Olaf (4).

Inferno Inferno spell damage burns the ground beneath the target, dealing a percent of that spell’s pre-mitigation damage as magic damage over five seconds. Units: Zyra (1), Diana (2), Varus (2), Kindred (3), Annie (4), Brand (4).

Light When a Light champion dies, all over Light champions gain attack speed and are healed for 25 percent of their maximum health.

(3) +10 percent attack speed.

(6) +25 percent attack speed.

(9) +50 percent attack speed. Units: Nasus (1), Vayne (1), Jax (2), Aatrox (3), Soraka (3), Yorick (4).

Mountain (2) At the start of combat, a random ally gains a 1,500 health Stoneshield. Units: Taliyah (1), Malphite (4).

Ocean All allies restore mana every four seconds.

(2) +10 mana.

(4) +20 mana.

(6) +40 mana. Units: Vladimir (1), Syndra (2), Thresh (2), Nautilus (3), Nami (5).

Poison (3) Poison champions apply Neurotoxin when they deal damage, increasing the target’s mana cost by 50 percent. Units: Kog’Maw (1), Dr. Mundo (3), Twitch (4), Singed (5).

Shadow Shadow units deal increased damage for five seconds at combat start, refreshed on takedown.

(2) 50 percent increased damage, self takedown.

(4) 100 percent increased damage, any shadow takedown. Units: Malzahar (2), Kindred (3), Sion (3), Veigar (3), Master Yi (5).

Steel Steel champions gain damage immunity for a few seconds when they’re reduced below 50 percent health.

(2) 2 seconds of immunity.

(3) 3 seconds of immunity.

(4) 4 seconds of immunity. Units: Rek’Sai (2), Nocturne (3).

Woodland (3) At the start of combat, a random Woodland champion makes a copy of themselves. Units: Ivern (1), Maokai (1), LeBlanc (2), Neeko (2).

Classes

Alchemist Innate: Alchemists ignore collision and never stop moving. Units: Singed (5).

Assassin Innate: At the start of combat, Assassins leap to the farthest enemy.

(3) +75 percent critical strike damage and +10 percent critical strike chance.

(6) +150 percent critical strike damage and +20 percent critical strike chance. Units: Diana (2), LeBlanc (2), Nocturne (3), Qiyana (3), Kha’Zix (4), Zed (5).

Avatar An Avatar’s Origin Element is counted twice for trait bonuses. Units: Lux (7)

Berserker Innate: At the start of combat, Berserkers leap to the nearest enemy.

Berserkers have a chance to hit all units in a cone in front of them with their attacks.

(3) 40 percent chance.

(6) 80 percent chance. Units: Renekton (1), Jax (2), Volibear (2), Dr. Mundo (3), Sion (3), Olaf (4).

Druid (2) Druids regenerate 40 health each second. Units: Ivern (1), Maokai (1), Neeko (2).

Mage Mages have a chance on cast to doublecast.

(3) 50 percent chance.

(6) 100 percent chance. Units: Taliyah (1), Vladimir (1), LeBlanc (2), Syndra (2), Veigar (3), Brand (4).

Mystic All allies gain increased magic resist.

(2) 70 magic resist.

(4) 150 magic resist. Units: Soraka (3), Janna (4), Master Yi (5), Nami (5).

Predator (3) Predators instantly kill enemies they damage who are below 20 percent health. Units: Kog’Maw (1), Warwick (1), Rek’Sai (2), Skarner (2).

Ranger Every three seconds, Rangers have a chance to double their attack speed for three seconds.

(2) 30 percent chance to double attack speed.

(4) 65 percent chance to double attack speed.

(6) 100 percent chance to double attack speed. Units: Vayne (1), Varus (2), Ezreal (3), Kindred (3), Ashe (4), Twitch (4).

Summoner Summoned units have increased health and duration.

(3) 40 percent increase.

(6) 100 percent increase. Units: Zyra (1), Malzahar (2), Azir (3), Annie (4), Yorick (4), Zed (5).