Riot Mortdog hosts charity stream, will reveal TFT Set 6 Hextech Augments upon meeting $5K and $25K goals

Leading up to the full release of Teamfight Tactics Set Gizmos & Gadgets, game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer is running a charity stream today to raise money for Gamers Outreach.

Breaking the $1,000 mark 30 minutes into Mortdog’s charity stream, the TFT game design director promised to reveal up to two Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets Hextech Augment’s upon reaching the $5,000 and $25,000 marks. Raising money for Gamers Outreach, an organization dedicated to bringing video games to kids and families as hospitals, Mortdog’s goal list included getting egg slammed by his daughter and possibly shaving his beard.

Starting the charity stream now! Our goal is to make at least $5000 for @GamersOutreach so I can leak a Hextech Augment early. Stop on by and enjoy as we aim for different milestones. I'll also be giving out prizes from the wheel all day!https://t.co/wwGf68EbVQ pic.twitter.com/A8W5qRtlO0 — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) October 9, 2021

Mortdog also included wheel spins into the incentives, rewarding viewers who donate with anything from gift subs and Riot Points to Wild Rift and Legends of Runeterra coins.

Mortdog had already raised over $2,000 at the time of writing, with a donator contributing $1,000. Mortdog hit six incentive rewards one game into his stream.