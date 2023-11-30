One Piece TCG is still a relatively new trading card game, having released in late 2022, but some of the One Piece-themed cards have already become must-find collector’s pieces worth upwards of $6,000⁠.

There are a few surprises among these valuable cards, though for the most part, the list is dominated by alt-art versions of popular characters like Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Law. There is also a high number of rewards cards for competitive play from Championships, Treasure Cups, and more.

While you’re certainly going to have to open your wallets to get your hands on some of One Piece TCG’s rarest cards, there’s no doubt they’re all incredible.

Prices are based on TCGPlayer listings, which collect recent sales, TCG market trends, and overall interest in One Piece cards. Card prices are subject to change⁠—prices rise and fall daily⁠—but most valuable cards hold relatively similar value across weeks, months, and new set releases. Dot Esports will update this list whenever new play rewards, expansion sets, and decks hit shelves.

From Romance Dawn to the competitive Treasure Cup reward cards, here are all the most expensive One Piece TCG cards.

Rarest and most expensive One Piece TCG cards

Nami Parallel Rare

Image via Bandai Namco

This Nami card sells for around $247. Some would argue this is the original chase card in One Piece TCG as the highest-value alt-art character card from Romance Dawn. Nami’s immense popularity as an original Straw Hat crew member has only helped too.

Tony Tony Chopper (Treasure Cup)

Image via Bandai Namco

This Chopper card sells for around $249. Chopper, One Piece’s cute mascot and the Straw Hat doctor, appears on this competitive reward card in his Horn Point form. This particular card has seen a great deal of competitive play in Zoro and Whitebeard decks and was only available for placing 64th or better in Teasure Cups in mid-2023.

Borsalino (Championship 2023)

Image via Bandai Namco

This Borsalino card sells for around $256. The first of the Three Admirals to appear here (Kuzan and Sakazuki come later), this Borsalino card was only available for high-ranking players who competed in the 2023 One Piece TCG Championships. His lower popularity among the Navy’s top fighters sees his card sit a little lower than the others, though many collectors have been looking to buy all three to complete the set anyway.

Roronoa Zoro Alt-Art Leader

Image via Bandai Namco

This Zoro card sells for around $279. Zoro is a super popular One Piece character⁠—maybe even rivaling Luffy in fandom⁠—but this Leader card’s price is mainly driven by the competitive scene; the rush-based commander has been a powerful meta pick since Romance Dawn.

Usopp (3-on-3 Cup)

Image via Bandai Namco

This Usopp card sells for around $295. This team-based reward depicts Usopp in his Dressrosa attire, instantly making it a must-collect for any fans of the Straw Hat sniper. This card was handed out to anyone who won three-vs-three cups in the game’s first full season.

Trafalgar Law Alt-Art Leader

Image via Bandai Namco

This Law card sells for around $296. Law’s OP01 alt-art Leader card has enjoyed a high price point since Romance Dawn for the same reason as Zoro⁠—through four more set releases, the Green/Red option has stayed quite viable in pro play. Especially through the Whitebeard-led Red dominance, Law remained a metagame threat.

Sogeking Parallel Alt-Art (Manga Rare)

Image via Bandai Namco

This Sogeking card sells for around $431. The cheapest of the Manga variants comes courtesy of the Pillars of Strength set, which was themed around Enies Lobby. Sogeking ranks lower in popularity than most of the other Manga characters, leaving him trailing in the rankings.

Sabo Parallel Alt-Art (Manga Rare)

Image via Bandai Namco

This Sabo card sells for around $435. One of Luffy’s brothers makes it onto the list just ahead of Sogeking’s Manga version, though this price may come down slightly in the near future considering the set Sabo arrived in⁠—Kingdoms of Intrigue⁠—had a lot more product printed than the original three One Piece TCG expansions.

Marco (Championship 2023)

Image via Bandai Namco

This Marco card sells for around $541. The gold-trimmed card stands as one of the only Whitebeard Pirates to make the value list (behind Ace a little lower down) but considering just how incredible the Phoenix’s art is here and how well it blends with the gold, the $500 price makes sense.

