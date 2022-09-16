Best items and synergies for Seraphine in TFT Set 7.5

The Starry-eyed Songstress Seraphine returns to Teamfight Tactics in Set 7.5 as a three-cost champion, presenting a powerful utility ability to allies around her and being a great support unit with the new Lagoon trait within Dragonlands Uncharted Realms.

Seraphine uses her ability Serenade of the Seas to deliver shield and mana on attacks to all her allies within two hexes over a period of time.

Her ability, along with its synergies, makes her one of the best support units in the game, especially considering she can fit in different compositions.

The traits attributed to Seraphine in Uncharted Realms are Evoker, Mystic, and Lagoon. No changes were made to the Evoker and Mystic traits in Set 7.5. Lagoon is a new trait that grants your units ability power and attack speed, in addition to creating a Seastone that grants loot to Lagoon units cast abilities over time.

Seraphine is one of the most versatile units in TFT Set 7.5, helping to trigger useful synergies in any composition. Usually, she goes between frontline and backline to grant shields and mana to as many allies as possible.

It is possible to combine synergies to make a very efficient horizontal comp.

Image via Mobalytics

Seraphine wants support items and mana to get the most out of her Serenade of the Seas ability. TFT Set 7.5 three-cost champion’s ideal items are similar to what players typically place on units with impactful abilities.

The Lagoon trait in Uncharted Realms has a twist in its gameplay regarding items. Once activated, the trait creates a Seastone that grants loot as Lagoon units cast abilities over time. Comps with Lagoon are more likely to get more items than other comps and some early game drop items can speed up this loot.

Spear of Shojin is the ideal item for casters who have more than 40 mana to cast their ability as each attack also restores five additional mana. Rabadon’s Deathcap is the ideal item to increase a unit’s raw ability power and enhance its abilities. Chalice of Power is a solid support item that gives some starting mana and ability power to the user and both allies in the same row.

Alternative items from TFT Set 7.5 that can also work well on Seraphine are Archangel’s Staff, Protector’s Vow, Banshee’s Claw, Redemption, Locket of the Iron Solari, Zeke’s Herald, and even Statikk Shiv.