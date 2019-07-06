Yogscast content creator terminated from company amid sexual exploitation allegations

Matthew “CaffCast” Meredith, a content creator on YouTube and Twitch, is facing allegations regarding the sexual exploitation of fans and moderators of his Discord server.

Accusations first came to light after a post made by a moderator of the YouTuber’s public Discord server described alleged instances of attempted sexual relationships between CaffCast and his fans. The YouTuber told moderators to hide his relationship status from fans to increase his chances of forming sexual relationships with them, according to the post.

Jane✨ on Twitter The moderation team for a content creator just came out with pretty big news. We cared so much and worked with this person for years, even calling them a friend, it breaks my heart. If anyone needs support or has anything, we are here for you.

The post also alleges that CaffCast insisted upon female moderators regardless of ability as a means to “easily groom them for his sexual motivations.” The author of the post claims that some “of these suggestions were rejected, however it was later found that others who we accepted were predated on further by Caff.”

In 2016, CaffCast joined popular U.K. multi-channel network The Yogscast, which grew in popularity during the days of Minecraft and World of Warcraft. Since then, the company now has 20 channels under its umbrella with a combined subscriber count of around 18 million.

Yogscast CEO Mark “Turps” Turpin made a statement about the allegations on Reddit, saying that the company “expects the highest levels of professionalism from its talent.”

“Having reviewed the evidence and carefully considered this situation, [the company] concluded that Caff’s conduct is a material breach of our talent agreements and code of conduct that results in us terminating his relationship with the Yogscast effective immediately,” Turpin said.

Since this decision was made, CaffCast has deleted his social media accounts and disabled comments on his YouTube videos. At time of writing, he has not made a statement.

