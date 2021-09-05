Riot Mortdog reveals Jax, Ivern, and Volibear nerfs in TFT 11.18 Patch Rundown

Riot game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu and lead game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer broke down several significant tweaks to higher cost champions and overpowered Radiant items taking place in the Teamfight Tactics 11.18 patch in today’s Patch Rundown.

Set six is still around two months away, but the TFT World Championship is in about a month, leading to several meta nudges taking place in Patch 11.18 on Sept. 9. A total of seven big changes are taking place, which include a Volibear “rework” and a Jax nerf, according to Mortdog. Here’s every big change tacticians can expect to launch next week in Patch TFT 11.18, revealed today during the Patch Rundown.

Large Patch 11.18 balance changes

Jax: Attack speed bonus nerfed from 30/35/100 to 20/30/100 percent.

Attack speed bonus nerfed from 30/35/100 to 20/30/100 percent. Jax: Attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 300 to 400 percent.

Attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 300 to 400 percent. Jax: Health nerfed from 1000 to 950.

Health nerfed from 1000 to 950. Ivern: Daisy knock-up duration nerfed from 1.5/2/6 to 0.5/0.5/6 seconds.

Daisy knock-up duration nerfed from 1.5/2/6 to 0.5/0.5/6 seconds. Ivern: Daisy health increased from 1500/2400/10000 to 1600/2600/10000.

Daisy health increased from 1500/2400/10000 to 1600/2600/10000. Ivern: Daisy attack damage buffed from 80 to 90.

Daisy attack damage buffed from 80 to 90. Volibear: Deal double damage to shields, but no longer destroy them.

Deal double damage to shields, but no longer destroy them. Volibear: Damage nerfed from 150/300/5000 to 125/250/5000.

Damage nerfed from 150/300/5000 to 125/250/5000. Radiant Bloodthirster: Health shield percent nerfed from 60 to 40 percent.

Health shield percent nerfed from 60 to 40 percent. Radiant Locket of Targon: New bonus grants 200 health for all allies at the start of combat.

New bonus grants 200 health for all allies at the start of combat. Radiant Locket of Targon: Prime shield nerfed from 600/700/800 to 400/500/600.

Prime shield nerfed from 600/700/800 to 400/500/600. Radiant Statikk Shiv: Magic resist shred buffed from 50 to 70 percent.

Set 5.5 champions Ivern and Volibear are a staple inclusion in a number of final comps. The upcoming patch will affect Daisy via Ivern one and two-star, making her spell “less of a stun and more of what we are calling an interrupt,” according to Mortdog. The balance changes to Volibear will allow some shields to survive the bear’s AOE attack, smashing shields with damage instead of instantly obliterating all and any shields.

Jax will see another major change due to him overperforming at one and two-star as a standalone unit. Patch 11.18 will hit the Ironclad Set 5.5 champion with a 50 HP nerf and a reduction in attack speed at one and two-star.

Jax will receive a buff at three-star, along with a number of other four-cost champions in Patch 11.18, intending to provide three-star, four-cost champions with super-powered stats. Four-cost units getting a three-star buff include Draven, Aphelios, Diana, Fiddlesticks, Karma, and Galio.

The nerfs and buffs to Radiant items aim to give some attention to less-picked items while tuning down overpowered ones like Radiant Bloodthirster. Players can expect adjustments to Pyke always choosing a new target after his dash, a 50 HP nerf to Nidalee, and a slight nerf to Nunu’s consume damage. Kayle is getting an attack damage buff but a nerf to her Ascension attack. And Viego is once again getting his spell damage slightly nerfed.

Patch 11.18 is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9. Some TFT Set 5.5 balance changes revealed today during the Patch Rundown are subject to change prior to the 11.18 update.