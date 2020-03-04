It’s your last day to score a free TFT mystery Little Legends egg with Twitch Prime

Offers come and go, but there’s no time like the present. Today’s the last day for Teamfight Tactics players to score some free loot, which includes a Mystery Little Legends Egg and permanent Mystery Emote.

All you have to do is link your League account to Twitch Prime to receive the rewards. The Mystery Egg will contain one Little Legend from any of the series available in TFT. Unfortunately, the first two eggs have long expired, but you can still gain access to the third if you do so by today.

To claim the offer, users can head here and click on the crown icon above the offer. If you play League of Legends as well, you can also get a free Mystery Skin for a champion.

If you’ve never had Twitch Prime before, you have access to a 30-day free trial that will allow you to claim the litany of rewards available to Prime users. Once the trial period ends, however, you’ll need to purchase a monthly subscription to keep your Prime status going.

This might be the last chance for players to claim a new critter. Maybe the Little Legend that pops out will become your new favorite.