All TFT 7.5 final PBE changes: Full notes and updates

Get ready for the official release of TFT Set 7.5.

A large number of final changes were applied to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 while still in PBE testing prior to the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms set going live on Thursday.

All final balance changes applied to TFT Set 7.5 will carry over into the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms launch on Sept. 8. No adjustments are slated to take place with the launch and the next balance changes will take place via Patch 12.18 on Sept. 21.

Multiple TFT Set 7.5 champions had bug issues resolved while others like Nilah and Swain Dragon Tyrant were nerfed. Several Uncharted Realms item nerfs also took place in conjunction with several adjustments to Draconic Augments.

Here are the full TFT Set 7.5 final PBE balance changes, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

PBE Set 7.5 TFT trait changes

Image via Riot Games

The new Dragonlands Uncharted Realms Lagoon trait has performed a little too well during PBE testing, resulting in minor adjustments, along with the Dragonmancer trait. Shimmerscale was hit across the board while Tempest and Whispers were also hit with nerfs. And multiple adjustments were made to Guild.

Dragonmancer : Bonus health adjusted from 250/600/1000/1450 to 250/600/900/1200

: Bonus health adjusted from 250/600/1000/1450 to 250/600/900/1200 Dragonmancer : Bonus ability power adjusted from 18/30/55/85 to 18/30/50/75

: Bonus ability power adjusted from 18/30/55/85 to 18/30/50/75 Guild : Sejuani health increased from 120 to 130

: Sejuani health increased from 120 to 130 Guild : Twitch attack speed increased from 12 to 13

: Twitch attack speed increased from 12 to 13 Guild : Zippy armor and magic resistance increased from six to eight

: Zippy armor and magic resistance increased from six to eight Guild : Breakpoints seven and eight bonuses increased from 160/175 to 165/180 percent

: Breakpoints seven and eight bonuses increased from 160/175 to 165/180 percent Lagoon : Attack speed and ability power were adjusted from 8/30/70/200 to 8/30/55/200 percent and the drop table was adjusted in the 300 to 600 range

: Attack speed and ability power were adjusted from 8/30/70/200 to 8/30/55/200 percent and the drop table was adjusted in the 300 to 600 range Mirage : Value of Pirate sub-trait lowered slightly

: Value of Pirate sub-trait lowered slightly Shimmerscale : Crown of Champions time to empowered attack increased from five to six seconds

: Crown of Champions time to empowered attack increased from five to six seconds Shimmerscale : Determined Investor stacks increased to eight and gold granted reduced to 10

: Determined Investor stacks increased to eight and gold granted reduced to 10 Shimmerscale : Draven’s Axe base attack damage and attack speed reduced from 10 to five and gold on cashout reduced to five (also applies to Hyper Roll)

: Draven’s Axe base attack damage and attack speed reduced from 10 to five and gold on cashout reduced to five (also applies to Hyper Roll) Shimmerscale : Gambler’s Blade base ability power and attack speed reduced to 10, a chance to proc reduced to seven percent, and Hyper Roll base attack speed reduced to 10.

: Gambler’s Blade base ability power and attack speed reduced to 10, a chance to proc reduced to seven percent, and Hyper Roll base attack speed reduced to 10. Shimmerscale : Goldmancer’s Staff: Base ability power and mana reduced to 15 (applying to Hyper Roll as well, a chance to proc was reduced to 33 percent, and Hyper Roll chance to proc was reduced to 50 percent.

: Goldmancer’s Staff: Base ability power and mana reduced to 15 (applying to Hyper Roll as well, a chance to proc was reduced to 33 percent, and Hyper Roll chance to proc was reduced to 50 percent. Shimmerscale : Needlessly Big Gem allies alive per gold increased to three

: Needlessly Big Gem allies alive per gold increased to three Shimmerscale : Mogul’s Mail base health reduced from 300 to 200

: Mogul’s Mail base health reduced from 300 to 200 Tempest : Health percentage lightning damage adjusted from 5/20/35/50 to 5/15/25/35 percent

: Health percentage lightning damage adjusted from 5/20/35/50 to 5/15/25/35 percent Whispers: Attack damage and ability power increase adjusted from 1/3/7 to 1/3/6

PBE Set 7.5 TFT item changes

Image via Riot Games

Multiple TFT Set 7.5 items were nerfed in the final PBE update. Morellonomicon had its AP reduced, along with Spear of Shojin.

