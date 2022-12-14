Full TFT 12.23 B-patch notes and updates: All 55 balance changes

Riot Games is dropping a large Teamfight Tactics 12.23 B-patch before the holiday break, containing a total of 55 balance changes.
Having released on Dec. 7, TFT Set Eight Monster’s Attack! has showcased a meta full of variance. Outliers like Zed and Viego are getting addressed in the 12.23 B-patch, along with 53 other minor adjustments. No updates will take place for the remainder of 2022, as the Riot team will be on holiday break. The next TFT Set Eight patch is 13.1, scheduled to release on Jan. 11.
Here are the full TFT 12.23 B-patch notes, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.
TFT Set Eight 12.23 B-patch champion changes
The TFT 12.23 B-patch nerfed multiple levers on Viego. Most of the balance changes were minor tweaks, like the nerf to Zed or the buff to Yuumi’s mana. Aurelion Sol had its number of meteors increased, but to compensate for them the dragon’s spell was slightly nerfed.
- Ashe: Attack damage reduced from 60 to 55
- Ashe: Spell attack damage percent reduced across the board from 45/50/55 to 40/40/40 percent
- Ashe: Flat spell attack damage adjusted from 12/20/30 to 12/18/25
- Lux: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7
- Poppy: Mana adjusted from 40/90 to 40/80
- Fiora: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.8
- Malphite: Spell armor buffed from 80/100/125 to 100/125/150
- Yuumi: Mana buffed from 0/60 to 0/50
- Jax: Attack speed nerfed from 0.9 to 0.8
- Vel’Koz: Spell damage nerfed from 325/500/850 to 300/450/775
- Zoe: Spell damage nerfed from 400/600/1100 to 375/550/1000
- Aurelion Sol: Number of meteors buffed from 3/3/5 to 4/4/6
- Aurelion Sol: Spell damage nerfed from 170/255/500 to 135/200/450
- Miss Fortune: Spell damage buffed from 45/65/250 to 50/70/250
- Viego: Spell damage nerfed from 270/400/900 to 250/375/850
- Viego: AOE damage nerfed from 135/200/450 to 125/185/425
- Viego: Spell damage falloff increased from 15/15/1 to 18/18/1 percent
- Zed: Attack damage reduced from 90 to 80
- Zed: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 50 to 45
- Fiddlesticks: Health increased from 1,100 to 1,300
- Fiddlesticks: A burst of movement speed was added when Fiddlesticks casts its spell
- Syndra: Range increased from three to four Hexes
TFT Set Eight 12.23 B-patch Hero Augment changes
Similar to the champion balance changes, the Hero Augment adjustments were mostly minor ones.
- Annie (Carry): Magic damage increased from 175 to 185
- Camille (Carry): Bonus attack damage reduced from 35 to 20 percent
- Draven (Support): Team critical chance increased from 55 to 75 percent
- Ezreal (Carry): Bonus ability power and attack speed per cast increased from 20 to 25
- Fiora (Carry): Armor and magic resistance during her spell increased from 150 to 175
- Gangplank (Carry): Bounce percentage increased from 60 to 75 percent
- Gangplank (Support): Chance for gold increased from 33 to 55 percent
- Jinx (Carry): Bonus attack speed increased from 110 to 125 percent
- Malphite (Carry): Bonus ability power from armor increased from 75 to 100 percent
- Mordekaiser (Carry): Gains 20 ability power reduced from five to four seconds
- Rell (Carry): Bonus ability power increased from 50 to 70
- Renekton (Support): Bonus damage reduced from 10 to eight percent
- Sivir (Support): Heals and cleanses increased from every six to seven seconds
- Syndra (Carry): Bonus stats increased from 60 to 70
- Syndra (Support): Ability power per champion on the bench reduced from seven to six
- Vayne (Carry): Extra shot damage increased from 35 to 50 percent
- Vel’Koz (Carry): Burn duration increased from 15 to 20 seconds
- Vi (Support): Health reduced from 250 to 200
- Viego (Carry): bonus ability power reduced from 30 to 10
- Viego (Support): Omnivamp reduced from 15 to 12 percent
TFT Set Eight 12.23 B-patch trait changes
In conjunction with Camille and Viego nerfs, the attack speed offered through the Ox Force trait was also nerfed. The Heart trait received a nice little AP buff and the Recon trait had its critical chance adjusted.
- Heart: Ability power per cast increased from 4/6/9 to 4/7/10
- Ox Force: Attack speed minimum reduced from 20/50/100/200 to 15/35/70/125
- Ox Force: Attack speed maximum reduced from 40/100/200/400 to 30/70/140/250
- Recon: Critical chance percent adjusted from 20/45/75 to 20/75/100 percent
TFT Set Eight 12.23 B-patch item changes
Warmog’s Armor has been overperforming since the release of TFT Set Eight, resulting in multiple nerfs applied to its various forms. Redemption was also slightly nerfed, along with the Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane.
- Redemption: Percent healing reduced from 18 to 15 percent
- Warmog’s Armor: Bonus health reduced from 700 to 500
- Radiant Warmog’s Armor: Bonus health reduced from 1,300 to 1,000
- Gadgeteen Warmog’s Armor: Bonus health reduced from 900 to 600
- Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane: Arrow bonus damage reduced from 110 to 100 percent of attack damage
TFT Set Eight 12.23 B-patch Augment changes
No major changes were applied to TFT Set Eight Augments. Electrocharge had been overperforming slightly, resulting in a reduction of damage at one, two, and three.
- Big Friend (Silver-tier): Required health increased from 1500 to 1600 and damage reduction reduced from nine to seven percent
- Big Friend (Gold-tier): Required health increased from 1500 to 1600 and damage reduction was reduced from 15 to 12 percent
- Cybernetic Implants (Prismatic): Health increased from 180 to 200
- Cybernetic Shell (Prismatic): Health increased from 180 to 200
- Cybernetic Uplink (Prismatic): Health increased from 180 to 200
- Electrocharge One: Damage reduced from 40/60/80/100 to 35/55/70/90
- Electrocharge Two: Damage reduced from 70/90/110/130 to 60/80100/120
- Electrocharge Three: Damage reduced from 115/155/195/235 to 105/140/175/210
- Luden’s Echo One: Damage reduced from 40/60/80/100 to 35/55/70/90
- Luden’s Echo Two: Damage reduced from 55/90/125/160 to 50/80/110/140
- Luden’s Echo Three: Damage reduced from 90/140/190/240 to 80/125/170/215
TFT bug fixes 12.23 B-patch
- Hyper Roll Armories that weren’t offering emblems when the Armory should have has been resolved
- The Super Weapon “Acquisition” mission completes itself upon you gaining a Tactician Crown.
- Gadgeteen will no longer create an additional item if toggled at the beginning of a round
- Salvage bin will no longer delete reforged items and Pandora’s items.
- Gadgeteen round timer can no longer get reset by Augments that randomize your units
- Hacker units will no longer change targets at random times
- The support Augment for Fiddlesticks, Absolute Corruption, will now grant ability power to its ally