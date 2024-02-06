All Racine Riddler Trophy locations in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Fans of the Arkham Batman games are sure to remember the Riddler trophy collectibles. They have made a comeback in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with each district having a certain amount of trophies to find.

Here’s where to find the Riddler trophies in Racine, which is the first area you can properly explore in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and home to the Hall of Justice.

Racine Riddler Trophy locations in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Racine Riddler trophy one- Hall of Justice

The green glow is a dead giveaway. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The trophy closest to your main base at the Hall of Justice can be found around the back of the building. It is attached to a wall that is sticking out, close to the monorail tracks. Stay close to the monorail line and you are bound to see it.

Head around the back of the building toward the monorail lines and the coast to find the trophy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A side note here is you can shoot the Riddler trophies down if you are struggling to reach them. Since this one is quite high, it might be easier to jump down to the floor below and shoot it to collect it.

Racine Riddler trophy two- Hall of Justice Plaza

This trophy is found behind the baked goods cart. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

North of the Hall of Justice building is a plaza decorated to celebrate Justice Day, with posters, banners, and balloons dedicated to the Justice League heroes scattered here, there, and everywhere.

You will find this trophy in the main plaza with the Justice Day decorations. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You will find another trophy in this area behind the yellow cart labeled “The Famous Bakery.” Look for the red white and blue bunting and the Justice League hero posters.

Racine Riddler trophy three- Balcony

How does Riddler manage to put these trophies in such random places? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Another trophy can be collected from a balcony of a small building found northwest—on the outskirts of Racine— when traveling directly from the Hall of Justice. The building has four fans on the roof, though it isn’t a particularly tall structure.

Western Racine is where you will spot the balcony with this trophy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are plants scattered around near the trophy as well as a couch on the sidewalk below and various posters on the red brick of the lower half of the building.

Racine Riddler trophy four- Water tower

Find the water tower in north Racine. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The last Riddler trophy in this area is stuck to the back of a water tower in northern Racine. Keep traveling north as if you are heading into Midtown and you will soon come across the water tower.

Look for the hotdog billboard and you will soon find the water tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you are having trouble finding it, look for the large orange and yellow hotdog billboard. The billboard is large and bright enough to see directly on the top-down map in the menu, so it isn’t hard to find.

That’s everything you need to know about finding the Riddler trophies in Racine. We also have a guide on the Riddler trophies in Centennial Park if you are trying to hunt down all these collectibles in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.