Get to grips with the new mechanic.

Teamfight Tactics players, new and old, were given two weeks to familiarize themselves with the latest intergalactic-themed set before the Galaxies mechanic was introduced to the game.

The new champions, classes, and origins should roll off the tip of your tongue by now. But what about the Galaxies? What are they and what do they do?

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Neekoverse

Image via Riot Games

The Neekoverse is self-explanatory. If you enter a game of TFT and find yourself in the Neekoverse, you and every player in your match will have two “Neeko’s Help” on your bench.

You can place a Neeko’s Help on any champion, pulling a one-star copy of that unit from the pool and adding it to your bench. The strategy here is to aim for early four or five cost units and use Neeko’s Help to upgrade them. This should give you an early-game power spike and the edge over your opponents.

Lilac Nebula

Image via Riot Games

The Lilac Nebula is simple. When you load up a game of TFT, instead of the usual carousel, it’ll be full of four-cost units.

It’s first come first serve here, but you should, if possible, aim for tanky units. In the early game, tanking and utility are often worth more than pure DPS numbers.

Medium Legends

Image via Riot Games

With the Medium Legends Galaxy, every player’s Little Legends are larger and have +25 starting health.

This means you can be more aggressive in the early game and focus on losing streaks and building up gold without having to worry about dying.

Trade Sector

The Trade Sector Galaxy gives players a free reroll each round. This quickly adds up, saving you precious gold. You can use this to fish out and upgrade a unit or to simply increase your level and the capacity of your board.

This Galaxy will be introduced at a later date.

Superdense Galaxy

The Superdense Galaxy gives you a Force of Nature at level five. A Force of Nature would normally require two Spatulas, but in this case, it’s free.

When you equip this item to a unit, it will increase your team size by one. This means you can complete your compositions at an early rate and aim for as many three-star units as possible.

This Galaxy will be introduced at a later date.

How often do Galaxies occur?

When you play TFT, you aren’t guaranteed to land in a Galaxy. In fact, there’s a 55-percent chance you’ll enter into a normal game with regular mechanics.

At the moment, there’s a 45-percent chance you’ll get one of three Galaxies. But this could change in the future, especially when Riot introduces new Galaxies.

How to check which Galaxy is active in your game

It won’t be immediately obvious which Galaxy you’re in. To check, look at the top left of your screen, next to your stage, and there should be an icon you can hover over. If there’s no Galaxy, there won’t be anything there. If there is a Galaxy, there will be a picture of Neeko, for example.