Here are Riot Mort’s updates and notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.17

Riot is finally back after taking a week-long break to disconnect, recharge, and reboot. Thankfully, the Teamfight Tactics developers have staggered their time off and kept up to speed with the game.
Lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer gave fans a sneak peek of all the changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.17, days ahead of its release on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Patch 10.16 was “generally a very healthy meta,” Mort said in his patch preview. The goal of Patch 10.17 is to not shift the meta too much, but to take a few little things that are performing a little too consistently and “just nudge them down.”
Here’s the full list of changes coming to TFT’s Patch 10.17
New Galaxy
Manatee’s Delight
- All players receive a free spatula at the start of the game
- Replacing Binary Star Galaxy
- Dwarf Planet leaving the game in Patch 10.18
“At the start of the game, just like the Galactic Armory, there’s a gold orb,” Mort says. “Except this time you open it up and there’s a spatula.”
Trait Changes
Sniper
- 10/18 percent to 9/16 percent bonus damage per Hex
Champions changes
One-costs
- Jarvan IV: 45 to 40 armor
- Poppy: 30 to 35 MR
Two-costs
- Blitzcrank: 45 to 60 armor
Three-costs
- Cassiopeia: 700/1500/3000 to 700/1500/3500 spell damage
- Master Yi: 75/100/150 to 70/95/145 spell damage
- Neeko 150/350/500 to 150/350/450 spell damage
- Shaco: 25 to 20 armor
Four-costs
- Riven: 800 to 850 HP, 20 to 30 MR, fixed a very small AS ratio bug
Five-costs
- Gangplank: 550/700/9001 to 525/675/9001 spell damage
- Xerath: 300/400/2500 to 320/440/2500 spell damage (splash still 25 percent)
Item balance
Hand of Justice
- 50 percent to 45 percent damage or healing
Titan’s Resolve
- 50 to 25 max stacks (still 2 percent damage per stack and 25 armor/MR at max)