YouTubers hit with ‘one of your payments accounts was canceled’ Adsense emails—but they shouldn’t panic

YouTubers this morning have woken up to a small fright from Google after being informed that their Google Adsense accounts, the accounts that actively give YouTubers income from their videos, have been canceled without warning.

The email is short and just states that their account number was recently canceled and any balance that was greater than $10 will still be paid out. This has led to content creators fretting that their careers were over, or that YouTube was pulling the plug on any money they were making.

YouTubers and content creators alike shouldn’t worry though about the mystery email. While it sounds like your monetization has been taken away, this isn’t the case.

“A payments account was canceled” Google Adsense concerns

If you go into your Google Adsense account, which is where most of the information regarding payment goes, you’ll notice your original Adsense account has been removed. But a new one specific to YouTube has been created in its place.

If you are a Youtuber who is monetized Via Adsense and received this email saying "A payments account was canceled", don't worry. Adsense now has a new account for Youtube, so technically our Adsense accounts have been closed, because its been moved to a Youtube account (Image 2) pic.twitter.com/Vwp0RtC0GI — 𝗞𝗨𝗗𝗢𝗦💜 (@KudosOnYT) October 13, 2022

This seems to have been done without much warning to creators, who flooded message boards, Reddit, and other places in fits of concern for their channels and futures. After all the original email says nothing about a new account being created, only that their AdSense account, which they rely on, was deleted without warning with no mention of anything else.

The new YouTube account, thankfully, has all the old settings of your previous one and you won’t need to do anything else to keep getting paid. You won’t need to create any more tax forms or re-enter your payment details and should keep getting paid just like in previous months, just in this new YouTube-centric account.

When it comes down to it, Google pretty much just trolled the entire industry this morning. So if you come to this article concerned, don’t panic. You are still monetized and can breathe a sigh of relief.