All TFT 7.5 final PBE changes: Full notes and updates

A large number of final changes were applied to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 while still in PBE testing prior to the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms set going live on Thursday.
All final balance changes applied to TFT Set 7.5 will carry over into the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms launch on Sept. 8. No adjustments are slated to take place with the launch and the next balance changes will take place via Patch 12.18 on Sept. 21.
Multiple TFT Set 7.5 champions had bug issues resolved while others like Nilah and Swain Dragon Tyrant were nerfed. Several Uncharted Realms item nerfs also took place in conjunction with several adjustments to Draconic Augments.
Here are the full TFT Set 7.5 final PBE balance changes, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.
PBE Set 7.5 TFT trait changes
The new Dragonlands Uncharted Realms Lagoon trait has performed a little too well during PBE testing, resulting in minor adjustments, along with the Dragonmancer trait. Shimmerscale was hit across the board while Tempest and Whispers were also hit with nerfs. And multiple adjustments were made to Guild.
- Dragonmancer: Bonus health adjusted from 250/600/1000/1450 to 250/600/900/1200
- Dragonmancer: Bonus ability power adjusted from 18/30/55/85 to 18/30/50/75
- Guild: Sejuani health increased from 120 to 130
- Guild: Twitch attack speed increased from 12 to 13
- Guild: Zippy armor and magic resistance increased from six to eight
- Guild: Breakpoints seven and eight bonuses increased from 160/175 to 165/180 percent
- Lagoon: Attack speed and ability power were adjusted from 8/30/70/200 to 8/30/55/200 percent and the drop table was adjusted in the 300 to 600 range
- Mirage: Value of Pirate sub-trait lowered slightly
- Shimmerscale: Crown of Champions time to empowered attack increased from five to six seconds
- Shimmerscale: Determined Investor stacks increased to eight and gold granted reduced to 10
- Shimmerscale: Draven’s Axe base attack damage and attack speed reduced from 10 to five and gold on cashout reduced to five (also applies to Hyper Roll)
- Shimmerscale: Gambler’s Blade base ability power and attack speed reduced to 10, a chance to proc reduced to seven percent, and Hyper Roll base attack speed reduced to 10.
- Shimmerscale: Goldmancer’s Staff: Base ability power and mana reduced to 15 (applying to Hyper Roll as well, a chance to proc was reduced to 33 percent, and Hyper Roll chance to proc was reduced to 50 percent.
- Shimmerscale: Needlessly Big Gem allies alive per gold increased to three
- Shimmerscale: Mogul’s Mail base health reduced from 300 to 200
- Tempest: Health percentage lightning damage adjusted from 5/20/35/50 to 5/15/25/35 percent
- Whispers: Attack damage and ability power increase adjusted from 1/3/7 to 1/3/6
PBE Set 7.5 TFT item changes
Multiple TFT Set 7.5 items were nerfed in the final PBE update. Morellonomicon had its AP reduced, along with Spear of Shojin.
And the new Protector’s Vow (replacing Frozen Heart) had its shield duration lowered, along with nerfs to armor and magic resistance.
- Morellonomicon: Bonus ability power reduced from 30 to 20, with the total getting reduced from 40 to 30
- Radiant Morellonomicon: Bonus AP reduced to 35 with total reduced to 45
- Protector’s Vow: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 20 to 15 and shield duration reduced from three to two seconds
- Radiant Protector’s Vow: Armor and magic resistance reduced to 30 and shield duration reduced to three seconds
- Spear of Shojin: Bonus ability power reduced from 25 to 20
- Radiant Spear of Shojin: Bonus ability power reduced to 40
PBE Set 7.5 TFT Draconic Augment changes
All three Built Different Augments were hit with adjustments. Scoped Weapons and Age of Dragons were buffed while Part-Time Assassin has been temporarily disabled.
- Age of Dragons: Percent health damage increased from 25 to 30 percent
- Part-Time Assassin: Temporarily disabled
- Scoped Weapons: Attack speed increased from five to 10 percent
- Scorch: Damage increase reduced from 25 to 20 percent
- Built Different one: Health nerfed from 250/300/350/400 to 200/250/300/350
- Built Different one: Attack speed adjusted from 40/50/60/70 to 30/45/60/75
- Built Different two: Health nerfed from 300/400/500/600 to 250/325/400/475
- Built Different two: Attack speed adjusted from 50/60/70/80 to 40/55/70/85
- Built Different three: Health nerfed from 400/500/600/700 to 300/400/500/600
- Built Different three: Attack speed adjusted from 60/70/80/90 to 50/65/80/95
PBE Set 7.5 TFT champion changes
Both Swain and Nilah have dominated TFT Set 7.5 PBE testing, resulting in the champions getting nerfed before the Uncharted Realms set goes live on Sept. 8. Bugfixes were applied to Malphite and Zippy, resulting in some stat changes. And Lux was slightly buffed through her secondary spell damage.
- Malphite: A bugfix adjusted the shield so it no longer scales with health percentage but still scales (AP) with flat shield portion.
- Malphite: Shield base increased from 185/230/270 to 200/250/325
- Sejuani: Spell health percent damage reduced from six to five percent
- Lux: Secondary spell damage buffed from 150/170/190 to 175/200/230
- Nomsy: Spell damage buffed from 180/260/420 to 210/300/480
- Zippy: Bug fix has Zippy attacking the target of his spell after casting and spell damage is no longer reduced by Redemption
- Zippy: Spell shield adjusted from 425/500/650 to 375/450/650
- Zippy: Spell attack damage percentage buffed from 350/375/475 to 400/425/550 percent
- Nilah: Base spell damage nerfed from 150/225/1000 to 130/200/1000
- Swain Dragon Tyrant: Spell damage nerfed from 135/195/1000 to 70/100/600
Final PBE bug fixes
- An issue causing units to freeze after casting has been resolved.
- A rare issue with Radiant Thieve’s Gloves in conjunction with Lucky Gloves granting only one item has been resolved.
- Lucky Gloves now works as intended with Nomsy.
- The Prodigy trait will no longer spawn multiple trainers.