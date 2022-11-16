How TFT Set 8 Supers trait works

TFT Set Eight will release on Dec. 7 and will bring with it new champions, items, origins, and more to the ever-changing auto chess simulator. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ this new set coming with Patch 12.13 will completely change TFT once again and give players a fresh set to try out.

Monsters Attack! will feature 12 new origins that encompass all debuting and returning League of Legends champions. Supers is an origin trait among the many new categories of champions that is somewhat comparable to brawlers or bruisers in its damage-centric build and early-game viability.

If you are looking to try out a supers-centric build in TFT Set Eight, this is everything you need to know about the origin and its champions.

How do Supers work in TFT?

Supers contain relatively few champions when compared to the likes of Threat, Star Guardian, Underground, or other origins, containing only three champions. Supers include Gangplank (1-cost), Lee Sin (2-cost), and Malphite (2-cost). Given that all these champions are available at the start of the game, Supers is an excellent choice for early-game selections.

Supers give a team-wide damage buff, as all champions on the board gain an additional 30 percent damage for having three supers active. Through this, Supers pair incredibly well with other compositions, particularly Supers and Duelist centric compositions given both traits’ affinity for high damage.

Further, each three-star that you have on your team will increase that bonus damage by 5 percent. This also makes Supers an incredibly useful re-roll composition that encourages players to amass as many three-star champions as possible in order to increase the damage bonus. At only five three-stars, the Supers trait would grant the entire team 50 percent extra damage.

For re-roll players looking for a new composition that also affords flexibility, Supers is the route to go.