And the new Protector’s Vow (replacing Frozen Heart) had its shield duration lowered, along with nerfs to armor and magic resistance.

Morellonomicon : Bonus ability power reduced from 30 to 20, with the total getting reduced from 40 to 30

: Bonus ability power reduced from 30 to 20, with the total getting reduced from 40 to 30 Radiant Morellonomicon : Bonus AP reduced to 35 with total reduced to 45

: Bonus AP reduced to 35 with total reduced to 45 Protector’s Vow : Armor and magic resistance reduced from 20 to 15 and shield duration reduced from three to two seconds

: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 20 to 15 and shield duration reduced from three to two seconds Radiant Protector’s Vow : Armor and magic resistance reduced to 30 and shield duration reduced to three seconds

: Armor and magic resistance reduced to 30 and shield duration reduced to three seconds Spear of Shojin : Bonus ability power reduced from 25 to 20

: Bonus ability power reduced from 25 to 20 Radiant Spear of Shojin: Bonus ability power reduced to 40

PBE Set 7.5 TFT Draconic Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

All three Built Different Augments were hit with adjustments. Scoped Weapons and Age of Dragons were buffed while Part-Time Assassin has been temporarily disabled.

Age of Dragons : Percent health damage increased from 25 to 30 percent

: Percent health damage increased from 25 to 30 percent Part-Time Assassin : Temporarily disabled

: Temporarily disabled Scoped Weapons : Attack speed increased from five to 10 percent

: Attack speed increased from five to 10 percent Scorch : Damage increase reduced from 25 to 20 percent

: Damage increase reduced from 25 to 20 percent Built Different one : Health nerfed from 250/300/350/400 to 200/250/300/350

: Health nerfed from 250/300/350/400 to 200/250/300/350 Built Different one : Attack speed adjusted from 40/50/60/70 to 30/45/60/75

: Attack speed adjusted from 40/50/60/70 to 30/45/60/75 Built Different two : Health nerfed from 300/400/500/600 to 250/325/400/475

: Health nerfed from 300/400/500/600 to 250/325/400/475 Built Different two : Attack speed adjusted from 50/60/70/80 to 40/55/70/85

: Attack speed adjusted from 50/60/70/80 to 40/55/70/85 Built Different three : Health nerfed from 400/500/600/700 to 300/400/500/600

: Health nerfed from 400/500/600/700 to 300/400/500/600 Built Different three: Attack speed adjusted from 60/70/80/90 to 50/65/80/95

PBE Set 7.5 TFT champion changes

Image via Riot Games

Both Swain and Nilah have dominated TFT Set 7.5 PBE testing, resulting in the champions getting nerfed before the Uncharted Realms set goes live on Sept. 8. Bugfixes were applied to Malphite and Zippy, resulting in some stat changes. And Lux was slightly buffed through her secondary spell damage.

Malphite : A bugfix adjusted the shield so it no longer scales with health percentage but still scales (AP) with flat shield portion.

: A bugfix adjusted the shield so it no longer scales with health percentage but still scales (AP) with flat shield portion. Malphite : Shield base increased from 185/230/270 to 200/250/325

: Shield base increased from 185/230/270 to 200/250/325 Sejuani : Spell health percent damage reduced from six to five percent

: Spell health percent damage reduced from six to five percent Lux : Secondary spell damage buffed from 150/170/190 to 175/200/230

: Secondary spell damage buffed from 150/170/190 to 175/200/230 Nomsy : Spell damage buffed from 180/260/420 to 210/300/480

: Spell damage buffed from 180/260/420 to 210/300/480 Zippy : Bug fix has Zippy attacking the target of his spell after casting and spell damage is no longer reduced by Redemption

: Bug fix has Zippy attacking the target of his spell after casting and spell damage is no longer reduced by Redemption Zippy : Spell shield adjusted from 425/500/650 to 375/450/650

: Spell shield adjusted from 425/500/650 to 375/450/650 Zippy : Spell attack damage percentage buffed from 350/375/475 to 400/425/550 percent

: Spell attack damage percentage buffed from 350/375/475 to 400/425/550 percent Nilah : Base spell damage nerfed from 150/225/1000 to 130/200/1000

: Base spell damage nerfed from 150/225/1000 to 130/200/1000 Swain Dragon Tyrant: Spell damage nerfed from 135/195/1000 to 70/100/600

Final PBE bug fixes

Image via Riot Games