Here’s every TFT Set Six 11.24 B-patch buff and nerf

A huge Teamfight Tactics 11.24 B-patch will take place before the Riot Games winter holiday break, containing a total of 33 Set Six balance changes.

Scheduled to take place on Dec. 14, the TFT 11.24 B-patch will stay in effect for at least a few weeks. No official date for Patch 11.25 has been revealed at the time of writing. Game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer provided players a preview of balance changes set to take place on Dec. 13 via Twitter, including multiple nerfs to Cho’Gath, a Yone bug fix, and a nerf to the Unstable Evolution TFT Set Six Hextech Augment.

Here’s every TFT Set Six balance change players can expect within the 11.24 B-patch, according to Mortdog. Additional nerfs and buffs will get added when the information releases on Dec. 14.

Hextech Augments

Unstable Evolution: Bonus health reduced from 600 to 500 and bonus AD/AP/AS nerfed from 40 to 30.

Underdogs: Heal percentage reduced from 12 to 10 and the healing cap was also nerfed from 200 to 150.

Ascension: Damage increase reduced from 75 to 65 percent.

Items

Archangel’s Staff: Stack interval increased from four to five seconds.

Bramble Vest: Total armor reduced from 80 to 70.

Traits

Chemtech: Attack speed adjusted from 25/50/75/100 to 20/50/80/125 percent.

Chemtech: Health regeneration increased from 3/4/6/10 to 3/4/7/12 percent.

Protector: Shield duration reduced from six to four seconds

One-cost champions

Kassadin: A bug fix will prevent Kassadin’s damage reduction from stacking on itself and his spell damage reduction is getting reduced from 35 to 30 percent.

Darius: Man nerf from 50/100 to 70/120.

Three-cost champions

Cho’Gath: Health nerfed from 1400 to 1300, mana nerfed from 100/150 to 100/165, and attack damage reduced from 100 to 90.

Samira: Spell attack damage percentage increased from 165/170/180 to 175/180/190 percent, adjusted by Mortdog.

Vex: Spell shield stacking increased from 10 to 15 percent and spell shield buffed from 500/600/750 to 550/675/850.

Four-cost champions

Fiora: Spell percent heal increased from 15 to 20 percent

Yone: A bug fix was applied to Yone, preventing his clone from receiving “double benefits” from the Challenger and Academy trait stat buffs.

Yone: Attack damage increased from 75 to 90 and attack speed buffed from 0.8 to 0.85.

Five-cost champions

Galio: Health reduced from 1900 to 1800 and attack damage nerfed from 120 to 110.

Akali: Health reduced from 850 to 800 and her spell damage was nerfed from 300/375/2000 to 275/375/2000

Akali: Spell Execute threshold reduced from 20/25/90 to 15/20/90 percent.

Bug fixes