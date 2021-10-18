Riot reveals new TFT Set 6 Chibi Champions, Little Legends, and Arenas

Chibi Jinx Chibi Ekko Chibi Vi Shisa Arcane Sprite T3 Classic Duckbill T3 Piximander Bee T3 Blue Gloop

Riot Games gave fans an early look at the new Teamfight Tactics Chibi Champions and Little Legends within Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets.

A total of five Little Legends and three Chibi Champions will join the avatar roster with the launch of TFT Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets on Nov. 3. The Chibi avatars are not replacing Little Legends in TFT. Instead, they are an extension that will continually evolve with future sets. Arenas will be available in the Set Six battle pass, along with two purchasable ones that focus on the sisters Jinx and Vi.

Little Legends Arcane Sprite and Dr. Shisha are exclusive to the battle pass. Tacticians can also grab Duckbill, Gloop, and Piximander in the TFT Store, each with a total of eight variations.

Duckbill : Available in classic, bee, red, purple, pink, green, blue, and goose form.

: Available in classic, bee, red, purple, pink, green, blue, and goose form. Gloop : Available in bee, blue, choco, gloop, lava, pink, purple, and red form

: Available in bee, blue, choco, gloop, lava, pink, purple, and red form Piximander: Available in bee, black, blue, cow, fruit, grey, Piximander, and Zaun form

Chibi Champions are available strictly in the TFT Store, featuring Jinx, Vi, and Ekko. Jinx and Vi also have purchasable Arenas to coordinate with their Chibi forms: Vi’s Pummel Pit and Jinx’s Explody-Fun-Land.

No prices for the Arenas or Chibi Champions were released at the time of writing. Chibi Champions are not available in eggs since they are purchasable as an individual avatar. Egg bundles for Set Six will still exist, providing variations of Duckbill, Gloop, and Piximander.

Testing out the new TFT set in PBE from Oct. 20 to the official release of Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets will provide players a chance to experience the new avatars and Arenas. All options will become available on the regular servers with the launch of TFT Set Six on Nov. 3.