YouTuber Comicstorian dies at age 40 in ‘unfortunate accident’

Ben Potter, better known as YouTuber Comicstorian, died on June 8 at the age of 40 in an “unfortunate accident.”

The news was shared on social media by Nathalie Potter, Ben Potter’s wife, in a lengthy post detailing the positive impact that Ben had on people’s lives both in and out of his YouTube career. “Ben was loving and genuine,” the post said. “He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident.



To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.… — Comicstorian/Mangastorian (@Comicstorian) June 10, 2024

Several figures in the pop culture world have already commented on Comicstorian’s death, including his Absolutely podcast partner Hassan Khadair, comic book writer Tom Taylor, and actor O’Shea Jackson Jr.

The Comicstorian channel is dedicated to comic book storyline recaps and opinions, but Potter’s brand is much more expansive beyond one medium. He has a channel dedicated to manga titled Mangastorian, several channels dedicated to gaming such as Eligible Monster and Dungeons & Ale, and a personal channel called Benny Has A Problem. In addition, Potter was also part of the Absolutely podcast network that talks about movies and television.

The post also goes on to explain that while Nathalie needs time to grieve, she and the rest of Ben’s team will continue his legacy in some way. The last video posted on the main Comicstorian channel, “Why DC’s Reboots Beat Marvel,” was on June 7, so it remains to be seen what announcements will come next from any of these channels.

