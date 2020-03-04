Chalice of Favor, Shroud of Stillness, and Zz’Rot Portal debut in Teamfight Tactics Set 3: Galaxies, along with a slew of item balances

With the intergalactic space war starting soon, Riot revealed all the item changes hitting the Convergence in Teamfight Tactics Set Three: Galaxies.

The TFT dev team updated fans on Galaxies’ systems in today’s Dev blog, explaining how old items will change while introducing three new ones. Even though some items are being replaced, a slew of balance changes aim to ensure an easy transition into the new set and meta.

Here are all the item changes coming in TFT Set Three: Galaxies.

New items

Chalice of Favor replaces Hush

Image via Riot Games

Recipe: Tear of Goddess and Negatron Cloak

Whenever you cast your spell, give all nearby allies 10 mana.

Shroud of Stillness replaces Iceborne Gauntlet

Image via Riot Games

Recipe: Brawler’s Glove and Chain Mail

At the start of combat, shoot a beam forward that causes all enemies hit to have their max mana increased by 40 percent until they cast once.

Zz’Rot Portal replaces Titanic Hydra

Image via Riot Games

Recipe: Recurve Bow and Giant’s Belt

Upon death, summon a Voidling with 1000/2000/4000 HP that taunts all nearby enemies.

Balance changes to items