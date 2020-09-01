Riot reveals TFT Galaxies Championship World players and format

Competitive Teamfight Tactics will reach new heights this week with the Galaxies Championship, featuring 16 of the best players from around the globe.

The first TFT Worlds tournament is scheduled to take place from Sept. 3 to 4. Showcasing Set 3.5 and 16 of the best players around the globe, Riot Games revealed who’s competing and what the format is in a YouTube video today.

Following months of qualifiers across various regions, a total of 16 TFT players will compete in the Galaxies Championship:

Shoemaker

Mismatched Socks

Hazte

Voltariux

ITZ Slooper

Achen

Juanzi

Alphago

KC Doouble61

Lev D TrotskiJ

Panda

Bobae

Adastra

Cupidtas

Calcifer

Oubo

The 16 players will be split into two lobbies featuring five rounds of gameplay. Points are earned based on standings upon each round, with the top-four points finishers in each lobby advancing to day two of the Galaxies Championship.

Here’s the point breakdown for day one gameplay:

First: Eight points

Second: Seven points

Third: Six points

Fourth: Five points

Fifth: Four points

Sixth: Three points

Seventh: Two points

Eighth: One point

Points during day two are adjusted as the top eight players race to accumulate a total of 18 points. Once a player hits 18 or more points, a first-place finish in the next round will earn them the Galaxies Championship title.

Here’s the point structure for day two of the TFT Galaxies Championship:

First: 10 points

Second: Eight points

Third: Six points

Fourth: Five points

Fifth: Four points

Sixth: Three points

Seventh: Two points

Eighth: One point

The first TFT Worlds tournament will take place on Sept. 3 and 4. A special gameplay premiere of Set Four Fates will be held on Sept. 5 featuring the top-eight Galaxies Championship players.