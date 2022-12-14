Full TFT 12.23 B-patch notes and updates: All 55 balance changes

Riot Games is dropping a large Teamfight Tactics 12.23 B-patch before the holiday break, containing a total of 55 balance changes.

Having released on Dec. 7, TFT Set Eight Monster’s Attack! has showcased a meta full of variance. Outliers like Zed and Viego are getting addressed in the 12.23 B-patch, along with 53 other minor adjustments. No updates will take place for the remainder of 2022, as the Riot team will be on holiday break. The next TFT Set Eight patch is 13.1, scheduled to release on Jan. 11.

Here are the full TFT 12.23 B-patch notes, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

TFT Set Eight 12.23 B-patch champion changes

The TFT 12.23 B-patch nerfed multiple levers on Viego. Most of the balance changes were minor tweaks, like the nerf to Zed or the buff to Yuumi’s mana. Aurelion Sol had its number of meteors increased, but to compensate for them the dragon’s spell was slightly nerfed.

Ashe : Attack damage reduced from 60 to 55

: Attack damage reduced from 60 to 55 Ashe : Spell attack damage percent reduced across the board from 45/50/55 to 40/40/40 percent

: Spell attack damage percent reduced across the board from 45/50/55 to 40/40/40 percent Ashe : Flat spell attack damage adjusted from 12/20/30 to 12/18/25

: Flat spell attack damage adjusted from 12/20/30 to 12/18/25 Lux: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7

Poppy : Mana adjusted from 40/90 to 40/80

: Mana adjusted from 40/90 to 40/80 Fiora : Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.8

: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.8 Malphite : Spell armor buffed from 80/100/125 to 100/125/150

: Spell armor buffed from 80/100/125 to 100/125/150 Yuumi: Mana buffed from 0/60 to 0/50

Mana buffed from 0/60 to 0/50 Jax : Attack speed nerfed from 0.9 to 0.8

: Attack speed nerfed from 0.9 to 0.8 Vel’Koz : Spell damage nerfed from 325/500/850 to 300/450/775

: Spell damage nerfed from 325/500/850 to 300/450/775 Zoe : Spell damage nerfed from 400/600/1100 to 375/550/1000

: Spell damage nerfed from 400/600/1100 to 375/550/1000 Aurelion Sol : Number of meteors buffed from 3/3/5 to 4/4/6

: Number of meteors buffed from 3/3/5 to 4/4/6 Aurelion Sol : Spell damage nerfed from 170/255/500 to 135/200/450

: Spell damage nerfed from 170/255/500 to 135/200/450 Miss Fortune : Spell damage buffed from 45/65/250 to 50/70/250

: Spell damage buffed from 45/65/250 to 50/70/250 Viego : Spell damage nerfed from 270/400/900 to 250/375/850

: Spell damage nerfed from 270/400/900 to 250/375/850 Viego : AOE damage nerfed from 135/200/450 to 125/185/425

: AOE damage nerfed from 135/200/450 to 125/185/425 Viego : Spell damage falloff increased from 15/15/1 to 18/18/1 percent

: Spell damage falloff increased from 15/15/1 to 18/18/1 percent Zed : Attack damage reduced from 90 to 80

: Attack damage reduced from 90 to 80 Zed : Armor and magic resistance reduced from 50 to 45

: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 50 to 45 Fiddlesticks : Health increased from 1,100 to 1,300

: Health increased from 1,100 to 1,300 Fiddlesticks : A burst of movement speed was added when Fiddlesticks casts its spell

: A burst of movement speed was added when Fiddlesticks casts its spell Syndra: Range increased from three to four Hexes

TFT Set Eight 12.23 B-patch Hero Augment changes

Similar to the champion balance changes, the Hero Augment adjustments were mostly minor ones.

Annie (Carry) : Magic damage increased from 175 to 185

: Magic damage increased from 175 to 185 Camille (Carry) : Bonus attack damage reduced from 35 to 20 percent

: Bonus attack damage reduced from 35 to 20 percent Draven (Support) : Team critical chance increased from 55 to 75 percent

: Team critical chance increased from 55 to 75 percent Ezreal (Carry) : Bonus ability power and attack speed per cast increased from 20 to 25

: Bonus ability power and attack speed per cast increased from 20 to 25 Fiora (Carry) : Armor and magic resistance during her spell increased from 150 to 175

: Armor and magic resistance during her spell increased from 150 to 175 Gangplank (Carry) : Bounce percentage increased from 60 to 75 percent

: Bounce percentage increased from 60 to 75 percent Gangplank (Support) : Chance for gold increased from 33 to 55 percent

: Chance for gold increased from 33 to 55 percent Jinx (Carry) : Bonus attack speed increased from 110 to 125 percent

: Bonus attack speed increased from 110 to 125 percent Malphite (Carry) : Bonus ability power from armor increased from 75 to 100 percent

