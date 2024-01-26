Suicide Squad game’s live-action trailer poorly channels classic CoD ads with Will Arnett

The upcoming Suicide Squad game recruited some Hollywood talent for a live-action ad, and the results were less than stellar, to say the least.

Clearly trying to channel the old school “There’s a Soldier in All of Us” live-action Call of Duty ads, the live-action commercial for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League entrusted actors Will Arnett and Ron Funches to fill in the player’s shoes and Suicide Squad’s outfits.

Image via Rocksteady

With Arnett dressed as Deadshot and Funches as Harley Quinn (probably one of the best bits in the ad), the group meets up with two random women filling the roles of Captain Boomerang and King Shark before discussing the task at hand.

The dialogue is cringey and does nothing to serve the comedic chops of both actors, who are hilarious in their own right. And outside of Funches’ Quinn outfit, it will be pretty difficult for any casual fan to tell who the others are supposed to be.

The ad mostly misses the mark, unlike Deadshot who “never misses,” until the titular Justice League shows up and reveals the key selling point to the entire game: Superman, Batman, The Flash, and Green Lantern team up to bully an innocent civilian to hammer this point across that the good guys are now bad, and the bad guys are now good. And in the game, you play as the bad guys who are now good.

Last week, the game’s developer Rocksteady revealed a roadmap of post-release content that will include additional updates like new characters starting with The Joker, seasonal drops, and a lot more.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League releases in early access on Jan. 30 and then worldwide for everyone on Feb. 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.