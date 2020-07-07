Ninja reveals possible move to YouTube with accidental test stream post

The biggest prize in streaming may have already found his new home.

Earlier today, Ninja publicly posted a “test” stream to his YouTube account. It appeared to be an accident. The stream was posted without a thumbnail, title, or updated description, according to Fortnite leaker HYPEX. Just minutes later, the stream was made private.

Ninja most likely signed to youtube, he currently has a test stream scheduled, probably didn't mean to make it public but this is a huge hint.. pic.twitter.com/e4bd6lhD8M — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 7, 2020

This suggests that Ninja could be exclusively streaming on YouTube since he is testing out the platform’s services.

Ninja’s wife and manager Jessica Blevins said that fans should expect some form of announcement this week. This could be tied with Ninja’s exclusive streaming reveal, but this is speculaiton.

You've all been patient….this week will be fun. — Jessica Blevins (@JessicaBlevins) July 7, 2020

In October of last year, Blevins told Business Insider that Twitch’s previous contract with Ninja had been too “restrictive,” and it was hindering his growth outside of the gaming sphere.

The deal would likely come with a high price for YouTube. Ninja was paid between $20 million and $30 million by Microsoft to stream on Mixer, according to a report by CNN.

YouTube has already signed some of the largest streamers including 100 Thieves content creators CouRage and Valkyrae.