Here are Riot Mort’s updates and notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.22

More "light touches" are on their way.

Lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer gave fans a glimpse of all the changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.22 days ahead of its scheduled release on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The changes are on the smaller side of things this week, holding off on some of the bigger reworks for the next patch. Riot is giving “relatively light touches” to the game while focusing on a few things that have been “out of line,” according to Mortdog.

Here’s Mort’s full list of tentative changes coming to TFT in Patch 10.22

System changes

Screengrab via Mortdog

Players now always take a minimum of one player damage when they lose a round. This mostly affects Galio and ZZ’Rot minion.

Chosen roll percentages are now displayed in the shop tooltip.

Traits

Cultist: Chosen Cultists now count as two Cultists, giving Galio double the stats. Two-star Elise Chosen gives Galio four star levels of power.

Dazzler: 50 percent to 50 percent/80 percent AD reduction. 5/15 to eight-second duration.

Keeper: Chosen Keepers now count as tw0 Keepers and grant double the amount of Shields.

Ninja: 50 to 150 to 50/140 AD and SP.

Sharpshooter: 65/50/35 percent to 55/50/45 percent damage reduction per bounce.

Champions

One-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Fiora: 400 HP to 25 percent mana. Reduction for Chosen stat.

Lissandra: Current target to highest. AD enemy spell targeting.

Vayne: 40/75/125 to 50/90/140 bonus true damage.

Two-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Vi: 250/400/600 to 250/400/800 spell damage. Six to eight seconds of armor shred duration. 400 HP to 25 percent mana reduction. Chosen stat.

Three-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Akali: One to 1.25-second mana lock after spell cast.

Evelynn: 350/500/900 to 350/500/1,400 spell damage.

Nunu: 450/650/1,300 to 450/650/1,800 spell damage.

Four-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Ahri: 500/750/3,000 to 475/675/3,000 spell damage.

Ashe: Fixed a bug where only the first hit of flurry could crit and be dodged.

Morgana: Pure random to controlled random spell targeting.

Five-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Ezreal: 75/150 to 90/150 mana.

Lee Sin: 3/4/10 to 1.5/2/10 second primary target stun. 1.5/1.5/10 to 1.5/2/10 seconds secondary stun duration.

Lillia: 500/750/1000 to 500/500/500 sleep damage threshhold.

Sett: 400 Hp to 30 percent SP Chosen stat. 35/45/400 percent to 40/60/400 percent primary spell damage.

Items

Luden’s Echo: CCd and shielded champions to CCd champions get bonus damage.

Rabadon’s Deathcap: 40 percent to 45 percent additional SP (75 percent total).

Runaan’s Hurricane: 75 percent to 100 percent of AD.

Statikk Shiv: 75 to 80 base damage. 175 to 240 bonus damage to shields.

Zeke’s Herald: 40 percent to 35 percent bonus attack speed.

ZZ’Rot Portal: Two to one-second taunt duration.

Bug fixes