Chalice of Favor, Shroud of Stillness, and Zz’Rot Portal debut in Teamfight Tactics Set 3: Galaxies, along with a slew of item balances

With the intergalactic space war starting soon, Riot revealed all the item changes hitting the Convergence in Teamfight Tactics Set Three: Galaxies.
The TFT dev team updated fans on Galaxies’ systems in today’s Dev blog, explaining how old items will change while introducing three new ones. Even though some items are being replaced, a slew of balance changes aim to ensure an easy transition into the new set and meta.
Here are all the item changes coming in TFT Set Three: Galaxies.
New items
Chalice of Favor replaces Hush
Recipe: Tear of Goddess and Negatron Cloak
- Whenever you cast your spell, give all nearby allies 10 mana.
Shroud of Stillness replaces Iceborne Gauntlet
Recipe: Brawler’s Glove and Chain Mail
- At the start of combat, shoot a beam forward that causes all enemies hit to have their max mana increased by 40 percent until they cast once.
Zz’Rot Portal replaces Titanic Hydra
Recipe: Recurve Bow and Giant’s Belt
- Upon death, summon a Voidling with 1000/2000/4000 HP that taunts all nearby enemies.
Balance changes to items
- Deathblade: Starting stacks changed from one to three.
- Giant Slayer: Physical damage changed from nine to 12 percent current HP.
- Hextech Gunblade: Vamp changed from 33 percent to 35 percent.
- Ionic Spark: Now also reduces nearby enemies’ MR by 50 percent (does not stack).
- Quicksilver: CC immunity changed from permanent to first 10 seconds.
- Rabadon’s Deathcap: Bonus AP changed from 75 percent to 50 percent.
- Redemption: Wearer heals entire team for 800 HP on death.
- Runaan’s Hurricane: Projectile damage changed from 60 percent to 70 percent of standard.
- Statikk Shiv: Damage per bounced changed from 85 to 70.
- Warmog’s Armor: Percent missing health changed from six percent to five percent, max of 150 HP per tick.
- Zeke’s Herald: Attack speed percent changed from 15 to 18.
- Zephyr: Banish Duration changed from six to five seconds.