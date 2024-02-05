Best weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has a plethora of weapons for Task Force X to use in the fight against Brainiac—and we’ve selected the very best.

Whether you’re looking to inflict damage from range or are preparing to fight up close and personal, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League provides an array of options to choose from, and, at times, the amount of weapons you collect can be daunting.

Fear not, though, as we’ve identified the weapons that are the pick of the bunch and should be your priority when perfecting your build.

Best Harley Quinn weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Worth grinding for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Harley Quinn has three different weapon options available in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, enabling the character to utilize Pistols, SMGs, and Heavy Weapons—all of which have their uses.

The best Heavy Weapon for Harley Quinn is the One Man Leaves minigun from the Tier Two Infamy Set, Bane’s Wrath, which is available after completing the main story. With this weapon, Critical Reloads trigger a stack of Frenzy and a Venom Frenzy is unleashed when you hit a stack of three.

The best SMG for Harley Quinn is the Pain Machine from the Tier Three Infamy Set, Bane’s Fury, which has the same Critical Reload effect as the One Man Leaves minigun, while the best Pistol for Harley Quinn is the Snap Shot from the Tier One Infamy Set, Bane’s Rage.

Best King Shark weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Massive damage output. Screenshot by Dot Esports

King Shark can utilize Heavy Weapons, Shotguns, and Assault Rifles in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, though the best choices for this character are Heavy Weapons and Shotguns to help when you’re up close and personal.

The best Heavy Weapon for King Shark is the One Man Leaves minigun from the Tier Two Infamy Set, Bane’s Wrath, available after completing the main story. Like all other items in the Infamy Sets, Critical Reloads result in a stack of Frenzy, which unleashes a burst of Venom Frenzy when you hit a stack of three.

The best Shotgun for King Shark is the Punch Through Shotgun from the Tier One Infamy Set, Bane’s Rage, while the best Assault Rifle for King Shark is The Ringleader from the Tier Two Infamy Set.

Best Deadshot weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Damage from a distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Deadshot is a great choice to fight from range and can utilize Sniper Rifles, Pistols, and Assault Rifles in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with Sniper Rifles and Assault Rifles being the best choice when playing as this character.

The best Sniper Rifle for Deadshot is the I’ll Make It Quick Sniper Rifle from the Tier Three Infamy Set, Bane’s Fury, which can inflict over 1,800 damage-per-hit and has a boost of 200 percent for critical hits—and it also benefits from the Critical Reloads buff that can inflict waves of Venom Frenzy upon enemies.

The best Assault Rifle for Deadshot is The Ringleader from the Tier Two Infamy Set, which can deal up to 527 damage-per-hit, while the best Pistol for Deadshot is the Snap Shot, which can deal up to 2,106 damage-per-hit.

Best Captain Boomerang weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

So much damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Captain Boomerang is a versatile character in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League who can use Sniper Rifles, SMGs, and Shotguns, with Sniper Rifles and SMGS being a good combination for fights at range and when up close.

The best Sniper Rifle for Captain Boomerang is the I’ll Make It Quick Sniper Rifle from the Tier Three Infamy Set, which can deal heavy damage and is perfect for lowering the health of enemies from range before closing the distance and unleashing your Traversal Attack to finish them off.

The best SMG for Captain Boomerang is the Pain Machine from the Tier Three Infamy Set, which can deal up to 747 damage-per-hit, while the best Shotgun for Captain Boomerang is the Punch Through Shotgun from the Tier One Infamy Set.