YouTube Gaming adds ‘Top Live Games’ section to homepage for better discoverability

YouTube is the largest video-sharing website in the world, but when it comes to livestreaming, the Google-owned platform always comes second to Twitch. In response, it seems YouTube Gaming is finally addressing aspects in which it falls short of its competitor, beginning with a new feature to help users find the games they’re looking for.

YouTube Gaming has added a new section to the homepage of its users called “Top live games,” and it contains the most-watched video games with livestreamers playing it, along with the total number of viewers watching. The new feature is very similar to Twitch‘s “Browse” section and appears to be the site’s attempt at competing with its discoverability.

The update has been rolled out on both desktop and mobile versions of YouTube and can be found after selecting the Gaming tab below the search bar on the home page. The section shows users the top 12 games on both versions, although the list can be expanded by tapping “view all.”

Screengrab via YouTube

To better compete with the site that has pioneered livestreaming over the last decade, YouTube Gaming has been paying some of Twitch’s top streamers to make the switch to its website. Despite this, YouTube has yet to really give Twitch a true competitor, falling short of the Amazon-owned website in most aspects.

It finally seems like YouTube recognized some of its shortcomings and is starting to improve its core features to help viewers feel more at home making the swap.