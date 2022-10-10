YouTube is introducing ‘Handles’ to combat impersonation and unify creators with their communities

A screen name with an @ sign in front of it. What a concept!

A new feature coming to YouTube will help combat impersonation issues that have previously run rampant on the site in the past.

The feature is called “Handles” and it will give YouTubers everywhere their own unique handle on the site, the same way that has been employed on other social media sites like Twitter and Instagram for years.

“Unlike channel names, handles are unique to each channel, making it easier for creators to establish and maintain their distinct presence on YouTube,” YouTube said. “Your Handle will show across a few surfaces within YouTube – including your channel homepage, search results, the Shorts feed, within comments and community posts, and more. And it can be used off YouTube to promote your channel.”

YouTube says it’s “gradually rolling out handles to all channels over the coming weeks” and that accounts will be notified in YouTube Studio when it’s time to choose their handle. YouTube channels with custom URLs will have those same names automatically reserved as their handle, in most cases.

As part of the new feature, YouTube will also be removing the 100-subscriber eligibility threshold for custom URLs and opening it up to everyone. Everyone will also be getting a new, unique URL that will match their handle.

When access to Handle changing is available, creators can check out YouTube.com/handle for more information.