Koby (Offline Regional 2023 Winner)

Image via Bandai Namco

This Koby card sells for around $610. This may be a surprise, seeing Koby so high in the rankings, but a surge in the Offline Regional Winner card’s price has bumped it right into the middle of the most expensive cards in the TCG. Dot Esports can’t see this price holding as more winners packs are opened, though Koby’s role as a Navy-sided deuteragonist in One Piece means he does have a relatively huge fanbase interested in any rare versions.

Monkey D. Luffy OP01 Super Pre-Release Promo

Image via Bandai Namco

This Luffy card sells for around $943. Maybe more than any other card on this list, Luffy’s Super Pre-Release Promo is a very interesting slice of One Piece’s trading card game history. You could only get this card for winning an OP01 pre-release back when the game was in its fledgling weeks, meaning many who are now playing and collecting didn’t even realize One Piece had a card game at that time. That are plenty of copies floating around but its place at the start of the entire card series keeps its price quite lofty.

Sakazuki (Championship 2023)

Image via Bandai Namco

This Sakazuki card sells for around $977. The now-Fleet Admiral of the Navy (in the modern-day manga at least) fetches nearly four digits for his incredible gold-trimmed Championship card that could be won through to December 2023.

Kuzan (Championship 2023)

Image via Bandai Namco

This Kuzan card sells for around $1,175. Kuzan’s Championship card has spiked recently to become the most expensive Marine Admiral on the market. Whether this surge continues toward $2,000 or drops back closer to Sakazuki will remain to be seen.

Portgas D. Ace Parallel Alt-Art (Manga Rare)

Image via Bandai Namco

This Ace card sells for around $1,200. Luffy’s other brother still boasts one of the rarest and most expensive One Piece TCG Manga cards, with a recent spike hiking the second-set card’s value more than $300 higher too.

Shanks Parallel Alt-Art (Manga Rare)

Image via Bandai Namco

This Shanks card sells for around $1,399. Until Luffy’s Manga card arrived in Awakening of the New Era, the Shanks Manga variant reigned above all others. It is still quite pricey but has since come down from its high watermark of around $2,000. As more and more Romance Dawn packs are taken off the market, this will continue to climb again, and quite quickly.

Roronoa Zoro OP01 (Treasure Cup)

Image via Bandai Namco

This Zoro card sells for around $1,490. This is a personal favorite of mine just because of how simple and cool the artwork is. Zoro wielded Shusui from Thriller Bark to Wano Country⁠—fifteen years in real-time across the anime⁠—so it’s a special image for fans.

Monkey D. Luffy Parallel Alt-Art (Manga Rare)

Image via Bandai Namco

This Luffy card sells for around $2,299. Luffy in his iconic Gear Five pose is the biggest selling point here, and what a selling point it is. The card, released as a Manga variant in Awakening of the New Era, also has far lower pack rates because it appears alongside Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid Manga cards, making it even rarer again. (This is only available for presale until the OP05 set releases.)

Roronoa Zoro ST01 (Treasure Cup)

Image via Bandai Namco

This Zoro cards sells for around $2,899. Zoro’s most expensive card combines awesome art, scarcity because it’s a reward card, and then just how popular the Straw Hat vice-captain is. This particular version comes with championship-branded gold trim too, making it even more of a collector’s piece. Since distribution ended, Zoro’s Treasure Cup alt-art card has already climbed more than $900 and will likely keep building value too.

Monkey D. Luffy Serial Number Promo

Image via Bandai Namco

This Luffy card sells for around $5,900. This is the big one. Luffy’s serialized cards⁠—numbered up to 700⁠—were always going to carry a hefty price tag considering he’s the One Piece main character and it was one of the first very limited-edition releases in the TCG. This card’s price has slowly been climbing since all versions were distributed.

This article will be updated after each One Piece TCG set release.