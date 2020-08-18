Here are Riot Mort’s updates and notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.17

Riot is going easy on the changes in Patch 10.17.

Riot is finally back after taking a week-long break to disconnect, recharge, and reboot. Thankfully, the Teamfight Tactics developers have staggered their time off and kept up to speed with the game.

Lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer gave fans a sneak peek of all the changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.17, days ahead of its release on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Patch 10.16 was “generally a very healthy meta,” Mort said in his patch preview. The goal of Patch 10.17 is to not shift the meta too much, but to take a few little things that are performing a little too consistently and “just nudge them down.”

Here’s the full list of changes coming to TFT’s Patch 10.17

New Galaxy

Manatee’s Delight

All players receive a free spatula at the start of the game

Replacing Binary Star Galaxy

Dwarf Planet leaving the game in Patch 10.18

“At the start of the game, just like the Galactic Armory, there’s a gold orb,” Mort says. “Except this time you open it up and there’s a spatula.”

Trait Changes

Sniper

10/18 percent to 9/16 percent bonus damage per Hex

Champions changes

One-costs

Image via Riot Games

Jarvan IV: 45 to 40 armor

Poppy: 30 to 35 MR

Two-costs

Image via Riot Games

Blitzcrank: 45 to 60 armor

Three-costs

Image via Riot Games

Cassiopeia: 700/1500/3000 to 700/1500/3500 spell damage

Master Yi: 75/100/150 to 70/95/145 spell damage

Neeko 150/350/500 to 150/350/450 spell damage

Shaco: 25 to 20 armor

Four-costs

Image via Riot Games

Riven: 800 to 850 HP, 20 to 30 MR, fixed a very small AS ratio bug

Five-costs

Image via Riot Games

Gangplank: 550/700/9001 to 525/675/9001 spell damage

Xerath: 300/400/2500 to 320/440/2500 spell damage (splash still 25 percent)

Item balance

Hand of Justice

50 percent to 45 percent damage or healing

Titan’s Resolve