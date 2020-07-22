Riot to introduce new TFT purchase option for one-star Little Legends Spirit Blossom variants

Unlock the Little Legends variants you want.

Danny Forster
Teamfight Tactics Set Three Little Legends
Screengrab via Riot Games

Following the launch of the Spirit Blossom Festival, Teamfight Tactics players will be able to directly purchase one-star Spirit Blossom Little Legends variants in the store in Patch 10.16, Riot Games announced today.

In response to demands from the TFT community, Riot is trying out a new way to obtain one-star Little Legends. During the Spirit Blossom Festival, new variants of Featherknight, Hushtail, and Melisma will become available. And players will be able to purchase one-star versions of them to unlock two and three-star versions via eggs a tad faster. 

“If you own the one-star version of a Spirit Blossom Little Legend variant, your Spirit Blossom egg will hatch a two-star or three-star version of your variant when you open your next one,” Riot said. 

Starting with Patch 10.16, one-star Spirit Blossom Little Legends of Featherknight, Hushtail, and Melisma will be available in the store for 750 Riot Points. Additional eggs are priced at 490 RP each. 

Purchasing a one-star version of a Little Legend three times, however, doesn’t unlock a three-star version. And if a player already owns a one-star when they open an egg, the next star level is granted upon opening.

The new purchase option for one-star Little Legends is only for the Spirit Blossom variants, for now. But the team is working on a “similar system aimed at star-ups” that could be released in upcoming updates. And if the one-star purchase of Little Legends is liked by the community, other species options may become available in the future. 