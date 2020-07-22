Riot to introduce new TFT purchase option for one-star Little Legends Spirit Blossom variants

Following the launch of the Spirit Blossom Festival, Teamfight Tactics players will be able to directly purchase one-star Spirit Blossom Little Legends variants in the store in Patch 10.16, Riot Games announced today.

In response to demands from the TFT community, Riot is trying out a new way to obtain one-star Little Legends. During the Spirit Blossom Festival, new variants of Featherknight, Hushtail, and Melisma will become available. And players will be able to purchase one-star versions of them to unlock two and three-star versions via eggs a tad faster.

New Spirit Blossom Little Legends are on their way and we're changing up how you get them.



Read more here 👉 https://t.co/5haaKeI0tp. pic.twitter.com/H4ERJF9rJV — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) July 22, 2020

“If you own the one-star version of a Spirit Blossom Little Legend variant, your Spirit Blossom egg will hatch a two-star or three-star version of your variant when you open your next one,” Riot said.

Starting with Patch 10.16, one-star Spirit Blossom Little Legends of Featherknight, Hushtail, and Melisma will be available in the store for 750 Riot Points. Additional eggs are priced at 490 RP each.

Purchasing a one-star version of a Little Legend three times, however, doesn’t unlock a three-star version. And if a player already owns a one-star when they open an egg, the next star level is granted upon opening.

The new purchase option for one-star Little Legends is only for the Spirit Blossom variants, for now. But the team is working on a “similar system aimed at star-ups” that could be released in upcoming updates. And if the one-star purchase of Little Legends is liked by the community, other species options may become available in the future.