All Centennial Park Riddler Trophy Locations in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Riddler has hidden several Riddler Trophies across Metropolis for you to gather in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and we’ve tracked down every Riddler Trophy location in Centennial Park.

Though the locations of Riddler Trophies in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are shown on the map, this merely marks their general proximity, and they can be hard to spot as they’re hidden—though the bright green glow does make them stand out at times.

Rather than searching high and low for the pesky Riddler Trophies, you can do it the easy way by following our guide. If you’re looking for the Riddle answers, we’ve got those too.

All Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Centennial Park Riddler Trophy locations

There are five Riddler Trophies to collect in the Centennial Park region of Metropolis in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, all of which can be found by visiting the locations highlighted below.

Riddler Trophy #1

Look under the overpass. Video by Dot Esports

The first Riddler Trophy in Centennial Park can be found underneath an overpass in the south of the region, right on the border with Bakerline. The trophy is on the ceiling, and rather than struggle like I did, you can just shoot the Riddler Trophy to drop it to the floor.

Riddler Trophy #2

Atop the tower. Video by Dot Esports

The second Riddler Trophy in Centennial Park can be found stuck to the outside wall on the right-hand side of a blue skyscraper located on the west side of the region. You can either fly into it like I did for it to drop or shoot it down.

Riddler Trophy #3

The roof! Video by Dot Esports

The third Riddler Trophy in Centennial Park can be found underneath a pavilion near the stadium, located near the middle of the region. You can spot the precise location by the huge pillar and just need to shoot the trophy to the ground to pick it up.

Riddler Trophy #4

Take your seat. Video by Dot Esports

The fourth Riddler Trophy in Centennial Park can be found in the northeast of the stadium, situated in the north of the region. When approaching from the south, you’ll notice two billboards advertising “Justice Day”—the trophy can be found behind the one on the right.

Riddler Trophy #5

Under the balcony. Video by Dot Esports

The final Riddler Trophy in Centennial Park is just a short journey away from the one located at the stadium, and can be found underneath the balcony of a building on the very north-western edge of the region. Shoot it to the ground and pick it up.