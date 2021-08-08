Here’s every TFT Patch 11.16 balance change scheduled to take place

A large number of minor and major changes are slated to take place within the first Set 5.5 update.

Riot Games game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and Riot Kent revealed several upcoming Teamfight Tactics balance changes during the 11.16 Patch Rundown, highlighting a rework to the Legionnaire trait and multiple Radiant item adjustments.

Scheduled to launch on Aug. 11, TFT Patch 11.16 seeks to create a harmonious balance between Radiant items while adjusting multiple champions and traits. The Legionnaire trait, absent from the TFT meta since the launch of Set Five, will receive a rework to give units Omnivamp while keeping the attack speed unchanged. Nocturne will also see a rework, along with every shot from Lucian counting as an attack—allowing items like Runaan’s Hurricane and Guinsoo’s Rageblade to work appropriately on the Sentinel champion.

Here’s every TFT champion, trait, and item balance change scheduled to take place in Set 5.5 Patch 11.16, according to the Patch Rundown.

Traits

Legionnaire: Attack speed remains unchanged at 25/65/120/250 percent

Legionnaire: New Omnivamp: 15/20/25/35 percent

Abomination: Monstrosity stage scaling nerfed to 16 percent

Hellion: Attack speed buffed from 5/30/75/150 to 10/35/75/150 percent

Ranger: Attack speed increased from 75/180 to 80/180 percent

Skirmisher: Attack damage per second slightly increased from 3/5/15 to 3/6/15

One-cost Set 5.5 champions

Leona: Starting mana buff from 0/80 to 40/80

Olaf: Heal on basic attack nerfed from 25/35/75 to 20/30/70

Vayne: Attack damage increased slightly to 35

Two-cost Set 5.5 champions

Irelia: Attack damage nerfed to 60

Sejuani: Bonus armor and magic resistance nerfed to 60/100/200

Sett: Armor and magic resistance slightly increased to 40

Thresh: Damage nerfed from 200/400/1000 to 175/350/800

Tristana: Rocket Jump attack speed reduced from 125/150/175 to 120/140/160 percent

Varus: Attack damage increased to 65

Three-cost Set 5.5 champions

Nocturne: Bonus damage is now 70/85/110 and scales with AP

Nocturne: Attack damage ratio reduced to 75 percent

Nocturne: Heal changed from 90/95/100 to 100 percent flat and no longer scales with AP

Nocturne: Attack speed buff changed to a flat 35 percent

Lee Sin: Cripple damage nerfed at three-star from 700 to 650

Lulu: Attack damage buffed to 50

Lulu: Attack speed buff duration increased from four to five seconds

Riven: Attack damage nerfed at three-star from 130 to 120 percent

Yasuo: Damage nerfed at three-star from 650 to 600

Yasuo: Burning Blade stacking true damage on hit nerfed at three-star from 65 to 60

Four-cost Set 5.5 champions

Lucian: Every other shot from The Culling now counts as an attack

Karma: Soulflare damage buffed from 210/260/700 to 225/280/750

Galio: Shield healing buffed from 50 to 60 percent

Galio: Shield damage nerfed at three-star from 2000 to 1200

Galio: Shield duration increased to 2.5 seconds

Aphelios: Attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 425 to 500 percent

Aphelios: Damage buffed at three-star from 400 to 600

Rell: Health nerfed from 950 to 900

Five-cost Set 5.5 champions

Akshan: Attack speed buffed from 60/80/400 to 70/85/400 percent

Garen: Percent health damage increased at two-star from 30 to 35 percent

Gwen: Magic resistance steal changed from 1/1/11 to 2/2/11

Heimerdinger: Baby dragon fireball damage nerfed at one-star from 450 400

Radiant item Patch 11.16 balance changes

Blue Buff Radiant: Bonus ability power buffed to 40 percent

Gargoyle Stoneplate Radiant: Armor and magic resistance per enemy increased to 40

Giant Slayer Radiant: Base damage amp increased to 40 percent

Guinsoo’s Rageblade Radiant: New Radiant bonus of +30 percent attack speed

Ionic Spark Radiant: Bonus health regeneration reduced to one percent maximum health

Jeweled Gauntlet Radiant: Critical strike damage increased to 90 percent

Locket the Iron Solari Radiant: Prime shield value increased from 500/600/700 to 600/700/800

Rabadon’s Deathcap Radiant: Ability power increased to 120 percent

Redemption Radiant: Missing health heal reduced to 25 percent

Statikk’s Shiv Radiant: Chain lightning magic damage increased to 115

Sunfire Cape Radiant: Bonus health regeneration changed from one to 0.5 percent maximum health

Set 5.5 vanilla item balance changes in Patch 11.16

Quicksilver: Crowd control immunity duration increased from 12 to 15 seconds

Rabadon’s Deathcap: Ability power slightly buffed from 70 to 75 percent

Redemption: Missing health heal slightly nerfed from 20 to 18 percent

Sunfire Cape: Burn damage nerfed from 25 to 20 percent and duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds.

Balance changes from the TFT 11.16 Patch Rundown are subject to change before the official launch, slated for Aug. 11. Patch notes for the update are scheduled to release on Aug. 10.