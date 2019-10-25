New Teamfight Tactics balance changes debut on PBE

Teamfight Tactics fans got a glimpse at some new Arena skins and upcoming changes to Riot Games’ popular autobattler today.

Three new Arena skins—Frostguard, Winter’s Claw, and Avarosa—are all now playable on the PBE. The PBE was also updated with a variety of potential balance changes.

One of the first major changes comes in the form of an increase to mana gained from the Ocean trait. For the Ocean trait, the four-champ mana bonus has been increased from 20 to 25.

Image via Riot Games

Ocean wasn’t the only school of champions to experience a change in their playstyle, either. Both Berserker and Light champions also had their beneficial effects altered. Berserker champions leap to the nearest enemy at the beginning of combat. The three-Berserker bonus now provides a 45 percent chance to hit all enemies in a cone in front of them, up from 40 percent. The six-champ bonus will have a 100 percent chance to hit all units in a cone in front of them, up from 80 percent.

When a Light champion dies, all other Light champs gain attack speed and recover a percentage of their maximum health. The six-champ attack speed bonus has been lowered from 25 percent to 20. Likewise, the total attack speed for the nine-champ bonus has been lowered from 50 to 35 percent.

Some individual TFT champions also received changes on the PBE. Malzahar’s Voiding damage has been lowered from 60/100/140 to 50/75/100. The damage scales based on the amount of Voidlings Malzahar has out. Malzahar can have two, three, or four Voidlings. The more Voidlings, the more damage Malzahar can do.

Zyra also took a shot from the nerf bat. Zyra’s plant damage has been lowered from 80/100/120 to 70/80/90. Similar to how Malzahar’s Voidlings work, this damage is connected to the number of plants Zyra has available through Rampant Growth. Just like Malzahar’s Voidlings, Zyra can have two, three, or four plants up at one time.

Since these changes are essentially in beta, they could be further altered before being implemented on the live servers.