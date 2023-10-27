YouTuber Rosanna Pansino claims she was ‘edited out’ of MrBeast’s Creator Games top 3

Content creator Rosanna Pansino claims she was edited out of the top three in MrBeast’s Creator Games 3, a video that has garnered nearly 100 million views.

Pansino, a YouTuber with 14.5 million subscribers, said on Twitter that she has “been allowing others to treat [her poorly in private for many years and [she’s] fed up” and that she’s “going to start standing up for [herself] and finding [her] voice.”

I have been allowing others to treat me poorly in private for many years and I’m fed up.



I am going to start standing up for myself and finding my voice. pic.twitter.com/emefxuB9Iu — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) October 27, 2023

Pansino says she placed third in the video, a massive game of hide and seek in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, but the video was edited to make it look like the top three was very different from what was truly the case.

“When the video was released I was shocked, disappointed, and felt hurt,” Pansino said. “MrBeast had edited the video to make me look like I performed worse than I did. This was extra upsetting because I genuinely believed him when he said that his videos are ‘authentic and real.’

Pansino claims MrBeast edited the video to make it look like the final three were Larray, Logan Paul, and Zach King, when in reality the the final three were Zach King, Quackity, and Pansino.

Pansino also posted a video of Quackity from a year ago talking about how he was also edited out of the top three, further lending some context.

The thumbnail for the video also includes Paul, arguably one of the bigger names and most popular creators from the event. The YouTuber, WWE wrestler, and boxer has nearly 24 million subscribers of his own.

“I followed the rules of the game, gave it my all, had fun, and never gave up,” Pansino said. “They can’t take that away from me.”

Dot Esports has contacted MrBeast’s management company for comment.

About the author