: Bonus ability power from armor increased from 75 to 100 percent Mordekaiser (Carry) : Gains 20 ability power reduced from five to four seconds

: Gains 20 ability power reduced from five to four seconds Rell (Carry) : Bonus ability power increased from 50 to 70

: Bonus ability power increased from 50 to 70 Renekton (Support) : Bonus damage reduced from 10 to eight percent

: Bonus damage reduced from 10 to eight percent Sivir (Support) : Heals and cleanses increased from every six to seven seconds

: Heals and cleanses increased from every six to seven seconds Syndra (Carry) : Bonus stats increased from 60 to 70

: Bonus stats increased from 60 to 70 Syndra (Support) : Ability power per champion on the bench reduced from seven to six

: Ability power per champion on the bench reduced from seven to six Vayne (Carry) : Extra shot damage increased from 35 to 50 percent

: Extra shot damage increased from 35 to 50 percent Vel’Koz (Carry) : Burn duration increased from 15 to 20 seconds

: Burn duration increased from 15 to 20 seconds Vi (Support) : Health reduced from 250 to 200

: Health reduced from 250 to 200 Viego (Carry) : bonus ability power reduced from 30 to 10

: bonus ability power reduced from 30 to 10 Viego (Support): Omnivamp reduced from 15 to 12 percent

TFT Set Eight 12.23 B-patch trait changes

In conjunction with Camille and Viego nerfs, the attack speed offered through the Ox Force trait was also nerfed. The Heart trait received a nice little AP buff and the Recon trait had its critical chance adjusted.

Heart : Ability power per cast increased from 4/6/9 to 4/7/10

: Ability power per cast increased from 4/6/9 to 4/7/10 Ox Force : Attack speed minimum reduced from 20/50/100/200 to 15/35/70/125

: Attack speed minimum reduced from 20/50/100/200 to 15/35/70/125 Ox Force : Attack speed maximum reduced from 40/100/200/400 to 30/70/140/250

: Attack speed maximum reduced from 40/100/200/400 to 30/70/140/250 Recon: Critical chance percent adjusted from 20/45/75 to 20/75/100 percent

TFT Set Eight 12.23 B-patch item changes

Warmog’s Armor has been overperforming since the release of TFT Set Eight, resulting in multiple nerfs applied to its various forms. Redemption was also slightly nerfed, along with the Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane.

Redemption : Percent healing reduced from 18 to 15 percent

: Percent healing reduced from 18 to 15 percent Warmog’s Armor : Bonus health reduced from 700 to 500

: Bonus health reduced from 700 to 500 Radiant Warmog’s Armor : Bonus health reduced from 1,300 to 1,000

: Bonus health reduced from 1,300 to 1,000 Gadgeteen Warmog’s Armor: Bonus health reduced from 900 to 600

Bonus health reduced from 900 to 600 Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane: Arrow bonus damage reduced from 110 to 100 percent of attack damage

TFT Set Eight 12.23 B-patch Augment changes

No major changes were applied to TFT Set Eight Augments. Electrocharge had been overperforming slightly, resulting in a reduction of damage at one, two, and three.

Big Friend (Silver-tier) : Required health increased from 1500 to 1600 and damage reduction reduced from nine to seven percent

: Required health increased from 1500 to 1600 and damage reduction reduced from nine to seven percent Big Friend (Gold-tier) : Required health increased from 1500 to 1600 and damage reduction was reduced from 15 to 12 percent

: Required health increased from 1500 to 1600 and damage reduction was reduced from 15 to 12 percent Cybernetic Implants (Prismatic) : Health increased from 180 to 200

: Health increased from 180 to 200 Cybernetic Shell (Prismatic) : Health increased from 180 to 200

: Health increased from 180 to 200 Cybernetic Uplink (Prismatic) : Health increased from 180 to 200

: Health increased from 180 to 200 Electrocharge One : Damage reduced from 40/60/80/100 to 35/55/70/90

: Damage reduced from 40/60/80/100 to 35/55/70/90 Electrocharge Two : Damage reduced from 70/90/110/130 to 60/80100/120

: Damage reduced from 70/90/110/130 to 60/80100/120 Electrocharge Three : Damage reduced from 115/155/195/235 to 105/140/175/210

: Damage reduced from 115/155/195/235 to 105/140/175/210 Luden’s Echo One : Damage reduced from 40/60/80/100 to 35/55/70/90

: Damage reduced from 40/60/80/100 to 35/55/70/90 Luden’s Echo Two : Damage reduced from 55/90/125/160 to 50/80/110/140

: Damage reduced from 55/90/125/160 to 50/80/110/140 Luden’s Echo Three: Damage reduced from 90/140/190/240 to 80/125/170/215

TFT bug fixes 12.23 B-patch

