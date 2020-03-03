New Teamfight Tactics Galaxies Pass+ will offer “additional rewards and premium cosmetics” to players who purchase it

Teamfight Tactics fans are in for an intergalactic treat.

Riot Games broke down the new Galaxies Pass and Pass+ systems in today’s TFT game update, promising some exciting new content. TFT devs are continuing their goal of giving players fun cosmetics without making the game pay-to-win. But paying extra for the new and improved Galaxies Pass+ will earn you even more rewards.

Learn more about the TFT: Galaxies Pass! Including upcoming Little Legends, Arenas, and Booms!

👇https://t.co/hjfRVLuAlG pic.twitter.com/iHHHIui44c — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) March 3, 2020

The system will work similarly to the Battle Pass in Apex Legends and Fortnite. Players will earn the same amount of free rewards that they got in sets one and two by simply playing the game. But paying 1,350 RP for the Galaxies Pass+ will give you “additional rewards and premium cosmetics” that unlock as you progress. And players can continue earning XP for the pass up until June 9 at 1pm CT.

If you’re on the fence about buying this pass, your progress toward the Galaxies Pass+ is saved. This way, if you unlock the paid pass two months in, you won’t miss out on anything you’ve earned so far.

While the free pass will offer “upgraded arenas,” “space-themed emotes,” and two Little Legends, the Galaxies Pass+ offers even more. A new UFO Sprite debuts, as well as one and two-star versions of the Astronaut Molediver variant. And Booms!, a fresh way of taking damage, will also be introduced in Set Three.

Set Three: Galaxies is scheduled to go live in the next couple of weeks.